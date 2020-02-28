the-number-of-cases-rises-to-almost-60-in-germany

Friday prayers in parts of Iran canceled

The severely affected by the coronavirus Iran is reacting to the spread with drastic measures. In several parts of the country the Friday prayers have been canceled . According to the Iranian media, the ceremonies that are important for the Islamic country can be found in 22 the 31 Provinces not taking place.

Except for Friday prayers, the Ministry of Health has all public events, such as weddings or Mourning ceremonies, discouraged. Schools and universities are temporarily closed and will probably be open until End of the Persian New Year holidays in April no longer open. Cinemas, theaters and concert halls are also closed. Also the sporting events, especially the football matches of the first and second league, either do not take place at all or without spectators.

For fear of infection with Sars-CoV-2, which causes the lung disease Covid – 19 Most Iranians stay at home and avoid the public. The situation is bad for shops and restaurants that are before and after the Persian New Year (20. March) had hoped for high sales. Most foreign airlines also canceled their flights to Iran.

According to the Ministry of Health, the number of Covid – 19 – Dead people in Iran until Thursday on 26 gone up. In total, 245 People from different parts of the country tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. However, experts assume a much higher number of infected people. Outbreaks in several other countries are believed to have their origin in Iran.

Among the infected in Iran are some politicians such as Vice President Massumeh Ebtekar, Vice Minister of Health and Corona Representative Iradsch Harirtschi, and MP Modschtaba Solnuri. (AP)