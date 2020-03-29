the-new-droplet-biology

Phil Sharp had almost wanted to give up. For decades, the Nobel Prize winner and professor of biochemistry at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge had been looking for a solution to one of the most important questions in biology: how do all the millions of different molecules in a cell manage to be in the right place at the right time – for example, around that To read genetic information in the genes?

Hundreds and thousands of proteins had been identified by Sharp and other researchers over the years who need to work together for the many vital chemical reactions to take place. But the probability that they all find each other by chance inside the cell is zero. “I had basically turned my back on the matter because I just couldn't make sense of all of this,” says Sharp.

A new biology, a new company – in Berlin

But then a British researcher made a discovery in Dresden that changed everything. A scientific breakthrough that happens very rarely, the discovery of a phenomenon that, according to Sharp, is “the heart of practically all biological processes”. On this basis, the biotech company Dewpoint, newly founded in Boston and Dresden, wants to develop a completely new type of medication – according to Tagesspiegel information, now also in Berlin, on the site of the pharmaceutical company Bayer, Dewpoint with 90 million euros supported.

Philip Allen Sharp is a chemist and heads the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at the Massachusetts Institute of … Photo: MIT

Virtually every task in a cell is done by dozens, sometimes hundreds or thousands, of proteins and other molecules that act like the workers and machines of a car factory. But while everything has its place and every move on the assembly line, it has so far been a mystery to cell biologists how the proteins floating around in the cell plasma come together to carry out the vital processes together and in a coordinated manner.

The textbooks of biochemistry have so far been trying to find an answer. It is essential: if this collaboration does not work, illnesses are the result – Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, cancer and others. And anyone who knows the answer to the riddle could step in and develop new therapies against it. “It was Tony who made the crucial observation,” says Sharp.

What is meant is Anthony Hyman, a Brit who almost never became a researcher. When he went to high school, where he was not brilliant, for 30 Pounds a week at University College, London, one of the researchers let him look through a microscope and try an experiment. On a Friday night, when all of the lab workers left for the pub, Hyman preferred to sit at the microscope to end his experiment.

Concentrated in the droplets a hundred to a thousand times higher

Since then he has been fascinated by what makes living cells. Hyman studied biology, researched, became a director at the Max Planck Institute for Cell Biology and Genetics in Dresden and made the decisive discovery there: just as the finely divided water molecules settle out of the air on a leaf or on a cold window pane in the form of a drop, this way, the finely divided protein molecules condense into tiny droplets in the cell under certain conditions.

Similar to how vinegar drops settle from the surrounding oil, two liquid phases separate. The decisive factor in this phase separation is that the proteins in the drops are concentrated a hundred to a thousand times higher than outside in the cell plasma. This is the only way to make the vital chemical processes possible at all.

“The question of how biological macromolecules form organized clusters arose at the beginning of 20. Century ”, wrote Hyman 2012 in a well-noticed article for the journal“ Science ”. Even then, biologists observed “densely packed liquid colloid particles” inside cells – various drops, separated from the rest of the liquid cell plasma, but without understanding their role or origin.

Anthony Hyman is Director at the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics in Dresden Photo: MPG

Some only appear when the cell gets stressed, others (called “P-granules”) prepare the development of germ cells, and, as Sharp and other researchers have now discovered, there are tiny droplets of this kind also in the cell nucleus, where they copy genetic information from the genetic material.

Dozens of such spherical drops with a wide variety of functions drift through cells . An estimated 30 percent of the volume of a cell nucleus consists of condensates that are responsible for the Copy of the gene information (the transcription) and other processes to be done there are necessary. But only a few years ago, the techniques to understand how the droplets come about have been available.

The principle of the noodle

After many observations with special microscopy methods, with which individual proteins can be traced in living cells, and numerous experiments, it dawned on Hyman and his team : Apparently, those proteins that have a certain structure in common condense into a drop, so-called “IDRs”, intrinsically disorganized regions. These “domains, which are abundant throughout the protein universe, have long confused biologists, but our experiments support the idea that they have evolved to enable liquid phases to separate,” says Hyman.

Apparently, these molecular tails, the IDRs, adhere to each other, but adhere only very weakly – “like noodles,” says the biochemist and biophysicist Denes Hnisz, who condensates the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Genetics in Berlin. Dahlem researched. Just as noodles sometimes clump together in hot water, the “noodle” domains of the proteins, the IDRs, accumulate in the cell and suddenly form their own liquid or gel-like phase in the middle of the cell plasma. This “phase separation” forms the protein drop, the “condensate”.

