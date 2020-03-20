the-number-of-infected-people-in-germany-is-now-increasing-faster-than-in-italy

Science
The number of people infected with the coronavirus is apparently rising much faster in Germany than in Italy. Within a day, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) noted with 2800 new cases a drastic increase by more than a third to almost 11. 00 0.
The number of infections in Italy, where there are now more people to Covid – 19 died than in China, is in absolute numbers with good 41. 00 0 cases higher than in Germany. The increase here was but “only” 15 Percent – of 35. 713 cases on Wednesday.
Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday evening: “ We have an exponential course, so a very, very strong increase. That was also to be expected. The numbers are probably also higher than we see in the statistics. ”
To test significantly more people, but is not feasible. “We cannot and do not succeed in testing hundreds of thousands of German citizens every day.”
There are different numbers about the cases of infection in Germany – those of the RKI are always somewhat lower at first, since only the number of cases transmitted electronically by the health authorities is reported here. The RKI recently declared that there was a delay in reporting compared to the figures published by the federal states.
From more than 13. 900 infections goes the German Press Agency today in its evaluation, which takes into account the reported numbers of the federal states. The numbers also coincide with those of Johns Hopkins University. This gives for Germany as of Thursday almost 14. 500 Infected. (dpa / Reuters / Tsp)
Finance Minister proposes state participation to large corporations before
Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz also wants to help large corporations like Lufthansa with a temporary government participation if necessary. The federal government guarantees liquidity for companies through the KfW programs , says the SPD politician on Thursday evening on ZDF. “I suggested that we also supplement this with programs where we can then help with equity capital, meaning that we also temporarily participate in such companies if they find it meaningful and helpful.” This is currently being developed in the federal government. (Reuters)
Trump says participation in G-7 summit from
US President Donald Trump canceled the G7 summit at Camp David in June as a personal meeting. Instead, the White House said there should only be a video conference of the heads of state and government of the seven leading industrialized countries. (Reuters)
Freiburg issues a restricted curfew
The city Freiburg issues because of the corona pandemic a curfew for larger groups . A so-called entry ban for public places are said to apply from this Saturday to April 3rd, like the city announced on Thursday evening. It is not a general one A curfew, as a spokeswoman said. Anyone who is outdoors would like to be able to do this alone, in pairs or with people in their own household lived. You can also go to work or to the doctor as well Buy food. With the measure, the city wants to spread the Curb the virus. The reason for this is the dramatic situation of the neighboring French Region Grand-Est.
According to the new ban, public places are not allowed be entered more in larger groups. The house or apartment should only still to be left for urgent matters. From everyone else be a minimum distance of 1, 50 meters. In parks and Green areas should no longer accumulate people. But you could continue jogging through Freiburg , said the City Spokeswoman.
“We are aware that this is a serious decision d have actual restrictions on the life of Freiburg citizens will, ”said Mayor Martin Horn (independent). “But after that The current status must protect the population from all other considerations Have priority. ”
Almost a week ago the city Freiburg and the neighboring counties the implementation all events from 50 participants until 20. April prohibited. But again and again people would not have kept to this general decree and their contacts to others not restricted , the city said. Especially with Due to the spring temperatures, many citizens spend their free time in Outdoors in public places, in parks and green areas. The recommended one The distance between people is often not kept. In such Encounters are at significant risk of transmitting the corona virus will. “And the number of infected people increases every day.”
“Better a clear one Cut for a short time when a delay over weeks and months, “ said Mayor Horn. “It is time to act clearly.” (Dpa)
An impressive animation of the spread of the corona virus in Austria:
How the #Corona virus spreads in # Austria – data from the first cases on 26. February to yesterday, 18. March. Pay attention to the clusters in Tyrol, before with their population. Also the rapid #COVID ー 19 spread from 12. March. #Corona crisis https://t.co/n7EKvRn6QV
– Philipp NP on Twitter (@botic) https://twitter.com/botic/status/1240742254559604739
Thanks from Italy to Jens Spahn
From Minister of Health to Minister of Health: Italy's Roberto Speranza thanks for the delivery of medical materials that has arrived in Italy today. “We will not forget that,” writes the man, whose last name means hope.
