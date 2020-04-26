Science
The number of corona deaths rises to more than 200,000 worldwide
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, according to US researchers, have been worldwide more than 200 00 0 people after an infection died. Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore had more than 2.8 million infections detected on Saturday afternoon (local time). The infection and death rates published by the university are generally higher than those of the World Health Organization (WHO) because they are updated more regularly. In some cases, the numbers have recently been revised downwards. The WHO reported more than 2.7 million confirmed infections and more than 187. 800 deaths.
Most coronavirus pandemic deaths occurred in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University (more than 52. 700), where the number of detected infections is also highest (more than 924. 500). Comparisons between the individual countries – especially based on absolute numbers – prove difficult, both with regard to the number of infected people and the number of deaths. Not only are the population structures different. The states are also at different stages of the pandemic and differ in the number of tests performed. In addition, there is the expected high number of unreported cases.
Throughout Germany there are more than 5800 fatalities. According to Tagesspiegel information, more than 155. 00 0 people are infected with the virus. (Tsp, dpa)
Saarland provides citizens with protective masks Order
Because of the From Monday onwards to cover mouth and nose in certain situations, Saarland provides its citizens with protective masks. Everyone gets five masks , said Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) of the “Bild” newspaper. In a major effort, these would be issued to the Saarlanders free of charge over the municipalities in the next few days. About a million people live in the state.
Especially in smaller places the masks are said to be brought directly home, among other things by local leaders and firefighters. Elsewhere, for example in Saarbrücken, there are central distribution points . There should also be “drive-in” options for drivers. (AFP)
Police ban residence in popular area in Copenhagen
For days many Copenhageners enjoyed the good weather outdoors despite the corona crisis – Now the police have issued a ban on a popular area in the city . Provisional until May 1st at 23. 59 o'clock it is now forbidden to go in a certain zone on the waterfront in the district of Islands Brygge to stop, the police told the Danish capital on Saturday evening. This is to prevent the spread of the new type of corona virus. In the event of violations, fines amount to the equivalent of just under 335 Euro. However, walks, runs and walking the dog are allowed in the zone.
The capital police pointed out that on Friday a warning said that stricter measures would be taken if the Danes did not follow the instructions of the authorities and thus kept their distance. Since Monday, there has been an increasing influx in Islands Brygge , which has meanwhile reduced efforts in the fight against Covid- 19 – infections contradict. In Islands Brygge there are long green areas by the water and a harbor, the university is not far away.
Police union: “Ghost games are dangerous”
The police union (GdP) has warned of possible fan gatherings during ghost games in the Bundesliga. “Ghost games are a danger, even if the organizer does everything in the stadium so that hygiene regulations are complied with to reduce the risk of infection to keep as low as possible, ”said GdP Vice Jörg Radek in an interview with the“ Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung ”. It was the good right of the German Football League (DFL) to work out a plan for the restart of the season , ” but he seems to me not to consider all aspects “, said Radek.
It may be possible to check what is happening in the stadium said the unionist. “That doesn't apply to the public space in front of it. The stadiums become a potential target for fans who want to support their team. That would be devastating. During this pandemic, there must not be large crowds of people outside the stadium gates . Not only is that forbidden, it would be irresponsible, ”said Radek. If fans violate the requirements of the corona pandemic, the police must intervene “in the sense of compliance with security and order”.
The DFL holds a continuation of the season without spectators possible from May 9th. However, it is still unclear when and by whom the DFL and the clubs can count on a binding decision. (dpa)
Italians sing “Bella Ciao” from windows and on the day of liberation Balconies
With a polyphonic “Bella Ciao” the Italians on Saturday evening have windows and balconies from nationwide exemption from fascism before 75 years. Fighter pilots sprayed the Italian national colors on the sky on the day of liberation, the national flag hung from the windows in many places.
Italy is with more than 26. 300 Dead the country most affected by the corona pandemic in Europe – more deaths count only those worldwide United States. Because of the pandemic, there is a strict curfew across the country . Also all celebrations on the day of liberation, which takes place annually on 25. April was committed had been canceled. Therefore, the Italians moved the celebration to the window.
