The niece of Paderborn's Streli Mamba dies

bcc February 22, 2020
The Bundesliga game of FC Bayern Munich against SC Paderborn has been overshadowed by a tragic death. The 14 month-old niece of Paderborn's football professional Streli Mamba collapsed on Friday evening in the Munich arena. After attempts at resuscitation, the girl was taken to a clinic in Munich by ambulance, but could not be rescued and died. This was announced by both clubs on Saturday.

SC Paderborn was “deeply shaken” and expressed his “deepest sympathy” to the family. The club also asked to respect the privacy of their player's family. No further comments will be made on the tragic incident, it said. FC Bayern was also “deeply shaken” in a message and conveyed its sympathy to the family of the deceased girl. (AP)

