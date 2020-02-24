“the-officials-have-no-overview-of-who-could-be-infected”

Charité virologist Christian Drosten: “I no longer believe that a pandemic can be avoided.”

It may be too late to avert a worldwide pandemic with the Sars-CoV-2 agent.

“Containment at the last second is probably no longer achievable with all available forces “Said the Berlin virologist Christian Drosten on Sunday of the German Press Agency. The virus that has probably jumped onto humans at a wild animal market in Wuhan plays its trump card: Because most infections with Sars-CoV-2 are mild, they are hardly detectable.

Its properties enabled the corona virus to go unnoticed, explains Drosten. Those who have only mild or no symptoms do not go to the doctor and are not tested – but can transmit the virus to dozens of other people , who in turn bring it into their network of social and work contacts. According to a model calculation by Imperial College London, only a third of all imported cases from China are noticed, according to Drosten. “I no longer believe that a pandemic can be avoided.”

Always Only in more countries is it noticeable that the virus has long since drawn large circles when people become seriously ill or die . It was like this in Iran, it was like that in South Korea, it is like that in Italy. And also in a number of other countries, outbreaks could have been taking place for a long time, of which nobody suspects – even in Germany. “At some point it will be it is likely that unnoticed infections will suddenly be noticed, ”Drosten had recently explained. (Tsp, dpa)