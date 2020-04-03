Science
The number of infected people rises to over a million
The number of proven infections with the Coronavirus has exceeded the one million mark worldwide . This is based on current figures from the American Johns Hopkins University from Thursday (local time). At the lung disease Covid – 19, which the virus Sars-, which was practically completely unknown three months ago, Can trigger CoV-2, have died more than 51 00 0 people. Most sufferers died in Italy, followed by Spain and the USA.
In eight days the number of infections of 500 00 0 doubled to one million said the university. The mortality rate worldwide is five percent. However, the number of unreported cases and deaths is likely to be high, say scientists.
First, the number of infections detected depends on how many people there are be tested. Virtually no country in the world has enough tests and laboratory capacities for evaluation. In addition, some countries started testing late or deliberately use a selective test strategy. On the other hand, many people with previous illnesses or in old age may have died from the virus infection without doctors having recognized or being able to check this at the time.
Germany has according to the numbers of Johns Hopkins University has the highest number of detected infections after the United States, Italy, Spain and China. More than 84 00 0 it was until Thursday. The number of deaths in Germany is measured by the total number of infections detected or measured by the population with more than 1000 extremely low. Experts attribute this to good preventive care, good hospital care and the fact that in Germany it appeared that younger people were initially infected, for whom the disease is often milder.
I am at the beginning of the fourth month since the beginning of Covid – 19 – Pandemic over the rapid increase in cases and the global spread of infection deeply concerned.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Head of the World Health Organization (WHO)
Most cases are now recorded in the USA: More than 236 00 0 infections have now been detected there, according to Johns Hopkins University. Italy has at least 115 00 0 about half as many detected infections. However, the United States also 327 A million inhabitants , five and a half times as many as Italy (good 60 Millions). Spain is just behind with more than 110 00 0 reported coronavirus cases. Measured by the size of the population, Spain is (good 46 million) now hit harder than Italy.
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
The values of individual countries can be Due to the different test rate and the expected high number of unreported cases, it is difficult to compare overall. In addition, the comparison of the absolute numbers is lagging because of the different population sizes. Calculated on 100 00 0 residents have more proven infections in Germany than in the USA. (dpa / Reuters)
Research: More than 2300 Doctors and nurses infected
According to media research, the increasing spread of the coronavirus pandemic is also affecting more and more doctors and nurses in Germany . According to information from NDR, WDR and “Süddeutscher Zeitung” more than 2300 Clinical staff in Germany infected with the virus, the NDR announced on Thursday. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the actual number is probably higher.
In North Rhine-Westphalia, the state of Wednesday also 322 Employees of outpatient and fully inpatient care facilities with the Covid 19 – Virus has been infected , according to the report, the state health ministry. The majority of these facilities are nursing homes for the elderly. 1485 Employees are also in quarantine.
According to the State Health Office in Baden-Württemberg as of Wednesday 566 infections among medical staff have been registered – and thus almost a doubling of the cases compared to the previous week. According to the local health authority, alone in the Zwickau district in Saxony 60 Doctors and nurses infected with the virus. Bavaria is particularly affected. According to the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians on Thursday 244 Medical practices have been closed due to the coronavirus crisis.
The figures are based on a survey by NDR, WDR and “Süddeutscher Zeitung” under just under 400 health offices as well as state governments and statutory health insurance associations. The federal government and numerous state governments had stated in the survey that they themselves did not have any figures on the infection rate among medical staff. Many health authorities had reported back, such numbers too not to be recorded.
Susanne Johna, chairman of the medical union Marburger Bund, spoke of “omissions in the reporting system”. In some cases, the numbers of medical personnel were not recorded at all, and in some cases reports were still sent by fax. It was “sad and not understandable that countries like Italy and Spain have these numbers, but we don't.” Johna demanded that medical staff nationwide as well be recorded centrally. This is important in order to be able to see which protective measures are suitable and which are not. (epd)
Another coronavirus test with Trump negative
Another further corona virus test is negative for US President Donald Trump failed. This is announced by the Presidential Office. Trump had received a delegation from Brazil in the first half of March in which a person was infected with the virus. (Reuters)
Fact checker for WhatsApp in Italy
Facebook has a service in Italy to expose rumors of the corona virus
Cruise ship “Zaandam” docks in Florida
The odyssey of the cruise ship “Zaandam” affected by the corona virus is over. The “Zaandam” docked in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Thursday. On the “Zaandam” several passengers had tested positive for the corona virus. The shipping company Holland America Line – which operates both “Zaandam” and “Rotterdam” – announced on Monday that four passengers had died and others were in danger of death.
The Mayor of Fort Lauderdale, Dean Trantalis, had previously announced on Twitter that the Coast Guard and various authorities had agreed to it, to give the “Zaandam” and its sister ship “Rotterdam” permission to moor in the port of Fort Lauderdale.
With the arrival in Florida a long random walk ended: The “Zaandam” had expired on March 7th in Buenos Aires. Due to the worldwide spread of the corona virus, the itinerary was completely mixed up. Several Latin American countries had refused to allow the “Zaandam” to enter their ports. (dpa)
Bolsonaro denies capacity problems in hospitals
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro downplayed the coronavirus pandemic. Not everything is as it is reported, he says. He denies that any hospital in the country because of Covid – 19 reached its capacity limits. Again he reprimands the governors of the states for protective measures that would restrict the economy. (Reuters)
Food deliveries in Africa threatened: UN sets up corridor
The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) has set up a corridor for food deliveries in southern Africa, after numerous countries closed their borders due to the coronavirus pandemic. South Africa has approved the transport of food from its coast to countries such as Zimbabwe, Malawi, Botswana and Namibia, said the responsible WFP- Director Lola Castro on Thursday. Up to 45 Millions of people in the region are already threatened by hunger due to a drought and two cyclones last year. is feared that the epidemic is making the situation worse.