Caution, fraudsters in Protective suits!
The police in the Lower Saxony district of Nienburg warns of wrong employees of the health department. The Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief announced on Thursday that they were trying to gain access to houses and apartments with protective suits and face masks.
The office warned against admitting these people. Citizens were also asked to warn acquaintances – especially older people – about the fraudsters. (dpa)
Dutch “Corona- Minister “resigns after fainting
The Dutch Minister for Medical Care, Bruno Bruins , resigned after a weakness. The politician responsible for coordinating the fight against the coronavirus pandemic was, at his request, “honored” to be dismissed from service by King Willem-Alexander , the Dutch news agency ANP reported on Thursday.
The 56 – year-olds According to the ANP, “Corona Minister” collapsed during a parliamentary debate on combating the pandemic on Wednesday. He passed out after weeks of hard work , he later said.
The tasks Bruins are temporarily taken over by the Deputy Prime Minister Hugo de Jonge, who is also Minister for Public Health, Public Welfare and Sport. (dpa / Reuters)
Italy has the most corona deaths worldwide
The number of deaths in Italy in the past 24 hours at 427 in total 3405 increased, as the authorities say. The country has more corona deaths than China, where the epidemic broke out. The day before were in Italy 475 People died from the viral disease. China records total 3245 dead from the pathogen. The number of infections in Italy rose by just under 15 percent on 41. 0 35. 2498 People were in the intensive care unit.
Throughout Europe the number of registered infections for more than 100. 00 0 .
Italy only had almost a month ago – on 22. February – the first two fatalities registered by the novel corona virus. Since then the numbers have been increasing steadily, the peak of the crisis has not yet been reached.
Army trucks delivered further coffins to the particularly affected city of Bergamo in the north of the country on Thursday. There you will find the funerals at a distance of 30 minutes instead of Avoid contagion among the mourners. Funeral directors with protective masks and protective suits bring the coffins to the graves.
Already 13 Doctors in Italy died
According to the Italian news agency Ansa, two other doctors died in the nearby town of Como from the coronavirus-induced lung disease Covid – 19. This increased the number of fatalities among medical professionals 13.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte called on the Italians, in view of the virus with “reason and utmost caution ” to act. The government plans to extend the curfew and the closure of schools and most businesses. Even a ban on outdoor leisure activities such as jogging or walking is being considered.
Also in the neighboring country France there is an extension of the curfew. The authorities have since registered more than 9100 infections and 264 deaths . The health authorities expect a possible turnaround only in “two to four weeks”. All Mediterranean beaches were closed.
A drastic increase in deaths also registered on Thursday Spain : There the number rose of the dead by the corona virus within 24 Hours at almost 30 percent on 767.
The number of infections with the corona virus registered in Europe increased until Thursday evening 100. 470, more than 41. 00 0 of them in Italy. According to the authorities, at least Europe-wide died 4752 People suffering from the lung disease Covid caused by the virus – 19. The actual number of infections is likely to be much higher, since in many countries only seriously ill people are now tested . (AFP / Reuters)
SWR report: On Sunday Merkel advises the Prime Minister about curfews
Chancellor Angela Merkel and the state premiers want to discuss curfews in the Corona crisis this Sunday after a media report . The SWR reported this on Thursday, citing Baden-Württemberg Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens).
Since Thursday, people in the Bavarian Mitterteich and two other places are only allowed to take to the streets in exceptional cases – while elsewhere in Germany people always sit in groups in parks . Several prime ministers had recently emphasized that things could not go on like this.
Bavaria's state chief Markus Söder (CSU) threatened with a curfew for the entire state: “If many people do not restrict themselves voluntarily, then in the end only the Bavarian curfew will remain as the only instrument to react to it. ” For three locations in Bavaria there are already corresponding bans.
