the-polar-bear-just-missed-someone-like-mathias-niederberger

Mathias Niederberger can not be lured out of the reserve so quickly. Not during an ice hockey game and certainly not afterwards. On Friday evening, the German national goalkeeper won the Düsseldorf EG 2-1 after extra time at the Eisbären Berlin and delivered a formidable performance. Once again this season, in which no goalkeeper in the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) has better statistical values: No goalie has a higher rate of shots blocked (93, 2 percent) and none conceded fewer goals on average per game (2, 01). Niederberger played five times in this main round to zero, which is just as good as the number of 25 wins.

No wonder the 27 – year-old is in demand and many clubs would like to sign him up. “It is very important for our team,” said DEG coach Harold Kreis on Friday after the game in Berlin. It looks like the relationship between Niederberger and his home club is about to end. Recently, news circulated that he had signed a two-year contract with the polar bears, the “Bild” newspaper even reported an annual salary of 155 000 Euro net. That would be a lot of money for an ice hockey professional, but Niederberger should be worth it.

One There is no official confirmation of the change yet, Düsseldorf even denied that something was already fixed. And Niederberger himself said on Friday: “I won't comment on that.” He'd rather let action speak. Against the polar bears, he fended off 28 shots, looked confident and completely calm. Just like in the previous games against the Berliners, who could only score a goal against Niederberger in three out of twelve thirds of the season. There were five in all in four games, which shows how difficult a possible quarter-final series could be for the polar bears against Düsseldorf. At the moment, the team of Serge Aubin, who will compete in Wolfsburg on Sunday (14 o'clock), is in fourth place, DEG is fifth. If this remains the case until March 8th, the teams will then meet at least four more times.

If this should happen, it would be in the spirit of Mathias Niederberger: “Of course. We are on a good way. The fact that we last beat Mannheim, Munich and now Berlin was very good for the team. ”

They could have used someone like Niederberger with the polar bears after Petri Vehanen's career ended. In view of the achievements of the native of Düsseldorf, the question was asked in the past why they let him go at all. Because in the season 2014 / 15 the son of the former national defender Andreas Niederberger already played eleven games for the Berliners, who followed him the following year Awarded Düsseldorf and finally let it go there. Niederberger saw no perspective in Berlin at the time, the former Finnish world champion Vehanen was too overpowering.

Today it is different, Niederberger has developed. His game is quite reminiscent of that of his former Berlin competitor. The 1, 80 meter tall goalie holds many targets, if that doesn't work, he almost always deflects them to the side and not to the front. So he always annoyed the Berlin strikers on Friday – even if a goalkeeper is ultimately only as good as his team mates. Nevertheless, there is a formula in ice hockey that Harold Kreis gave again after the game. “The goalie is the most important man in our sport. It's no secret. ”

In this regard, the polar bears have some catching up to do, Sebastian Dahm was unable to convince his coach as number one this season, and even the recruited Justin Pogge is not yet, despite a recent obvious improvement in performance beyond any doubt. “Of course you always keep an eye on the clubs you played with earlier,” said Niederberger, referring to the polar bears.

If the return to Berlin confirms from all sides in a few weeks should be, those responsible for sports director Stephane Richer can be patted on the shoulders. “I'm in a very good shape, but I still see development potential with me,” said Niederberger. With the polar bears, they will hope that, at least this season, he will not improve any further, especially not when it comes to play-offs against Düsseldorf. Thanks to Niederberger, DEG has blossomed into a team that no team would like to play against. When asked about the prospects for Düsseldorf in the play-offs, Niederberger said: “I think there is a lot going on.” And yet he let himself be lured out of the reserve. At least a bit.