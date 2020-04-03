the-number-of-infected-people-rises-to-over-a-million

Research: More than 2300 Doctors and nurses infected

According to media research, the increasing spread of the coronavirus pandemic is also affecting more and more doctors and nurses in Germany . According to information from NDR, WDR and “Süddeutscher Zeitung” more than 2300 Clinical staff in Germany infected with the virus, the NDR announced on Thursday. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the actual number is probably higher.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, the state of Wednesday also 322 Employees of outpatient and fully inpatient care facilities with the Covid 19 – Virus has been infected , according to the report, the state health ministry. The majority of these facilities are nursing homes for the elderly. 1485 Employees are also in quarantine.

According to the State Health Office in Baden-Württemberg as of Wednesday 566 infections among medical staff have been registered – and thus almost a doubling of the cases compared to the previous week. According to the local health authority, alone in the Zwickau district in Saxony 60 Doctors and nurses infected with the virus. Bavaria is particularly affected. According to the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians on Thursday 244 Medical practices have been closed due to the coronavirus crisis.