Söder wants on the e-car purchase bonus “add something”
To support the car industry after the corona virus crisis, Bavaria's Prime Minister and CSU boss Markus Söder proposes an increase in the purchase premium for Electric cars in front. An ecologically staggered innovation bonus is required, which until the end 2021 should run, Söder said “Focus Online” (Saturday). “If we look at the previous help of up to 6000 Euro for electric cars, for example, it would be a real purchase impulse, ”he explained. “This could be a 10. 00 Finance 0 euro premium for high-quality ecological cars. “In addition to the economic also set a climate policy signal .
Söder had already repeatedly requested a program for the automotive industry in order to boost demand. The so-called environmental bonus, which only increased in February, depends on the type of drive and the list price of the vehicle. Most money – 6000 Euro – there is for battery-electric vehicles up to a list price of 40. 00 0 Euro. Industry takes part in half, the state pays the other half. However, manufacturers often offset their contribution with discounts that they usually give anyway. (dpa)
Minister of Labor Heil : “Don't think games with masks are imaginable”
Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) has opposed the obligation to wear a mask during the possible restart of the Bundesliga pronounced. “I don't think games with masks are conceivable,” said Heil of the “Bild am Sonntag” and added: “In discussions with the German Football League, constructive work is currently being carried out on other practical solutions.”
The day before, the “Spiegel” had reported that the Ministry of Labor was checking professionals to protect against the corona virus with mouth – Let nose protection play. A ministry spokesman had said that there was an internal paper on the hygiene concept of the German Football League (DFL) and pointed out that it was only a first draft at work level.
Professionals and officials had already on Friday reacted negatively to the suggestion. “I can't imagine playing with a face mask, I think that can't be implemented “Said Eintracht Frankfurt sports director Fredi Bobic in a broadcast on ARD” sports show “broadcast on Saturday. Jörg Schmadtke, head of sports at VfL Wolfsburg, made a similar statement. “I've heard a lot and can imagine a lot. But I lack a bit of imagination as to whether this is really serious, ”said Schmadtke in the current episode of the podcast“ The Sixteen ”. (dpa)
Saarland's Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) has five million mouthguards distributed.
Turkish government reports 2861 further infections
in Turkey are 2861 new infections and 106 further deaths known. According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of deaths is 2706. In addition, total 107. 773 people infected. (Reuters)
woman lies in corona coma – and has a baby
In the USA has one Having a baby while she was in a coma because of severe corona symptoms . This was confirmed by the Winthrop Hospital in New York State, where the 41 – year-old had been treated on Saturday by the German Press Agency. “It was the best medicine I could get,” the mother now told The New York Post. The newspaper had first reported on the unusual birth. Meanwhile, the 41 – year olds back home.
According to the clinic the woman was six months pregnant when she was on the 5th Was brought to the hospital in April with a severe cough. Her condition worsened, and the doctors put her in an artificial coma. On April 8th they decided to give birth to the child by Caesarean section . “We decided to get the baby to reduce the mother's oxygen needs,” the attending doctor told the New York Post. At the 10. April woke up the mother from a coma – just on her 41. Birthday. Her little daughter was later tested negative for the corona virus. (dpa)
Number of new infections in Italy declining
In Italy the number of known new infections increases more slowly. The Civil Protection Agency gives 2357 new cases known to 3021 on the previous day – total 195. 351. The number of deaths increased by 415 in total 26. 384. (Reuters)
EU accuses Russia and China of fake news campaigns
Moscow and Beijing are spreading in the corona crisis the EU continues to target deliberately misleading or incorrect information. Despite potentially serious effects on public health , “official and state-supported sources from various governments, including Russia and – spread widespread less – China, further on a large scale conspiracy theories and Disinformation “, it says in a report of the EU Foreign Service.
The evaluation refers to the period from the 2nd to the 22. April and is based on publicly available information and reports. Syria and Iran are also mentioned as the source of controlled disinformation. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrel has long spoken of a “global battle of narratives” in the corona crisis.
