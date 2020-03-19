the-olympia-dream-becomes-a-nightmare

While the Olympic flame was on its way to Japan on Thursday, the flame of enthusiasm among athletes for the summer games is going out more and more. The coronavirus pandemic has made every athlete's dream a nightmare for many. “Every day on which the athletes cannot train, it becomes more difficult for fair games to take place,” said Max Hartung, Chairman of the Athletes Germany Association. The Saber fencer qualified for the Tokyo Games, like many others, finds it difficult to write off the Olympics because it is a “fixed point in life.”

Gymnast Andreas Toba and disabled athlete Niko Kappel call for the immediate postponement the Olympic Games and the subsequent Paralympics. “After the speech of Chancellor Angela Merkel, which was very touching for me, I thought a lot. In view of the increasingly clear announcements from politics, medicine and science, it has become clear to me in the past few days: The Olympic Games have to be postponed, ”said 29 year-old Toba der German press agency on Thursday. Para shot putter Kappel sees it the same way. A sensible preparation had become impossible. In addition, there are now more important problems in the world than sport, as much as it would hurt a shift, said the 25 year old Paralympic winner from 2016 the dpa. “The Paralympics are not responsible for this because there can no longer be fair competitions.”

Many athletes demand a timely decision

Difficulty also marathon runner Philipp Pflieger, in spite of the longing for a start at Olympia, to recognize for himself the need for the Tokyo games not to go as planned on 24. July should be opened. “If one is set in stone: then the Olympic Games,” he thought. Now he says: “On the contrary: I now think a postponement by a year or two is not only realistic, but the best.” That is why the Sindelfinger native calls “an urgently overdue statement on the part of the IOC that is based on reality “And no more” no-nonsense endurance slogans, “said Pflieger.

World rowing champion Richard Schmidt also called for a timely decision from the International Olympic Committee,” because all athletes worldwide who have been campaigning for the Olympics for four years tormented, want fair competitions, ”said the 32 year-old crew member from the Germany aft of the” Ruhr Nachrichten “. This also includes traceable qualifications. “I heard from several conversations that some athletes are insecure and sometimes paralyzed because they can't do anything,” reports the athlete spokesman for the German rowers.

Decathlon world champion Niklas Kaul is also skeptical Hold on to the Tokyo games. “I would find it difficult. Alone out of the idea of ​​fairness, ”said the 22 year old Mainz in an interview with the“ Allgemeine Zeitung Mainz ”.

IOC boss Thomas Bach is in no hurry

For the two-time Olympic swimming participant, Alexandra Wenk, it is incomprehensible that the biggest sporting event in the world is not yet was canceled. Summer games in this situation would be “absurd and completely irrelevant,” said the Munich native in the “Süddeutsche Zeitung.”

Clear position against a staging was the first IOC member Hayley Wickenheiser. She described the coronavirus crisis as “bigger than the Olympic Games”. Wickenheiser is a member of the IOC athletes commission and won four Olympic gold medals in ice hockey with Canada. And she knows what she is talking about: As an aspiring medical doctor, she works in the emergency room.

Once again, IOC President Thomas Bach is moving along the lines of IOC President Thomas Bach, Kirsty Coventry. In a conference call with 220 athletes, she encouraged “continue to do what they do” and then stressed that the “athletes want to go to the games in Tokyo”

Athletes fear that there will be no equal opportunities

Bach was pleased with this “constructive exchange” and assured that safety and health are paramount in all considerations Have priority. The fencing Olympic champion from 1976 once again confirmed that a decision – Olympia yes or no – still had time: “We still have more than four months to go.”

So far, 57 percent of the roughly 11 000 Athletes qualified for the games in Japan. Bach assured that the IOC wanted to work with the international sports associations in order to “make all necessary and practical adjustments to their respective qualification systems.”

World Athletics Association President Sebastian Coe does not want to write off the Tokyo games either , but is concerned about the massive restrictions on Olympic qualifications and sees “no more equal opportunities” guaranteed, said the Briton of the English newspaper “The Times”. Javelin throwing Olympic champion Thomas Röhler from Jena agrees with him. “I currently see no basis for a fair sporting comparison – and that should be the Olympic Games,” he told the “Sportbuzzer.”

Olympic cancellation would be a signal to the world

For sports lawyer Michael Lehner, a quick cancellation of the Olympic Games would therefore be “a signal to the world”, the lawyer from Karlsruhe told the “Mannheimer Morgen”. You couldn't cancel the small football games, think about curfews, close schools and universities and think, “I could play big games in July.” And if the games were to take place, it would be a “handicraft Olympiad”. (dpa)