A fundamental biological principle – which has been overlooked so far

“We see this condensate Biology everywhere in the cell, ”says Sharp. “It is a fundamental factor in biological systems and is constantly used in human cells.” They play a role in the nerve endings, the synapses that transmit signals; they are necessary for the duplication of the genome in cell division; and they are involved in reading the gene information, the transcription, that Sharp has been researching for a long time.

“We have been thinking about how transcription works for decades,” says Sharp. And he has never been able to find an explanation of how all the necessary components for the transcription machinery come together. “Condensates, the drops of dew in the cell, seem to be the answer.” And once you understand exactly how condensates are formed and dissolved, you can also develop active ingredients that inhibit or stimulate these processes – to combat diseases.

The “P-Granules” (red), such as those found in the single-cell stage of a roundworm embryo, detected condensates when they were discovered. . Photo: MPIMCG / Carsten Hoege

Because apparently condensates are related to pathological changes in the cell. So the actually liquid condensates can go through another phase change and assume a solid state. This appears to lead to the known beta-amyloid plaques in nerve cells from Alzheimer's patients. “We are probably observing a number of processes here that could explain the formation of amyloid,” says Sharp.

Defective condensate droplets are the cause of diseases

Denes Hnisz noticed that there are a number of hereditary diseases, the causative gene mutations of which cause changes in the IDRs, the noodle sections of proteins. “The mutations that make patients sick apparently interfere with the formation of the condensates,” says Hnisz. There are basically two ways in which condensates can be linked to the development of diseases.

One can be described using the protein FUS. Patients with ALS – the nerve-damaging amyotrophic lateral sclerosis that physicist Stephen Hawking suffered from – mostly have changes in this FUS protein. Until now, it was not known why this leads to ALS, but it has now been found that certain condensate droplets in the nerve cells of the patient become gel-like rather than liquid and sometimes even stiffen.

Another way Illness is struck when the “noodle sections” are repeated a dozen or a hundred times – as is the case with the hereditary disease Huntington, which is also known as “Vitus dance” and is fatal. If there are too many IDR repeats, the composition of the condensates gets mixed up, which affects their function and leads to illness.

Fight the illness where it arises

In both cases, changes in the proteins can be involved, which change the adhesive properties of the “noodle” sections, and such chemical changes can obviously be reversed. “We found a couple of molecules that could transform a wrongly assembled condensate into one that looks like a normal one,” says Hnisz. However, it remains to be seen whether this will eventually lead to therapy for diseases such as ALS, Alzheimer's or even cancer. “But the idea is that we use it to attack the disease where it originates.”

Denes Hnisz is a biochemist and Biophysicist and head of the genome regulation group at the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Genetics in … Photo: Tsp / skb

The company Dewpoint is also looking for medicines that intervene in the condensate biology and that could cure or at least slow down diseases such as Alzheimer's. Richard Young, director at the Whitehead Institute in Cambridge and with Tony Hyman founder of Dewpoint, is convinced that the drug banks are “extraordinarily rich” in substances that can affect condensates. So far, no one has ever checked this.

Those who can control the formation of condensates can influence the course of diseases

“Condensates are controlled in a fascinating and complex manner by the classic regulators of biological functions : Kinases, phosphatases, ubiquitases, i.e. all these enzymes that have been used in the past 50 Have been recognized as important regulators in biology for years, “says Young. They all change proteins, especially the noodle sections of the proteins, so that they modulate the” adhesive properties “and thus the ability of the proteins to form a condensate or “In other words, they control the composition of the condensates,” says Young, in whose laboratory Denes Hnisz began researching condensates. There are already a number of substances that can be used to influence these enzymes .

Richard Young is a director at the Whitehead Institute in Cambridge, USA, and co-founder of the biotech company Dewpoint. Photo: Promo / MIT7Whitehead

Another means of influencing condensates could be RNA molecules, DNA-related nucleic acids. “Condensates almost always contain RNA,” says Young. “They even play a pretty important role in the behavior of the droplets.” Changing the amount of RNA molecules in the condensates or their properties in the droplet “could be a reasonable route to therapy,” says Young.

Phil Sharp, who provides scientific advice to Dewpoint, also sees it this way: Biologists will use RNA to change the function of the condensates and thus better understand how they work and contribute to the development of diseases. Because as fascinating as the new “condensate biology” is, it has not yet outgrown its infancy, Sharp says, it is far from being “mature”.