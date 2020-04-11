the-number-of-infections-and-deaths-in-italy-is-increasing-again

Science
Number of infections and deaths in Italy has increased again
There are more people in Italy again died of the corona virus. The number increased on Saturday by 619 in total 19. 468, as reported by the civil protection authority. The increase was more than the 510, which were reported on Friday. The number of registered infections also increased by 4694 in total 152. 271 cases. Again there was a smaller increase on Friday by 3951 has been reported. As recovered 32 . 534 patients specified.
In addition to Italy, the United States is also badly affected by the corona crisis. According to the American Johns Hopkins University, both countries are currently 19. 00 0 Dead equal. (Reuters, Tsp)
The Federal President addresses the people in an unusual TV address. He praises the discipline of the citizens, but also calls for patience and solidarity.
The French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted on Saturday morning: “Every 8 minutes you save a life. Stay at home.”
Like the magazine ” Le Parisien “, health director Jérôme Salomon quoted her prominently last week. He said, “Every eight minutes, a life is saved by staying at home.” Already on 31 . In March, Health Minister Olivier Véran tweeted:
It is not possible to check whether the number actually corresponds to reality because the British researchers rely on a calculation model with many influencing factors and not on actual numbers of cases, which are transmitted, for example, by authorities.
Queen Elizabeth: “By keeping our distance, we save lives”
Queen Elizabeth II has for the second time in a week and addressed her people for the first time at Easter. “This year Easter will be different for many of us, but if we keep our distance, we will save lives,” she says in the sound recording published on Twitter. But Easter is not canceled, you need it more than ever.
The discovery of the resurrection of Jesus Christ gave his followers new hope and new tasks. Everyone could take courage from it. “We know that the virus will not defeat us.”
Only on Sunday the monarch called the British to persevere in a television speech. The Queen rarely addresses the nation directly , apart from her traditional Christmas TV message. (dpa)
Cautious breathing in France
In France the number of Covid – 19 – Patients who treated in the intensive care unit, declining for the third day in a row. Currently there are 6883 People in the intensive care unit said health director Jerome Salomon on Saturday evening. These are 121 fewer people than the day before.
Also the number of people inside from 24 hours in a row from Covid – 19 died, has decreased. France counted on Saturday 353 new deaths in the hospitals and 290 in old people's and nursing homes. Overall, the country records the official information according to 13. 832 dead. (dpa)
Will the Tour de France be postponed?
The most famous bike race in the world – the Tour de France – is to be postponed. This comes from an email from the organizers, which Reuters could see. So far, the race for the 27. June to 19 July scheduled. It is considered to start the tour later in the summer. (Reuters)
Public transport in Cuba suspended due to corona crisis
In order to curb the further spread of the corona virus, the Cuban government Public transport stopped and large shopping centers closed. The new measures have been in effect since Saturday, the government announced on Twitter. Exceptions should only apply to “workers who provide vital services,” such as medical personnel and freight transportation.
The supply of basic products on the Caribbean island is already before the embargo of the United States Coronavirus pandemic has been restricted. The outbreak of the crisis has led to even longer queues in front of grocery stores according to local media reports. According to the latest measures, bars and restaurants are no longer allowed to spend food and alcoholic beverages on site and have to 20 Close clock.
So far, the Cuban authorities have mainly identified “imported” Corona cases. According to official information, the number of infected people in Cuba was recently more than 620, 16 People are related to the virus has died so far. The Ministry of Health expects that there will be a maximum of 4000 there will be cases. (dpa)
Africans living in southern China complain of racism
The fear of a “second wave” of Infections with the Sars-CoV-2 virus are increasingly turning against foreigners in China, since only “imported cases” are reported. But it is according to official information on 90 percent Chinese returning home. Last week, the authorities in Guangzhou reported that five Nigerians had tested positive, which received great attention.
