The number of cases rises to almost 60 in Germany
Scarce 60 proven coronavirus cases in Germany
In Germany there are now almost 60 proven coronavirus cases. A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health told the Tagesspiegel. There are infections in the federal states of Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia, Hamburg and Baden-Württemberg.
The number has also included recovered people, such as the first patients in Bavaria. All of these have now been released from the hospital. Also the 16 Returnees from China who were infected and were in quarantine in Germersheim have since been cured.
RKI: No recommendation of face masks in everyday life
The Robert Koch Institute advises against disinfectants and face masks in everyday life. RKI Vice President Lars Schaade emphasized this again on Friday. There is no scientific evidence that wearing masks makes any sense . Soap and water would suffice in normal everyday life.
Surface disinfection is only necessary for sick patients in the hospital. The probability to encounter an active virus and to become infected with it “not very big anyway” . The measure hand washing can already interrupt this route.
According to initial estimates, the mortality rate is around Corona virus at about two to three percent. However, RKI Vice President Lars Schaade emphasizes that these are not the final values, since it cannot be assumed that all cases have been recorded. Schade therefore assume that the mortality rate ultimately roughly corresponds to those of a strong to very strong flu wave lie.
In Germany since Thursday 27 new cases have been recorded. Accordingly, there are currently three infection clusters in Germany . One in NRW, another in Baden-Württemberg and a third originating in Munich. According to the Robert Koch Institute, the worldwide infections are on 83. 300 Cases increased.
There is no scientific evidence that this would make any sense.
RKI Vice President Lars Schaade for wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus
Corona virus pushes stock prices down
First case in Amsterdam confirmed
The Netherlands confirm the second case of an infected person. Be sick for the first time Person in the capital, Amsterdam, inform the authorities . The case got nothing to do with the first sufferer in the city of Tilburg. Both people were last in Northern Italy . You have now been isolated. (Reuters)
Geneva Motor Show canceled
The Geneva Motor Show is because of the rapidly expanding Coronavirus canceled . The canton reported on Friday. The trade fair company Palexpo had informed car manufacturers and suppliers about this decision.
Previously, the Swiss major government events with more than 1. 000 Participants prohibited , to the To reduce the risk of infection. It was clear that the planned next week Geneva Motor Show cannot be held. A spokeswoman for the Exhibition company declined to comment. (Reuters / AFP)
Two more people infected in Baden-Württemberg
Two other people from Baden-Württemberg were infected with the corona virus. In the first case, it is a man from the district of Ludwigsburg , the so-called influenza monitoring ” the Ministry of Social Affairs said on Friday in Stuttgart. This means that samples in the laboratory of the State Health Office that have been tested for influenza are also automatically checked for the coronavirus. This is the first first case that was determined in this way .
The second case is a man from the Rhein-Neckar-Kreis, who left on Wednesday evening after his return from the ski vacation in South Tyrol with slight symptoms in the emergency department of the Heidelberg University Clinic. The test was positive late Thursday evening.
In Baden-Württemberg there are now ten people who were infected with the new Sars-CoV-2 virus. (AP)
Switzerland prohibits events with more than 1000 People
Due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases, Switzerland has until further notice all major events with more than 1000 People canceled. Interior Minister Alain Berset said on Friday , (AP)
New infections in China at their lowest level for a month
Good news China: The number of coronavirus new infections in China are at their lowest level for a good month like. On Thursday be 327 new illnesses have been confirmed as few as since 23. January no longer, the National Health Commission said on Friday. Most cases were again in the particularly severely affected province of Hubei registered where the virus first appeared at the end of December. There alone the authorities counted 318 New infections. In total, now in China 78. 824 cases confirmed . 2788 People died until the end of Thursday due to the virus consequences. (Reuters)
Dax slips at the start of trading
The spread of the corona virus pushes the stock market prices further into the red. The German share index fell again by more than three on Friday Percent and listed at the beginning of trading by 3, 85 percent below the value of the previous day . Since Monday the index of 30 largest German companies lost a good twelve percent.
The price losses also continued on Friday morning at the trading centers in London, Paris and Milan. The investors had switched to “panic mode”, commented analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya, from the Swissquote Bank.
The spread of the virus had been on since the beginning of the Week the stock exchanges sent down worldwide. The background is the concern about the economic impact of the epidemic – including measures such as travel restrictions or plant closures to contain the disease. Global supply chains are also affected. Recently, other countries had reported the first cases of coronavirus. (AFP)
First cases in Lithuania and Belarus
Lithuania and Belarus reported the first cases of coronavirus infections on Friday , In Lithuania according to the government is a 39 – year old woman who was recently in Verona in northern Italy . She has reportedly only mild symptoms and was hospitalized in a city in Siauliai Northern Lithuania isolated. Your relatives are therefore under surveillance.
In Belarus became a Iranian student tested positive for the virus that entered Azerbaijan last week . His state of health is “Satisfactory,” said the Ministry of Health. People with whom the student has been in contact since entering the country last Saturday Quarantined in a hospital in the capital, Minsk. (AFP)
Mongolian President after visiting China in quarantine
The President of Mongolia, Battulga Khaltmaa , and other government officials have come out after one Visit to China in a 14 – daily quarantine issued. It is a precautionary measure , reports the state news agency Mont seed. Battulga met China's President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang in Beijing on Thursday. He is the first head of state to visit China after the People's Republic launched special measures to curb the coronavirus epidemic in January. (Reuters)
Friday prayers in parts of Iran canceled
The severely affected by the coronavirus Iran is reacting to the spread with drastic measures. In several parts of the country the Friday prayers have been canceled . According to the Iranian media, the ceremonies that are important for the Islamic country can be found in 22 the 31 Provinces not taking place.
