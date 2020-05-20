the-number-of-infected-people-in-the-refugee-accommodation-in-st.-augustin-increases-to-130

According to current test results 130 people are infected with corona in the refugee home in St. Augustin in North Rhine-Westphalia. The remaining 170 residents had not become infected, as tests have shown, said a spokeswoman for the Cologne district government on Monday.

like the highest hygiene regulations implemented in all state accommodations, ”she emphasized. The negative and the positive tested would be housed separately. The outside areas are also separate. The food was taken only in the rooms.

Um die Belegung zu reduzieren und mehr Platz zu schaffen, würden viele negativ getestete Bewohner in eine andere Unterkunft verlegt.

In demFlüchtlingsheimfinden bis zu 600 Personen Platz. Der Großteil der positiv getesteten Menschen zeige keine oder schwache Symptome, teilte die Bezirksregierung weiter mit.

Kritik gab es von den Grünen. „Wir haben mehrfach die Forderung gestellt, diese Heime durchzutesten“, sagte der nordrhein-westfälische Landtagsabgeordnete Horst Becker dem „Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger“: „Es zeigt sich jetzt, dass das viel zu spät passiert ist.“

Most of the young people living in the home now affected, but also families. The quarantine order has meanwhile been handed over to the residents and explained in personal one-on-one discussions with the social workers and sometimes by a mother tongue translation.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus is not uncommon in refugee homes. In North Rhine-Westphalia alone, two institutions were already more affected. In Euskirchen more than 50 people tested positive, in Mettmann near Düsseldorf there were more than in a refugee home Positive cases. (dpa)