the-olympic-games-are-scheduled-to-start-on-july-23,-2021

NBA professional Maxi Kleber for the end of the season

Basketball professional Maxi Kleber decided to end the season in the NBA in the face of the global corona virus crisis and also pronounced in the Bundesliga. “If there is no potential danger and you can continue the season somehow, you could also represent that. But I just don't see the situation personally right now, ”said the 28 – Year-old from the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday evening in the “Current Sports Studio” of ZDF with a view of the NBA. That is why it is “realistic for him and it could well happen that the season is simply canceled – which I think would be morally the right way.”

The professional league NBA had a break in mid-March from “ at least 30 days ” . This corresponds approximately to the rest of the regular season, which runs until 15. April is scheduled. From 18. The playoffs are scheduled for April, the finals should begin on June 4.

The season should also end in the German basketball Bundesliga, says Kleber , who calls his family in Würzburg on a daily basis and closely monitors the situation at home. “In Germany it would be better to cancel the season,” said the international. “A lot of players have already left, and the small clubs cannot afford that at the moment. It is a kind of distortion of competition, ”said the NBA professional. He believes “that the season cannot be continued realistically.”

The corona crisis worries Kleber even though he and his family are healthy . “We have more cases here in the US than in China and Italy. So that's scary, ”said Kleber, who has been 2017 for the Mavericks on the ball. “The numbers are just jumping up here in the USA.”

At the moment, he can only keep fit in Dallas with strength training and a bit of fitness training. “I haven't had a ball in my hand for over two weeks and haven't thrown it anymore.” This is probably “the longest time in my life – since I've been playing basketball”. (dpa)