Baden-Württemberg's Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann also promised tougher requirements . If citizens do not fundamentally change their behavior, an exit ban will probably come.
The Saarland Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) also holds a “quick and hard curfew” even across Germany for possibly inevitable. “We have to show strictness to protect the entire population, especially to protect our old and sick,” he told the Funke media group.
Berlin Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) made it clear that such a ban could be decided quickly. (dpa)
To relieve networks : Netflix throttles the amount of data as requested by the EU
Netflix will initially limit the amount of data in its video streaming service in Europe For 30 throttle days, to relieve the networks in the coronavirus crisis. The market leader reacted on Thursday to a call from EU Commissioner Thierry Breton. Netflix users should still get a “good quality” service, the US company said. According to the company's assessment, however, the move will 25 percent less traffic. Breton welcomed the courtesy.
The European Commissioner had spoken to Netflix boss Reed Hastings on Thursday for the second day in a row. The day before, Breton had suggested, among other things, that the image quality be automatically reduced from HD to standard resolution when the workload was high. (dpa)
Crisis culture program proposal for tonight
Necessity also makes creative artists inventive , and everyone can benefit from it: Within a few days, the live streaming of cultural events from living rooms into the The world has become an extremely edifying reality.
Today: First the Online event by Hasnain Kazim and Hatice Akyün . Then: Saša Stanišić.
It starts in three hours: um 19. 30 Clock! I'm usually not excited about readings and lectures, but here and now. I am very happy and hope that everything works! Here it goes along: https://t.co/9ZWdNChRUp
– Hasnain kazim on twitter (@hasnainkazim) https://twitter.com/HasnainKazim/status/1240660282843770880
Tonight at 21: 00 I read live on https://t.co/djNlC3tb8v about 30 – 45 minutes. I have set up a moneypool here: https://t.co/sj09 sJdNKk Would be nice if many participated. The money goes 50: 50 to @_Seebruecke_ and @nothilfe and I put something on it myself. https://t.co/2Mffz3G24 q
– Saša Stanišić on Twitter (@sasa_s) https://twitter.com/sasa_s/status/1240606190289268737
Too little protective equipment: State wants to help
To the health system for the increasing number of Covid – 19 – to arm cases, now comes state-organized replenishment of protective material Gear. Ten million urgently needed respiratory masks are to be distributed to medical practices and hospitals, as the Federal Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.
The last emergency calls came across the Republic medical facilities because of a shortage of protective equipment . Masks, glasses and special suits are absolutely necessary so that the personnel do not get infected and fail longer. The ten million masks procured by the federal government should now be distributed where there is a great need: in practices and clinics, places for test smears, but also nursing facilities.
Further major deliveries should be made consequences. The Budget Committee of the Bundestag has 650 million euros approved for the procurement of protective clothing and material for intensive care . Practices and clinics should continue to buy themselves. But that is not easy, the material is scarce worldwide. In Bavaria medium-sized companies should start producing respiratory masks at the latest next week.
went wrong now seven tons of relief supplies including devices for artificial respiration from Germany to Italy. The EU partner is particularly suffering. (dpa)
Virologist Drosten: If everyone joins in, we can still avoid curfews
“If everyone in the population understands that you just don’t go out in public, even if you don’t get caught by the police right away “, then you can avoid curfews , says virologist Christian Drosten in the NDR podcast about Angela Merkel's television speech. There the Chancellor appealed to everyone to stay at home, but did not impose a curfew.
According to Drosten, apart from some initial data, scientifically, one does not yet know what impact curfews would have on the spread of the coronavirus.
The decision to do so is a political one, which would also be made under the emotional impression of the many deceased and a “slowly kneeling health system”.
In Germany you are not yet that far, says Drosten. Curfews are something “that we don't want in our society.” But people should understand what it's about. Otherwise you would run into situations in Germany where drastic measures such as curfews would have to come.