According to a Reuters news agency survey, in Africa are more than 6650 Coronavirus infections and over 240 deaths known. The economic consequences of global measures against the spread of the disease are already hitting the continent hard. (Reuters)
The federal pianist
Since the beginning of the crisis world-class pianist Igor Levit has been giving piano concerts every evening from his living room, which he streams on Twitter for people at home. However, he played away one evening this evening: Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had invited him to the Great Hall of Bellevue Palace – and did not miss it, to say a few more words before Levit's concert. Here you can see and hear the whole thing again:
NATO and the Coronavirus
World Bank helps with $ 1.9 billion
The World Bank approves an initial sum of $ 1.9 billion in aid in the fight against the pandemic for 25 Countries. In addition, one is working on funds for further 40 states and also wants to have already financed projects worth 1 $ 7 billion. The organization is ready to in the coming 15 Months up to 160 Billions of dollars . (Reuters)
Our daily drosten
Social distance instead of close combat
Actually, the late action star Bruce Lee rather known for solid physical contact, but he would also have to be considerate in times of the coronavirus crisis – like his statue of honor from the hands of the artist Ivan Fijolic in a city park of Mostar. So far in Bosnia-Herzegovina 518 cases confirmed.
EU Commission apologizes to Italy for lack of solidarity
The EU Commission has apologized for the lack of solidarity in Italy, which was particularly hard hit by the coronavirus crisis. Many EU countries were initially too focused on their own problems, wrote EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen in a contribution published on Thursday in the Italian newspaper “La Repubblica” . “They did not realize that we can only defeat the pandemic together as a Union.” This is hurtful and could have been avoided.
But today Europe is on Italy's side.
EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen
British government wants number of Tests on 100 00 0 increase per day
The British government plans to end its Capacities for coronavirus tests on 100 00 Increase 0 a day . British Health Minister Matt Hancock said at a press conference in London on Thursday evening. The number refers to all types of tests, so Hancock. However, the announcement met with skepticism among journalists because efforts to carry out more tests have so far been slow.
So far Great Britain is far behind other countries with the number of tests. Up to Thursday, a total of around 163 00 0 people tested for the pathogen. For comparison: In Germany up to last week approximately 918 00 0 tests performed. Hancock had infected himself with the pathogen and was on public again for the first time on Thursday after a week in self-isolation.
Masks from China
79 new deaths in Turkey
Die Number of deaths from Covid lung disease – 19 in Turkey is according to official information on 356 gone up. Within 24 hours 79 Patients died, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday. In addition, 2456 other people infected with the coronavirus – the number of officially reported cases in Turkey increases 18 135. (dpa)
Number of new infections in Italy remains roughly the same
The number of known new cases in Italy has again remained approximately the same. The Ministry of Civil Protection reports 4668 Diseases and roughly as many as on the three days before. This could confirm the government's hopes that the epidemic has flattened out. Total are 115. 242 cases known. The number of deaths increased 760 on 13. 915. (Reuters)
Any form of restriction of freedom in the face of the corona epidemic can only be temporary. she can always be only the ultimate means, what is necessary to health and life to protect.
Federal Minister of Family Affairs Franziska Giffey (SPD)
US Democrats postpone nomination conference
Because of the coronavirus crisis, the US Democrats are postponing their nomination conference, which was originally planned for July for the presidential election by one month. The party conference should now take place in mid-August in Milwaukee in the US state of Wisconsin, announced the Democratic Party on Thursday. Originally the meeting was there for the 13. to 16. July was scheduled. In view of the great uncertainty of the current situation, it is best to take additional time to continue to monitor the situation, the reason was given. The security of the party participants and the people in Milwaukee was pending first place.
At the party convention, the US Democrats want their presidential candidate for the upcoming election in November 2020 officially choose. In the race for the nomination are former US Vice President Joe Biden and left Senator Bernie Sanders. Biden is clearly in the lead. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pre-selection process for the nomination of the candidate has largely stalled: Various states have postponed their votes to a later date.
The fight against the coronavirus
Survey: Almost half of Germans would use the tracking app
According to a survey, Germans are split over the introduction of an anti-corona app. About 47 Percentage of all eligible voters would be willing to install and use such an app on their smartphone, as from a survey published on Thursday by Infratest Dimap emerges for the ARD “Germany trend”. Round 45 Percentage of respondents would not use such an app. The main reasons for rejecting the new technology were 41 percent of respondents data protection, fear of surveillance or interference with personal rights. Others consider such a measure to be useless or technically too difficult.
A clear majority from 93 percent of Germans, on the other hand, continue to advocate the continuation of the applicable contact restrictions to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Only six percent of those surveyed stated that they refused to restrict themselves to their own household or to another person outside the household. This means that approval for the measure has only decreased slightly by two percentage points compared to the previous week.
Large (43 percent) or very large (32 percent) is also the concern for the economy German development in the coronavirus crisis. Less than a quarter of the respondents (24 percent) stated that their concern about the German economy was less great (21 percent) or small (3 percent). In the foreground is the fear that one's own economic situation could deteriorate.
Largely The Germans again agree on questions of European solidarity. Rund 95 percent think that EU countries should support each other in treating patients and exchanging protective clothing. (dpa)