Now many Africans in the southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou complain Discrimination and insinuations, allegedly to spread the new corona virus. In the 13 – According to media reports Africans were put on the streets for a short time by their landlords , rejected in hotels, arbitrarily asked for virus tests or 14 days quarantined, even if they had not left the country for a long time. Guangzhou has the largest African community in China.
The incidents cause diplomatic upset. The Chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, asked China's ambassador to the organization Liu Yuxi, on Saturday in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa for an interview. He said he was “extremely concerned about the allegations of ill-treatment of Africans in Guangzhou,” he said on Twitter. He asked the Chinese government to do something about it immediately. (dpa)
The USA is now the country with the most Covid – 19 – deaths worldwide .
Johns Hopkins University counted on Saturday afternoon 18. 860 Deaths in the USA, in Italy the number is currently 18. 849 specified. On Friday evening were within 24 hours more than 2. 00 0 people died nationwide – as many as still never before. The numbers of the individual countries can only be compared to a limited extent due to the different population size, test rate and a high number of unreported cases .
Hotspot in the USA remains the metropolis New York, where already 5. 820 People at Covid – 19 died. The feared spread in southern New Orleans appears to have been contained for the time being. There are currently 5. 416 infections known. 225 People have died. (Tsp)
What's next in Germany?
Germany is looking forward to next Wednesday: On this day, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) wants to discuss with the Prime Ministers of the federal states the next phase in the fight against the spread of the corona virus.
Kretschmann: “Most people will be poorer after the Corona crisis.”
Baden-Württemberg's Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann expects for the Time after the Corona crisis, hard distribution struggles. “Let's not kid ourselves: This will give a tough debate about who bears the costs of the rescue packages “, said the Greens- Politicians of the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung”. After all, the money doesn't fall from the sky. Ultimately, the entire population would pay for it: “Most people will be poorer after the Corona crisis.” (Dpa, Tsp)
Winfried Kretschmann (Alliance 90 / The Greens), Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg, warns in conversation with the FAS before the measures are eased too quickly. Politics meets Porsche. The Prime Ministers Winfried Kretschmann and Michael Kretschmer talk to CEO Oliver Blume about daily crisis management, personal sacrifices and the lessons for the time after Corona.
More than 10. 00 0 confirmed infections in Sweden
In Sweden there are now more than 10. 00 0 infections with the novel corona virus have been detected. This emerges from figures released by the Swedish health authority on Saturday afternoon. 887 People with Covid – 19 – Disease are in the Scandinavian EU country oh so far died , including more than 500 alone in the region around the capital Stockholm.
This means that Sweden has had the most infections and deaths in Scandinavia so far – however, the country is measured in terms of its population of around 10, 3 million inhabitants too by far the largest in the region. In contrast to the neighboring countries, the Swedish government is pursuing a far more liberal strategy in the fight against the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 virus: The Swedes are allowed to continue in restaurants and cafés, including schools and Kindergartens are still open. Public meetings are only over 50 people prohibited. (dpa)
New York's schools won't open again until September
In New York, state schools are closed until September. I n this school year they would not be reopened, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced. In New York – a focus of the coronavirus epidemic, schools have been 16. March to. Classes were originally scheduled for 20. April to be resumed. (Reuters)
Strict controls in Italy during Easter weekend
In Italy, the police have tightened controls on exit bans due to the Corona pandemic over Easter. On Good Friday alone more than 10. 400 Advertisements imposed on people who violated the rules, as the Interior Ministry in Rome reported on Saturday. The various police authorities would have done well that day 300. 00 0 people controlled. (dpa)
About 900 further corona deaths in Great Britain within one day
In the UK within 24 hours more than 900 People died of coronavirus infection. The Ministry of Health in London reported on Saturday 917 dead since Friday, reducing the total number of Corona dead in the country on almost 10. 00 0 increase.
At the same time, the authorities 5234 New infections with the coronavirus registered. The total number of infections was accordingly 78. 991.
