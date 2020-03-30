the-old-in-out-game

You can simply rely on Hamburger SV. While the entire professional football seems to be put in an artificial coma, the intrigue at the Volkspark continues on the management floor as if the people in charge had never heard of the corona virus. While football officials elsewhere are worried about maintaining operations or short-time work, the red trousers continue to work according to the principle that has been tried and tested over decades (and almost never successful) of quickly dismissing any decision-maker who is no longer in the current state of affairs fits. And once again cemented his public image of the “ Everyone-His-His, Me-Most-Most” club.

Prominent victim of the latest developments: Bernd Hoffmann. The CEO was released from his duties by the Supervisory Board at the weekend with immediate effect. Hoffmann's contract runs until 2021, once again HSV is faced with a hefty severance payment. In Stellingen, however, the majority of the supervisory board agreed that the resignation at that time was the lesser evil than continuing to work with the boss, although the club can currently only ensure liquidity until the end of the season.

Why Hoffmann has to go now of all times is difficult to understand. The fact that the outgoing CEO is an alpha animal that tends to be self-centered and go it alone after his first term at HSV between 2003 and 2011 at the Volkspark. His return to the executive post in May 2018 was also controversial. Hoffmann took advantage of a loophole in the statutes to return to the top of the professional department through the post as honorary president of the association – and thus to a lavish board salary. As an interim boss, he set a first fragrance brand and dismissed the then board members Heribert Bruchhagen and Jens Todt.

Hoffmann's radical plans failed – without consequences

When the “ Dino” descended from the Bundesliga for the first time shortly thereafter, he linked his rehabilitation to the HSV management direct resurgence. Hoffmann made no secret that he had been waiting for the HSV again since March 2011 To be allowed to oar. And to provide evidence that people who kick him out are wrong per se.

He proceeded accordingly radically after being in September 2018 had signed a new contract as CEO. When the popular coach Christian Titz in the lower house did not work in the first place, the board replaced it with Hannes Wolf. Hoffmann hired Ralf Becker from Kiel as the new sports director. But both Wolf and Becker were allowed to pick up their papers again after the end of the season and remained in the second division – and are currently serving their current contracts. Anyone who assumed that Hoffmann, too, would derive consequences from the misery, was deceived.

Video 30. 03. 2020, 18: 00 Clock 01: 23 Min. Jansen 'burns for HSV', but does not want to be on the board

Why the Supervisory Board acted only now and not last summer is the big question. It had been known for a long time that Hoffmann's governing caused disruptions in the management of the KGaA. CFO Frank Wettstein, who temporarily held the chairmanship of the company temporarily before him, was never a fat buddy of the 57 – Year-old known. Sports director Jonas Boldt, who was committed in the summer, refused right from the start to let the wet-research graduate mess up his craft. What this tried to repetitively repeat itself in the proven HSV tradition. In short: The interpersonal relationships in the HSV leadership have had considerable deficits for a long time, which could not be repaired even in times of corona mindfulness and solidarity.

There was talk of exceeding competencies and going it alone

In one-on-one discussions with the Supervisory Board, Wettstein and Boldt now made it clear that they no longer wanted to imagine working with Hoffmann again. There was talk of exceeding competencies and going it alone. At the end of a four-hour meeting, the majority of the board boss's trust was withdrawn. The chairman of the supervisory board, Max-Arnold Köttgen, and Thomas Schulz, two supporters of Hoffmann, then resigned directly. Köttgen's successor as chairman of the control committee, which has now been reduced from seven to five people, will be eV President Marcell Jansen, who announced after the meeting: “ We can talk about ourselves in this most difficult time of crisis Professional football does not make energy losses and strains trust relationships. The full focus must be on HSV interests. ”Jansen excluded the post of CEO on Monday after a digital press conference.

Jansen is considered a confidante of the sophisticated HSV Patron Klaus Michael Kühne. The 34 – year old ex-international now has even more power in the line of the club. Perhaps the juvenile ex-kicker with his conciliatory way of getting the elderly billionaire out of the cross for further non-repayable loans for his little football hobby. The club's box office was in dire need of it. Because if the current season is not played to the end, HSV lacked more 20 million euros in the balance sheet. Fans with limited abilities in the “ Small Multiplication Table” can easily calculate the consequences of this in the already tense economic situation.

This text appears with kind permission of 11 FRIENDS.