the-number-of-corona-deaths-rises-to-more-than-200,000-worldwide

Russia defends the World Health Organization against accusations from the United States, the UN agency does bad work in the corona crisis. “I think WHO will be leading its role The coordinating body is fair, ”said Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday according to Russian agencies. “Yes, it is not ideal. But nobody is perfect. “If there is criticism of the authority, it has less to do with the WHO itself Lavrov said. “In my opinion, these attacks are more likely to justify your own actions, which were too late and inadequate.”

In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump had a stop of payments to the WHO. The measure met with international criticism. Trump made the organization responsible for the large number of deaths in the crisis. The WHO's mismanagement and reliance on information from China has dramatically worsened the epidemic and spread it globally. Critics in the US also accuse Trump of looking for a scapegoat to distract him from his hesitation at the beginning of the Corona crisis.

Lavrov also emphasized that the pandemic also increased the problems in the European Union and that EU has become weaker . “There is a desire from nation states to want to rely more on themselves,” said the Russian chief diplomat. This is not only due to the problems in the fight against the virus. “It probably reflects a certain amount of tiredness. It is absolutely obvious in the EU how stubborn and compulsive this multilateral and supranational bureaucracy is at times. “The pandemic can only be combated together.

Also in Russia the number of infections is increasing with a delay to the Western European countries. Overall, according to official information, the virus has so far been around 74. 600 people proven; by far there are most cases in the metropolis of Moscow, where strict exit restrictions have been in place for weeks. Nationwide are around 680 People died after an infection. (dpa)