Great Britain is one of the countries most affected by the corona pandemic in Europe. The government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson had initially hesitated for a long time to curb the spread of the virus with strict measures. A number of high-ranking government officials have also been infected, including Johnson himself. The Prime Minister is still in the hospital, although no longer in intensive care. (AFP)
41 Percent of the self-employed earn less because of Corona
Income from 17 Corona has reduced percent of households
According to a survey in Germany 17 Percentage of households suffer income losses due to the Corona crisis. After the survey of the Leibniz Institute are self-employed with 41 percent particularly affected, the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung” reported in advance.
“The scissors don't seem to open between rich and poor, but between employed and self-employed, “said the economist of the institute, Andreas Hackethal, the newspaper.
Only a part of the Germans according to the survey Consumer behavior changed due to the crisis. Accordingly, 16 percent of those who make purchases via 250 Euro planned, the project dropped.
28 percent would have postponed their plans, 54 percent made no change to their plans. The sheet reported, 7000 Households were interviewed for the survey. (AFP)
Egyptian police force burial of corona victims with tear gas
Have tear gas Security forces in northern Egypt enforced the funeral of a corona victim. For the burial of the body of a 64 year old doctor had previously had a violent conflict between two nearby villages in the province of Dakahlija in the Nile Delta, as reported by Egyptian media on Saturday. Residents of both places blocked the funeral of the deceased for fear of spreading the virus.
The woman from the city of Mansura was Covid due to the lung disease – 19 died. Her body was first brought to her husband's home village, the news site Al-Masry al-Youm reported. However, residents blocked the vehicle with the dead woman. Attempts by security forces to dispel the concerns of the protesters have been unsuccessful.
The vehicle with the dead then drove the approximately eight kilometers distant birthplace of the doctor, but was also stopped there by a crowd. The vehicle had therefore returned to the first location, Al-Masry al-Youm said. According to the news website Akhbar el-Yom, security forces finally used tear gas to enforce the burial.
Egyptian media have had several times in the past few days reports about protests against the funerals of corona victims . The North African country has officially almost 1800 Corona cases and 135 Dead reported. The government has issued a night curfew to prevent the virus from spreading. (dpa)
LEFT calls 200 Euro as “pandemic surcharge” for Hartz-IV recipients
The left in the Bundestag calls for special government payments for the unemployed and low-wages in view of the Corona crisis. There must be a pandemic surcharge of on Hartz IV and social assistance euros per month and person “, said the Left social expert Sabine Zimmermann the newspapers of the Funke media group on Saturday. She pointed out that many panels are currently closed and the cost of some goods has increased. In addition, school lunches are now missing for many – an additional burden for low-income families.
Families are hit hard by the corona crisis, said Zimmermann, who is also chair of the family committee in the Bundestag. She therefore asked for a government compensation payment: “I urge the federal government to retroactively provide all affected families with a monthly allowance as of March 1 to compensate for the additional costs for lunch.
Zimmermann referred to the latest figures from the Federal Employment Agency (BA), according to which around 450. 00 0 children entitled to e in free lunch as part of the education and participation package, including 257. 00 0 at the age of six to 15 Years and 155 . 00 0 under six years. (dpa)
Most people will be poorer after the Corona crisis. Half a billion a year in the household must be saved elsewhere. Let's not kid ourselves: it will be a tough debate about who bears these costs.
Corona patrol: Massive attack on Frankfurt police officers
On Friday evening it is too in the Griesheim district of Frankfurt a attack on several police officers came . As the police announced on Saturday, several men were noticed during a check to ensure that the curfew was observed.
In the course of the measures, several objects were directed towards the police officers has been thrown. A police car was damaged. An additional second patrol was also physically attacked. The perpetrators were initially able to flee.
After a large search, six men aged 23 to 31 years will. The suspected perpetrators face imprisonment for assaulting police officers, attempting dangerous bodily harm and a serious case of breach of the peace. (Tsp)