In the EU report published on Friday Campaign “EU vs. Disinfo “it says, among other things, false information supported by the Kremlin about the coronavirus continued to spread widely on social media – even if they contradict the recommendations of the World Health Organization. Kremlin-friendly sources and Russian state media are therefore pursuing two goals: on the one hand, to undermine the EU response to the pandemic, and on the other, to create confusion about the origin and effects of the coronavirus.
Some media had previously written about a draft of the report, the publication was then delayed. The allegation was there that the EU would weaken the report under pressure from China. The Green MEP and China expert Reinhard Bütikofer considers this accusation to be unfounded. He compared the two versions, he said to the German press agency in Brussels. “The differences are marginal. The EU has not buckled. “Some wording has been changed, and an example of Chinese fake news has been removed been. (dpa)
Greens demand up to 1500 Euro short-time allowance for solo self-employed
Before their small party congress next Saturday, the Greens are raising one A series of demands to better combat the economic and social consequences of the corona crisis. “Too many of the now open protective shield are not yet covered,” the party leaders Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck write in one Guest contribution for the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.” Specifically, the party therefore demands a short-time allowance for solo self-employed in the amount of 55 Percentage of the respective tax profit in recent years – maximum 1500 Euro. So far, these groups of people immediately fall into Hartz IV. In addition, there should be a corona parental allowance for parents who cannot work due to a lack of childcare and Hartz IV recipients should have a crisis-related special need of 100 Euro for adults and 60 Euro for children. (Reuters)
Hundreds of thousands in Belarus take part in labor deployment
Hundreds of thousands of people in Belarus (Belarus) have volunteered to work despite criticism of a too loose handling of the corona crisis took part. More than 2.3 million citizens, mainly civil servants, were about to plant trees and Cleaning up the parks on the way, as Prime Minister Vladimir Kucharyov said on Saturday the Belta agency in Minsk. Head of state Alexander Lukashenko also took part in the so-called Subbotnik, the traditional day for this work from Soviet times. He helped on a stretch of land on which pine trees were to be planted.
More than 20. 00 0 corona deaths in Great Britain
The number of corona infections died in the UK on Saturday is more than 20. 00 0 increased. This was announced by the Ministry of Health in London. According to experts, the country has now passed the peak of the pandemic wave , but the number of newly registered deaths every day is still high. Until Friday evening again 813 .
According to official statistics in the UK, a total of 20. 319 Infected . So far, however, only the deaths of demonstrably infected people in hospitals have been recorded. The actual number of deaths could therefore be more than twice as high, according to the Financial Times. Nevertheless, calls for easing contact restrictions in the country are getting louder.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson , according to speculated media, could be in the coming week return to official business . He is currently recovering from his own Covid – 19-Illness. The head of government had to be treated in the intensive care unit in a London clinic for several days earlier this month. His government is criticized for having overslept the outbreak of the pandemic. (dpa)
First shopping Saturday in Corona crisis calm
The calm course after the Reopening large parts of the retail in the corona crisis continued over the weekend. In most places, the rush on Saturday remained subdued as during the week. “The majority of the companies are open, many have used the opportunity,” said the Lower Saxony-Bremen trade association. In the city centers, however, was far less busy than on normal Saturdays.
The impressions in the other federal states were similar – about Hessen , where the police headquarters also expressed their satisfaction with the behavior of the people on Saturday. “For the Central Hesse area everything is more than manageable,” said a spokesman for the police in Gießen.
Also in Berlin the Rush within limits . Only in front of some electronics stores of the Saturn chain did longer lines sometimes form. Many stores were closed on Saturday. It seemed comparatively empty on the Kurfürstendamm shopping street, which was particularly popular on Saturdays in the usual times. In neighboring Brandenburg, the inner cities were busier than in previous weeks. Customers looked around in many shops, but there was also no rush.