Currently 633 confirmed cases on the African Continent
The World Health Organization has published current figures for Africa – currently are therefore in 33 countries 633 Infection cases known, 17 People have been to Covid so far – 19 died.
633 cas confirmés de #COVID 19 en #Afrique dans 33 pays et 17 décès. Au cours des dernières 24 h, la Gambie, l'île Maurice & la Zambie ont annoncé leurs premiers cas. L'OMS soutient les pays en matière de surveillance, de diagnostic et de traitement. https://t.co/RrZqWrEUFm
– OMS Afrique on Twitter (@oms_afrique) https://twitter.com/OMS_Afrique/status/1240610383083298817
dpa: Fast 14. 00 0 infections in Germany
In Germany there are more than 13. 900 Infections with the new corona virus known. This emerges from an evaluation of the German Press Agency, which takes into account the reported numbers of the federal states.
Particularly high numbers continue to have North Rhine-Westphalia with more than 4700, Bavaria with more than 2200 and Baden-Württemberg with more than 2180 cases .
44 people infected with Sars-CoV-2 have so far died nationwide, two more Germans according to the Robert Koch Institute during a trip to Egypt.
There is no need to worry that the Bundeswehr will dissolve corona parties or monitor exit restrictions.
The Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, Eberhard Zorn, on Thursday in Berlin at a press conference on questions about the deployment of the Bundeswehr in the corona crisis
Prince of Monaco positive tested
Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 virus. The state of health of the 62 – year-olds but do not give cause for concern , said the Princely Palace on Thursday . At the beginning of the week, he underwent a test for the novel corona virus.
The prince continued his work in the office of his private apartment and is in constant contact with the members of his cabinet and his closest colleagues, it said in the message.
Albert II. Appealed to the residents of the principality on the southern French coast, Keep contact with others to a minimum . Only the strict observance of the rules prevent the spread of the corona virus, the prince emphasized, according to the announcement. In Monaco there is currently a curfew . (AFP)
New numbers from Wuhan : According to a study, 1.4 percent of infections there were fatal
At the starting point of the coronavirus pandemic, the Central Chinese metropolis Wuhan, according to a new study, 1.4 percent of all cases of infection with the novel corona virus were fatal. The study by Chinese scientists published in the journal “Nature Medicine” on Thursday assumes a significantly lower mortality rate than the World Health Organization WHO, which has previously assumed 3.4 percent mortality from the coronavirus .
The study authors around the epidemiologist Joseph Wu from the University of Hong Kong argue that the death rate assumed by the WHO only relates to the infection cases confirmed by the authorities. However, the number of unreported cases of infection is presumably very high given the limited testing options.
Estimating the actual number of infections is a “challenge”, the study says . An “overwhelmed health system” is not able to detect infections effectively. In order to determine a realistic death rate, it is important to know the total number of infections.
The study authors evaluated data from confirmed cases of infection unrelated to the Wuhan animal and fish market , where the virus is said to have started. In addition, data on proven cases of infection in flight passengers, data on the age distribution in confirmed cases of infection and death and on the period between the first symptoms and the onset of death. Based on this data, they came to the conclusion that the probability of dying from a coronavirus infection was 1.4 percent in Wuhan.
Officially in mainland China until the end of February there were almost 80. 00 0 people infected with the novel pathogen Sars-Cov-2, more than 2800 People died. According to these figures, the coronavirus death rate in China would be 3.5 percent. However, Wu and his colleagues argue that their estimates are more meaningful to determine the death rate. (AFP)
Chancellor Merkel is on the phone Poland's Prime Minister Morawiecki
Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki have ch exchanged by phone at noon about the respective measures of their countries in the coronavirus crisis. The spokesman for the federal government, Steffen Seibert, announced.
One topic was the economic consequences of the pandemic. Both heads of government agreed on the importance of a functioning internal market in which the goods can flow freely.
As for the situation on the German-Polish border, the Polish government will introduce new procedures and is confident to be able to reduce traffic jams at the border in this way.