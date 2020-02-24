Science
“The officials have no overview of who could be infected”
Report from the stopped train
A woman sitting on the train to Munich writes us : Only the people who get off in Innsbruck have to give their personal details. We were on a different train from Padua first and the train stopped at the Brenner station. It took almost an hour for the paramedics to come and the two likely to get the infected off the train. Then we had to get on another train.
The departure of our first train was at 14: 10 Clock. We have been stuck on Brenner on the second train for many hours now. A medical team should come through the train. At that moment we started. All people who get off in Innsbruck should report by name. The police record their personal details. What will happen to us in Munich is not known. There is a risk that we will carry the virus to Munich. Here on this train, the officials have no overview of who of us sat on the first train with the potentially infected.
Train from Italy may continue to Austria
Der aus Fear of the corona virus at the burner stopped Eurocity to Munich may continue . The Austrian authorities gave the green light for the onward journey of the train coming from Venice on late Sunday evening, as a spokesman for the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) said. (AP)
Austrian railways: Only the Brenner route affected
Now the correction comes from the Austrian railways: Not all rail traffic between Italy and Austria is stopped, just the Brenner route. The state-owned Austrian railway company ÖBB announced on Sunday evening that all train connections via the Italian-Austrian border crossing at Brenner have been suspended because two train passengers arriving from Italy are suspected of being infected with the corona virus. (AP)
Hundreds of rail passengers are stuck at the border
After the end of the rail traffic, several hundred rail passengers are currently waiting at the Italian-Austrian border crossing for their onward journey to Munich. The Italian authorities confirmed on Sunday evening to the Austrian news agency APA that around 300 Passengers on board the Eurocity 86 from Venice to Munich on the Italian side. According to the Deutsche Bahn, the Eurocity 1288, which should also go from Venice to Munich, stopped at the Brenner.
The South Tyrolean civil protection was involved in order to provide passengers – mostly Austrians and Germans – with support, the APA police reported in Bolzano. The passengers could disembark because the Italian health authorities had not issued any restrictions on movement.
The Eurocity 86 had left Venice on Sunday afternoon and had stopped in Verona after two German passengers had noticed fever symptoms and a severe cough, according to the APA. The two women were then examined for the corona virus in a hospital in Verona, but the test was negative. The train then continued, but was stopped again at the Brenner. (AP)
All train traffic from Italy to Austria stopped
For fear of coronavirus Infections has completely stopped train traffic with Italy . The state-owned Austrian railway company ÖBB announced on Sunday evening that all train connections to the neighboring country were suspended because two train passengers arriving from Italy were suspected of being infected with the corona virus.
A Eurocity that started in Venice and had its destination in Munich , was stopped at the Brenner border crossing on Sunday evening because two German women on board had a fever. The Italian state railway company had previously informed ÖBB about the possible cases. At this point, part of the train had already been isolated. (Reuters)
About 150 Infected in Italy known
The number of people infected with the Coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 in Italy is increasing. So far it was 152 People tested positive for the virus , said the civil defense on Sunday evening in Rome. Most infected people are in Lombardy. This is followed by the regions of Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Piedmont and Lazio.
The Robert Koch Institute said on Sunday in Berlin that travelers from Italian regions with cases of illness who died within 14 days after return trip develop fever, cough or shortness of breath, should refer to the doctor with reference to the trip. (AP)
France remains stable
In According to the Ministry of Health, the situation in France is stable. There are currently no new coronavirus cases, the agency said. Follow the situation in Italy carefully.
Train from Italy stopped at the Austrian border
A report from the portal ” oe 24. at “a train from Italy was stopped on the border with Austria. There are two people on board who are suspected of having corona, the site reports, citing safety circles. (AP)
Spain: No border closure due to coronavirus
After the rapid spread of the coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 in Italy have called the competent authorities to rest in Spain. The situation in Italy is worrying, in Spain currently have no problems with the virus , stressed the head of the authority for health emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón, on Sunday in front of journalists in Madrid.
“In Spain there is no virus, it is not transmitted, we have no case,” said Simón after a meeting of the Coronavirus Monitoring Committee. When asked a journalist, the expert assured that one would not consider the closure of the borders. One is in close contact with the authorities of Italy and all European countries. (AP)
Third death from coronavirus in Italy
In Italy there is a after the coronavirus outbreak ) Third fatality. An older, previously ill woman had died who was in oncology in the Crema clinic, said the health officer of the Lombardy region, Giulio Gallera, on Sunday. Two elderly people who had been infected with the virus had died in Italy: one in Lombardy and one in Veneto.
Charité virologist Christian Drosten: “I no longer believe that a pandemic can be avoided.”
It may be too late to avert a worldwide pandemic with the Sars-CoV-2 agent.
“Containment at the last second is probably no longer achievable with all available forces “Said the Berlin virologist Christian Drosten on Sunday of the German Press Agency. The virus that has probably jumped onto humans at a wild animal market in Wuhan plays its trump card: Because most infections with Sars-CoV-2 are mild, they are hardly detectable.