Since the beginning of the week, stores in most federal states can again have a sales area of up to 800 open square meters. The German trade association had drawn a first conclusion on Friday with a view to sales. “Despite opening, on average only 40 Percent of normal business volume reached “, the association announced. For the statements, the HDE interviewed nationwide according to its own information 767 trading company. (dpa)
Italy celebrates 75 years exemption in Corona mode
“Bella Ciao” chants, green-white-red flags and a lonely President in Rome: Italy has the Liberation Day at the end of the Second World War on Saturday due to the Corona pandemic completely different than usual. Politicians, such as head of state Sergio Mattarella, took part in 62. Anniversary the subject resistance to Nazi occupiers and reconstruction as an occasion to help citizens persevere in the fight against the viral disease
Because larger ceremonies because of the risk of infection prohibited , people in many places sang the song “Bella Ciao”, as the media wrote. For example on windows adorned with Italian flags. Song versions circulated on the net. Jazz trumpet player Paolo Fresu played it on an empty piazza in Bologna and posted the video online. The partisan piece goes back to an older folk song.
Head of State Mattarella went almost alone to the giant “Altare della Patria”, the Altar of the Fatherland called the Unified Monument at the Piazza Venezia in Rome, and had a wreath laid down. In an appeal to the citizens, he wrote that Italy can draw strength from history for the virus crisis: “Our peculiarity that we know how to overcome adversity can still accompany us today, in the tough test of an illness like this destroyed many lives. “
The In Italy, the day of liberation from Nazi occupation does not refer to the official end of the war, but to the uprisings of the resistance movement. In the Mediterranean country, which was initially an enemy country of the Allies and then fought at their side, the Germans had on May 2 1945 surrendered. Before, on 25. and 26. April, Italian partisan brigades had taken control of major cities. (dpa)
Russia defends WHO against allegations from USA
Russia defends the World Health Organization against accusations from the United States, the UN agency does bad work in the corona crisis. “I think WHO will be leading its role The coordinating body is fair, ”said Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday according to Russian agencies. “Yes, it is not ideal. But nobody is perfect. “If there is criticism of the authority, it has less to do with the WHO itself Lavrov said. “In my opinion, these attacks are more likely to justify your own actions, which were too late and inadequate.”
In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump had a stop of payments to the WHO. The measure met with international criticism. Trump made the organization responsible for the large number of deaths in the crisis. The WHO's mismanagement and reliance on information from China has dramatically worsened the epidemic and spread it globally. Critics in the US also accuse Trump of looking for a scapegoat to distract him from his hesitation at the beginning of the Corona crisis.
Lavrov also emphasized that the pandemic also increased the problems in the European Union and that EU has become weaker . “There is a desire from nation states to want to rely more on themselves,” said the Russian chief diplomat. This is not only due to the problems in the fight against the virus. “It probably reflects a certain amount of tiredness. It is absolutely obvious in the EU how stubborn and compulsive this multilateral and supranational bureaucracy is at times. “The pandemic can only be combated together.
Also in Russia the number of infections is increasing with a delay to the Western European countries. Overall, according to official information, the virus has so far been around 74. 600 people proven; by far there are most cases in the metropolis of Moscow, where strict exit restrictions have been in place for weeks. Nationwide are around 680 People died after an infection. (dpa)
Top talk on rescue package planned for Lufthansa
To a multi-billion dollar rescue package for Lufthansa badly battered in the Corona crisis A crisis discussion at the highest level is planned for the beginning of next week. As the German press agency learned on Saturday, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD), Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU), Minister of Transport Andreas Scheuer (CSU) and Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr want to Negotiate state aid . Previously, the “Bild” newspaper reported that such a top talk was planned shortly.
The rescue package was about Volume of nine to ten billion euros , it was said in government circles. However, there is still controversy in the federal government in what form the federal government is helping Lufthansa and how much say the politicians should have in the event of a temporary state participation. In government circles it was said that Lufthansa should not be pulled from all sides, the situation was already dramatic enough.
Die Lufthansa is severely affected by the corona crisis. The group had announced on Thursday that could no longer be saved from the corona crisis on its own . The operational loss of 1.2 billion euros in the first three months of the year will be compounded in the current quarter the company had announced a higher minus. For the foreseeable future, the group would no longer be able to meet the current capital requirements with additional funds raised on the market. (dpa)