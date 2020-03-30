World
The Olympic Games are scheduled to start on July 23, 2021
Olympic Games should be on 23. July 2021 start
The Olympic Games in Tokyo, which were postponed due to the corona pandemic, are scheduled to take place on 23. July next year. The International Olympic Committee, the city of Tokyo and the Japanese state agreed on this date, as Japanese media reported on Monday after an executive session of the OK in Tokyo. The summer games should actually be from 24. July to August 9 this year, the opening of the Paralympics was for 25. August had been planned.
The games were a week ago because of the rampant corona virus -Pandemic has been postponed to next year. A crisis group is supposed to answer the central questions about the unprecedented postponement of the biggest sporting event in the world. (dpa)
Trickgolfer Luke Sikma
What are the Alba Berlin players doing in quarantine? Good question. Anyone who watches the video of Luke Sikma to the end gets the impression that he currently has a lot of time:
We start the week with the football week and hope that it will stay with us. For the Berlin "Football Week", the 1923 first appeared, it could be life threatening in the long run – but the readers want to help #FuWo
– Tagesspiegel Sport (@TspSport) March 30, 2020
Rettig wants ghost games
Politics should do that Give football a special position in the difficult times of the corona crisis. This was demanded by the long-time Bundesliga official and former DFL managing director Andreas Rettig in a guest article for the specialist magazine “Kicker” (Monday edition). At the same time, the 56 – In this context, year-olds for playing ghost games as a “contribution to distraction and thus to well-being of people ”.
Even a “frowned upon ghost game” could again be an event “that one looks forward to and that is talked about”, stressed Rettig. “Since there is no foreseeable time at which normal life will begin again, if restrictions are reduced, playing these ghost games can contribute to the diversion and thus to the well-being of people.”
In Rettig's opinion, the “professional football industry is with almost five billion euros in sales and approx. 55. 00 0 jobs neglected overall economically ”. But even if football “does not make a direct economic contribution to maintaining the system, it gains in importance due to the current ban on contact and the associated social isolation”. (dpa)
“Otherwise I only run sports”
Well, you are still awake and you are bored because on TV only “The death kiss of Dr. Fu Manchu” (Tele 5), “The PS professionals” ( Sport1) and Jürgen von der Lippe (WDR) run – but no sport? You are not alone. Our interview with an all-rounder for whom difficult times have now dawned:
Berlin-based Denis Roters must be up in the coronavirus crisis give up favorite hobby. An interview about withdrawal and alternatives.
Smock: “Do not pull the tour through by all means”
Ex-Radstar Marcel Kittel due to the coronavirus pandemic great doubts about hosting this year's Tour de France and thinks nothing of a stripped down light version of the 107. Tour of France.
“As a cycling fan, I wish that the tour takes place in the summer, but I also see the reality, “said the 31 year-old smock in the newspapers of the Funke media group and added: “If the Corona crisis can not be overcome quickly, then it would be good if the tour takes a break in the summer and will be held later. You cannot go through the tour by all means. ”
In contrast to the Olympic Games and the European Football Championship, the Tour de France was the third major sporting event in this Summer not yet canceled or postponed. The organizers are still holding on to tour boss Christian Prudhomme iron at the start on 27. June in Nice. The race should end after three weeks on 19. July traditionally in Paris. (dpa)
Virtual Berlin double victory
Another weekend without the Bundesliga? Yes in the analog world, no in the digital world. Maximilian Mittelstädt for Hertha and Julius Kade and Keven Schlotterbeck for Union are not clumsy.
The football business is resting – on the lawn. The Bundesliga is virtually on this weekend in action again. And the Berlin clubs are successful.
Basketball: Ulm salary waiver
The basketball Bundesliga team from Ulm has agreed with their professionals a waiver of salary. The management decided that due to the financial consequences of the coronavirus crisis, all employees of the club have to contribute, the club said on Sunday. “We believe that we have found a fair and understandable solution for everyone. For us, the will to support the team was felt right from the start, ”said Managing Director Thomas Stoll.