Except for Friday prayers, the Ministry of Health has all public events, such as weddings or Mourning ceremonies, discouraged. Schools and universities are temporarily closed and will probably be open until End of the Persian New Year holidays in April no longer open. Cinemas, theaters and concert halls are also closed. Also the sporting events, especially the football matches of the first and second league, either do not take place at all or without spectators.
For fear of infection with Sars-CoV-2, which causes the lung disease Covid – 19 Most Iranians stay at home and avoid the public. The situation is bad for shops and restaurants that are before and after the Persian New Year (20. March) had hoped for high sales. Most foreign airlines also canceled their flights to Iran.
According to the Ministry of Health, the number of Covid – 19 – Dead people in Iran until Thursday on 26 gone up. In total, 245 People from different parts of the country tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. However, experts assume a much higher number of infected people. Outbreaks in several other countries are believed to have their origin in Iran.
Among the infected in Iran are some politicians such as Vice President Massumeh Ebtekar, Vice Minister of Health and Corona Representative Iradsch Harirtschi, and MP Modschtaba Solnuri. (AP)
Easyjet cancels flights to and from northern Italy due to corona virus
Because of the spread of the C oronavirus the British airline Easyjet cancels flights and also puts in savings program on. Especially connections to and from Northern Italy where numerous infections were reported to be affected, said Easyjet on Friday in Luton near London With. There, but also in other regions of Europe, the demand was last decreased . The low-cost airline also canceled similar measures as before Lufthansa already announced the consequences of the virus spread on the business
This would be company-wide hiring and promotions deferred and subordinated projects and expenses postponed . employees unpaid vacation is offered . Costs should also be saved in administration premiums will be canceled.
However, it was too early for the Effects of the Covid – 19 – estimate outbreak on the annual result, see above Easyjet continues. The company is closely monitoring the development and working closely with the authorities. (AP)
Russia stops entry from Iran and South Korea
To protect against the spread of coronavirus Has Russia temporarily banned Iranian citizens from entering the country. moreover the entry of South Korean citizens as of March 1st as a precaution prohibited, as stated in government decrees published on the Internet. Other foreigners are also no longer allowed to travel through Iran and South Korea enter. Iran and South Korea are among the countries next to China on most severely affected by the epidemic. (Reuters)
UN relax sanctions against North Korea
The UN Security Council wants exceptions to the allow North Korea economic sanctions to help the impoverished country fight the novel corona virus. The responsible Sanctions Committee of the Security Council approved on Thursday the delivery of medical equipment to the country, as the German ambassador Christoph Heusgen announced. He did not disclose the type of this equipment.
North Korea is subject to massive international sanctions due to its nuclear and missile program and has only a weak infrastructure in the health care system.
Heusgen described it as a “problem” when it came to helping North Korea in the fight against the coronavirus that the state should act as a protective measure against the epidemic has closed its borders . According to the German diplomat, the Security Council appealed to the leadership in Pyongyang to still allow the import of the medical device.
North Korea has not had a single case of Infection with the novel corona virus announced. In South Korea, more than 2000 Contagion cases confirmed, there are also 13 Deaths caused by the pathogen. The epidemic started in China, which also borders on North Korea. According to the government, there are now almost 79. 000 people fell ill with the virus, the official number of deaths in mainland China rose until Friday 2788.
North Korea has cut off its already low connections to the rest of the world because of the coronavirus. All international train and flight connections were suspended. Hundreds of foreigners were put in quarantine.
Because of these measures, the German embassy in Pyongyang is being temporarily closed. The diplomats of the German mission are also currently in quarantine, it said on Thursday from the Federal Foreign Office. Therefore, the staff should be “temporarily removed” from North Korea at the next possible opportunity. (AFP)
Boygroup BTS cancels concerts in Seoul
The internationally celebrated South Korean Boygroup BTS has Covid because of the outbreak of the infectious disease – 19 canceled their concert series planned for April in Seoul in their home country. It was impossible to predict now how big the outbreak would be during the concert dates, the agency of the seven-member group, Big Hit Entertainment, said on Friday. The four planned concerts as part of the “Map of the Soul Tour” between the 11. and 19. April in Seoul should therefore be canceled. The money for the tickets will be refunded.
The concerts in the South Korean capital should be the Be the start of a world tour of the group. For the 25. April is the first of numerous boy group shows scheduled in the United States. By September she will also be guest in some European countries and in Japan. Two concerts in the Berlin Olympic Stadium are planned for July.
In South Korea, most cases of infection with the novel corona virus have been reported outside of China, where the lung disease broke out in December. By Friday, the official number of infected people in South Korea rose to over 2000.
The 2013 founded group BTS is meanwhile the most successful product of Korean pop (K-Pop). With her mix of pop and rap she also landed big hits in the USA and fills arenas worldwide. (AP)