Its properties enabled the corona virus to go unnoticed, explains Drosten. Those who have only mild or no symptoms do not go to the doctor and are not tested – but can transmit the virus to dozens of other people , who in turn bring it into their network of social and work contacts. According to a model calculation by Imperial College London, only a third of all imported cases from China are noticed, according to Drosten. “I no longer believe that a pandemic can be avoided.”
Always Only in more countries is it noticeable that the virus has long since drawn large circles when people become seriously ill or die . It was like this in Iran, it was like that in South Korea, it is like that in Italy. And also in a number of other countries, outbreaks could have been taking place for a long time, of which nobody suspects – even in Germany. “At some point it will be it is likely that unnoticed infections will suddenly be noticed, ”Drosten had recently explained. (Tsp, dpa)
Turkey closes border with Iran
As a precaution against the spread of coronavirus infections , Turkey is closing its border with Iran, as Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said . All major roads and railway lines would be from 17. 00 local time (15. 00 CET) blocked and flights from the neighboring country suspended. So far, eight people infected with the virus have died in Iran – more than in any other country outside of China, where the virus first appeared. (Reuters)
57 further infections on cruise ship “Diamond Princess”
Of the crew members and passengers of the cruise ship “Diamond Princess” in Japan are more 57 tested positive for the new coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 . The Japanese television broadcaster NHK reported late Sunday evening (local time). This increases the number of known infections among people on board the cruise ship to more than 690 . Including these cases, Japan now counts more than around 840 infections.
The now ordered two-week quarantine ordered by the government in Tokyo the ship had been criticized by some experts as insufficient. The virus Sars-CoV-2 was subsequently found in a Japanese passenger on the ship who initially tested negative for the new corona virus . The government had the woman in her 60 ern, the “Diamond Princess” after the end of Leave quarantine along with hundreds of other negatively tested passengers on Wednesday. They were allowed to go home by public transport, which met with a lack of understanding.
As the government has announced, the affected would now be at home every day Health authorities called . They were asked to avoid public transport and wear protective masks when they came into contact with other people, it said. (AP)
Are the Italian authorities sealing off Milan?
In Italy, new diseases are reported almost every hour – there are also first cases in the cities of Milan and Turin. The government in Rome is particularly concerned about Milan: Quarantining an economic metropolis with 1.4 million inhabitants would be the authorities face completely different challenges than cordoning off small towns.
“We cannot and we do not want to just close Milan”, emphasized the regional president of the Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, on Sunday. The Mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, sees this similarly – but he has announced that, as a precaution, he will apply for school closures and a ban on rallies. The universities should also remain closed.
Temporary repeal of the Schengen Agreement and a closure of the borders as requested by Lega boss Matteo Salvini the government in Rome for the time being: “That would be a draconian and in the current Situation completely exaggerated We do not want Italy to become a make a large hospital, “emphasized Prime Minister Conte.
The government but will continue to remain flexible and on the development of S ituation respond: “It is not said that today's measures also will suffice tomorrow, “emphasized Conte.
The previous arrangements of the Italian government to contain the virus are “admirable”, said the WHO Regional Director for Europe, Hans Kluge, told the newspaper ” La Repubblica “. But the “worrying” thing about the situation in Italy is that not all registered cases ” had a clear epidemiological history “.
In other words: you know not how the virus came into the country and who was the first to get infected with whom Has. That makes the containment so difficult – but “it is still possible “, emphasizes Kluge. (Dominik Straub, Rome)
Milan Scala cancels several performances
Due to the spread of the corona virus in Italy, the Milanese is canceling Scala their performances. This was considered a precautionary measure until the authorities would give further instructions, the opera house said on Twitter on Sunday. The northern region of Lombardy, whose capital is Milan, is particularly affected by the outbreak. Several municipalities were sealed off in the province of Lodi. In total, more than 130 Infected counted, round 90 thereof in Lombardy. (AP)
Federal government in contact with Italian authorities
After the closure of some Italian cities The federal government has contacted the local authorities about the new Sars-CoV-2 corona virus.
“Our embassy and the German consulates in Italy are in contact with the Italian authorities in the event that the Italian measures concern Germans ”, it said on Sunday from the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin.
Returnees from the affected regions in northern Italy were advised to refer to the relevant information provided by the Robert Koch Institute and the Federal Center for Health Education to keep their websites.
A spokesman for the Ministry of Health said that the situation was in view together with the Federal Foreign Office. They are also in exchange with their European neighbors and the federal states. On its website, the Ministry informed citizens how to protect themselves individually.
You want to make a situation assessment with all participants on this Monday and then check appropriate measures if necessary. On Monday morning there will be a switching conference of the EU health authorities on German initiative.
Italy is preparing for a major virus outbreak in front
In Italy, the corona virus spreads at high speed , The head of Italian civil defense, Angelo Borelli, currently speaks of 132 infected in Italy. On Saturday evening there were still 80 been. 26 People are in critical condition.
Thousands of beds are already available in dozens of military facilities if more citizens have to be quarantined, he said at a press conference ,
Borelli explained that the army . 3 412 beds provided while on the Air Force about 1. 750 beds are omitted. A large number of hotels were also checked for their availability.
