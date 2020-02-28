the-number-of-unemployed-falls-by-30,000-in-february

The number of unemployed in Germany is in February compared to January by 30. 000 decreased to 2, 396 million. With a quota of still 5.3 percent, these are 23. 000 more than a year ago, said the Federal Employment Agency on Friday in Nuremberg. 885. 000 people would have received unemployment benefits in February. Possible effects from the consequences of the outbreak of the novel corona virus are not taken into account in the February numbers.

Federal Agency fears a further increase in short-time work

The seasonal decline in February was comparatively strong. The Federal Agency attributes this to the mild winter. Nevertheless, the stuttering economy was troubling the labor market. “There are still traces of the economic weakness on the labor market,” said Detlef Scheele, CEO of the Federal Agency. Economists had recently revised their growth forecasts for the German economy down again.

The Nuremberg statisticians expect a further increase in short-time working. In December the number of short-time workers was around 90. 000 how an extrapolation resulted. For March, the Federal Agency estimates that the number will increase to 124. 000

Short-time work is currently slightly above the level of the European sovereign debt crisis in the years 2012 / 2013 , but still significantly below the figures from the financial crisis 2008 / 2009 than in Germany more than 1.4 million people have short-time work benefits

Employees whose companies are affected by the novel corona virus could also receive short-time work benefits. “The right to short-time work benefits must in principle be based on an inevitable event or economic reasons. This applies, for example, when deliveries fail to appear and production has to be restricted, “the Federal Agency said on Friday.

An inevitable event also exists if companies are closed due to state protective measures. However, it is important that the companies notify short-time work in advance to the responsible employment agency. The Federal Agency announced that the first inquiries had already been received. Numerous companies in Germany rely on supplies of materials and components from China for their production. Economists fear significant losses if the situation around the virus does not relax relatively quickly. (AP)