According to the information, the coaching team around head coach Jaka Lakovic had previously offered to waive his salary. All club employees have been on short-time work since mid-March. The basketball Bundesliga has been paused since 12. March and until at least the end of April. The goal is to end the season somehow. (dpa)
DOSB: 95 percent of athletes for Olympic postponement
The postponement of the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year due to the coronavirus pandemic corresponds to the mood of the majority of “Team Germany”. As the German Olympic Sports Federation announced on Sunday at the request of the German Press Agency, round 95 percent of athletes shortly before the decision of the International Olympic Committee to postpone the summer games. Knapp 70 percent of athletes who are qualified for the Tokyo games or who still have the chance to do so preferred the year 2021. Were interviewed 1409 athletes, of whom 808 out 35 Sports involved.
The question of whether they would like to participate in the games on the scheduled date of 24. July to 9 August 2020 would have participated, according to the DOSB notice 43, 4 percent. Additionally confirmed 20, 6 percent that they would only have participated in Tokyo under certain conditions for example, if the World Health Organization had given the “green light”.
As a further prerequisite, the athletes named the resumption of worldwide doping controls in the survey, a sufficient preparation time with appropriate training conditions, to maintain equal opportunities, as well as an adjustment of the qualification options.
For all questions different assessments depending on the qualification status were found. Already qualified athletes or those who are relatively certain to have a quota place in their association would definitely have taken part in the games in larger numbers.
“With something One week apart, it becomes clear how important our open exchange with the athletes of Team D really was in this crisis situation, ”said DOSB President Alfons Hörmann. “The present broad survey result also clearly confirms ours clear positioning towards the IOC at the beginning of the week. ” This pooling of opinions and strengths in a spirit of partnership should also be actively continued on other issues. (dpa)
Short-time work at Fortuna Düsseldorf
Bundesliga soccer club Fortuna Düsseldorf sends part of its employees short-time work from the beginning of April due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the entire club board waived part of its remuneration and agreed to defer further claims. The pros are said to have their own solidarity campaign. Fortuna announced on Sunday. The club did not want to give any details yet.
“We are doing everything we can to avoid the negative effects that the corona virus has on football and Fortuna to keep it as low as possible. None of the scenarios for Fortuna will endanger our existence if we implement our measures consistently and we all make our corresponding contribution. As a result, this means that there are no jobs at risk, ”said club manager Thomas Röttgermann. (dpa)
Lukashenko: “Ice sports are the best antivirus medicine”
Die Sports world largely rests because of the coronavirus pandemic – but Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is completely unimpressed. In the capital Minsk, he played ice hockey on Saturday, as reported by the State Agency Belta. He talked the danger of infection small: “ There are no viruses here. “ He did didn't notice that they were flying around. “This is a refrigerator. (…) Sport, especially ice sport, is the best anti-virus medicine. ”
The President's team won the tournament. On pictures you could see like viewers on the Bleachers stood close together.
Of the President criticized as “last dictator of Europe” recently saw no reason for “draconian measures” against the highly contagious disease. “With this psychosis we almost have the economy today brought to a standstill all over the world ”, said Lukashenko on Friday. In Belarus, according to official information, more than 85 people infected with the coronavirus. (dpa)
BVB is training again from Monday – in small groups
In the coronavirus crisis, Borussia Dortmund's football professionals take a first step out of isolation and return to normal. From this Monday on the team of coach Lucien Favre return to the training ground in small groups. “ Tomorrow we go. We want to start again slowly, in very small groups with two players, ”midfielder Emre Can announced on Sunday in the Sport1 program“ Doppelpass ”, to which he was added by video. In the past two weeks with the severely restricted exit and contact options, the Dortmund professionals were with your training plan in the home office, running and cycling on your own.
The biggest problem is “the uncertainty,” said Can. “You just don't know when to play again . Prefer tomorrow. But that is not possible. That's why you have to try to keep your feet up somehow, ”added the international. It is “nice to do something again and again To have tasks. It is important that we go back to the square. ”
Can hopes that the Bundesliga season can still be played. Whether the title win for the table branch Is it still possible to realize when playing again? “It will be very, very difficult. We still have direct duels with Bavaria and Leipzig . We have a good squad, it won't be easy. But I do believe that it is still possible. ” (dpa)
“We kick Corona”: Already 3.6 million euros and over 30 Aid projects
The German national soccer players Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich have with their Aid campaign “We kick Corona” already collected 3.6 million euros after just over a week. Bayern pro Goretzka called this donation on Sunday on the TV station “Sport1”. “We wanted to help quickly, and I think we've succeeded quite well so far,” said his club colleague Kimmich, who was also on the show “Doppelpass”.