Currently would be around 3000 Smears tested, Borelli said. He did not want to make any predictions about how the virus would spread. that is not possible at the moment. Borelli does not want to cordon off even more municipalities than is currently the case.
situation in Venice and the surrounding area: The Venice Carnival and all sporting events in the Italian region of Veneto are to be stopped because of the corona virus. The instruction included “the closure of all events with many people such as the carnival, sporting events, private and public schools,” said regional president Luca Zaia on Sunday.
Events that were still running on Sunday afternoon continued, as of Sunday evening there will be no more major public events. In addition, all trains and public transport, including the water buses in Venice, are to be disinfected. Museums should also remain closed. The carnival actually runs until Tuesday. (Tsp, dpa)
Xi Jinping: Coronavirus biggest health crisis since the founding of the People's Republic of China
According to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the novel corona virus is the biggest health crisis in China since the foundation of the People's Republic 1949.
The Virus spreads faster than all previous ones, has the highest number of infected people and is the most difficult to avoid and control , Xi said on Sunday a meeting to deal with the epidemic.
“This is a crisis for us and it is a big test,” said the President. The epidemic will “inevitably” have a huge impact on China's economy and society, but it will have short-term and controllable effects. The authorities asked Xi to learn from the negligence in dealing with the virus.
At least since the beginning of the epidemic in December, mainland China has died 2442 on the novel corona virus, the number of infected was on Sunday with just under 77. 00 0 specified.
Iranian leader Ajatollah Ali Khamenei outraged by alleged coronavirus propaganda
The spiritual and state head of Iran, Ajatollah Ali Khamenei , makes enemies of the Islamic Republic responsible for the likely lower participation in the parliamentary election. They have exaggerated the risk of the coronavirus and tried to prevent people from voting, Chamenei said on his website on Sunday.
“This negative propaganda about the virus started a few months ago and increased before the election,” wrote Chamenei . The media of the Iranian enemies would not have missed the slightest opportunity to dissuade Iranian voters from voting and cited the virus as an excuse.
In Iran, the first case of infection was confirmed two days before the election. Meanwhile, 28 Cases confirmed in four cities, including the capital Tehran. According to official information, seven people died as a result of the infection.
According to unconfirmed reports, the turnout on Friday was around 45 percent . That would be the lowest value since the Islamic Revolution in the year 1979. At the last parliamentary election 2016 had 62 percent of eligible voters participated. The authorities have so far announced neither the turnout nor the final result . According to preliminary results, which the Interior Ministry announced, the hardliners around Khamenei win the majority.
The election was overshadowed by the controversial rejection of moderate candidates who are close to President Hassan Ruhani. Fast 75 Percent of candidates from Ruhani's camp are said to have been disqualified by the Guardian Council, which according to the constitution monitors the ideological stability of the candidates . The Guardian Council is not a democratically elected body and its criteria are not transparent. Experts had expected a low turnout in the run-up to the elections due to the exclusion of many candidates.
New deaths in Japan, Iran and South Korea
- In Japan the third passenger of the quarantined cruise ship “Diamond Princess” has now died . The Japanese television channel NHK reports, citing the Ministry of Health. It is about 80 – year-old man. The “Diamond Princess” is located in the port of Yokohama.
- In Iran eight people have died as a result of the corona virus . This is announced by the Ministry of Health in Tehran. The number of infected is on 43 gone up.
- In South Korea, the health authorities report the fifth death due to an infection with the coronavirus . President Moon Jae In announces that the country's disease alert will be raised to the highest level. (Reuters)
The city of Tehran is on the verge of being quarantined:
Tehran city council chairperson says quarantine will be imposed on Tehran if number of confirmed #COVID ー 19 cases increases. Yet still no quarantine in Qom which was the epicenter of the #Coronavirus in #Iran.
– Ali arouzi on twitter (@aliarouzi) https://twitter.com/aliarouzi/status/1231537861603794944
Summary of the situation in Italy:
In Italy the number is confirmed Infections with the new virus Sars-CoV-2 on 109 gone up. In Lombardy are now 89 cases recorded, said the president of the most affected region, Attilio Fontana, to SkyTG 24 On Sunday. In addition, the northern Italian region of Veneto was affected, where according to the latest figures from Italian civil protection 17 infected there. In addition, there were individual positive tests in the regions of Emilia-Romagna and Piedmont.
Also included are the two dead, one 77 – year old woman in Lombardy and a 78 -year-old man in Veneto. Italy's Deputy Minister of Health Pierpaolo Sileri told SkyTG 24, he assumes that the number of cases will continue to increase. “It is clear that we will have more cases.” However, he hoped that they would remain spatially limited.
In the attempt that To at least curb further spread of the virus, the Italian government has sealed off around a dozen cities in the centers of the outbreak. The province of Lodi (Lombardy) is significantly affected 60 kilometers southeast of the metropolis of Milan, where round 50 00 0 people live, as well as the city of Vo in the province of Padua (Veneto) with around 3000 residents in which the 78 – year old had died. (AP)