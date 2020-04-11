the-number-of-infections-and-deaths-in-italy-is-increasing-again

Queen Elizabeth: “By keeping our distance, we save lives”

Queen Elizabeth II has for the second time in a week and addressed her people for the first time at Easter. “This year Easter will be different for many of us, but if we keep our distance, we will save lives,” she says in the sound recording published on Twitter. But Easter is not canceled, you need it more than ever.

The discovery of the resurrection of Jesus Christ gave his followers new hope and new tasks. Everyone could take courage from it. “We know that the virus will not defeat us.”

Only on Sunday the monarch called the British to persevere in a television speech. The Queen rarely addresses the nation directly , apart from her traditional Christmas TV message. (dpa)