The two 25 years old FC Bayern Munich pros donated a starting amount of one million euros. Numerous soccer stars such as Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Leroy Sané (Manchester City) or Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) joined as supporters, as well as top athletes from other sports such as tennis ace Alexander Zverev or basketball player Dennis Schröder. “We don't just focus on celebrities,” emphasized Goretzka. On the homepage www.wekickcorona.com is from 2000 Donors speech.
About 30 social projects have already been supported, as Kimmich reported. These are listed on the homepage. Further 40 are in preparation. The two Munich professionals check the inquiries and participate actively. Since the Bundesliga pauses at least until May due to the Corona crisis, they have more time to do so.
“The initiative determines everyday life. We go through the projects ourselves, ”said Goretzka, who made it clear once again:“ You can register as a donor or apply for help. ”Both are possible on the website that has been set up. (dpa)
It can start again with the sport!
With some restrictions, however, a gloss to Subject who could play again soon. With a wink, of course:
The professional sport is now locked away worldwide. If you want to enjoy gates, you have to escape into the virtual world. If you are not a fan of electronic sports, you only have canned food. It can be exciting to discuss Wembleytor again, but the canned food is like the many pasta we hoard at home.
Daily mirror | Claus Vetter
Rosberg does without his smartphone
Former Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg (34) relies on an old cell phone in the corona crisis. “I removed my smartphone from my life,” he said on Sunday at a virtual meeting of the founders' festival “Bits & Pretzels”. “Otherwise you would go crazy at the moment.” News, stock market crashes – he didn't want to be constantly confronted with all of that. He started to meditate again, said Rosberg, who reported from the basement of his house in Spain. “It's the safest place to be if you have two children in the house.” He tries to structure his day, does sports regularly, and only reads his emails twice a day. (dpa)
Kaymer and Europe's golf stars in WHO campaign: “I am not your hero”
Martin Kaymer and the best golfers in Europe have a video with the World Health Organization (WHO) in the Fight against corona virus supported. In the article, which runs in the social networks, Germany's top golfers include, among others, world number one Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), Sergio Garcia (Spain) and the Ryder Cup heroes Francesco Molinari (Italy) and Tommy Fleetwood ( England) clearly: “I am not your hero”.
“Your heroes are the same as our heroes,” says Europe's Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington. They are the ones who help to get the virus under control every day: doctors, nurses, supermarket employees, street cleaners. “Please help our heroes. Observe the advice of the WHO and the guidelines of the governments all over the world ”, Fleetwood appeals. “If we do that, we can save lives and become heroes,” explains McIlroy. (dpa)
NBA professional Maxi Kleber for the end of the season
Basketball professional Maxi Kleber decided to end the season in the NBA in the face of the global corona virus crisis and also pronounced in the Bundesliga. “If there is no potential danger and you can continue the season somehow, you could also represent that. But I just don't see the situation personally right now, ”said the 28 – Year-old from the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday evening in the “Current Sports Studio” of ZDF with a view of the NBA. That is why it is “realistic for him and it could well happen that the season is simply canceled – which I think would be morally the right way.”
The professional league NBA had a break in mid-March from “ at least 30 days ” . This corresponds approximately to the rest of the regular season, which runs until 15. April is scheduled. From 18. The playoffs are scheduled for April, the finals should begin on June 4.
The season should also end in the German basketball Bundesliga, says Kleber , who calls his family in Würzburg on a daily basis and closely monitors the situation at home. “In Germany it would be better to cancel the season,” said the international. “A lot of players have already left, and the small clubs cannot afford that at the moment. It is a kind of distortion of competition, ”said the NBA professional. He believes “that the season cannot be continued realistically.”
The corona crisis worries Kleber even though he and his family are healthy . “We have more cases here in the US than in China and Italy. So that's scary, ”said Kleber, who has been 2017 for the Mavericks on the ball. “The numbers are just jumping up here in the USA.”
At the moment, he can only keep fit in Dallas with strength training and a bit of fitness training. “I haven't had a ball in my hand for over two weeks and haven't thrown it anymore.” This is probably “the longest time in my life – since I've been playing basketball”. (dpa)
Knicks owner Dolan tested positive
The owner of the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), James Dolan has been tested positive for the corona virus. The club told the North American basketball league NBA on Sunday via Twitter. Of the 64 – year-olds have gone into self-isolation and show little to no symptoms. Dolan runs the business from home. (dpa)