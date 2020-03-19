the-nba-is-planning-a-“gigantic-fundraiser”

The North American professional basketball league NBA has developed a reputation in recent years to be perhaps the most innovative and most advanced sports league in the world. Her boss Adam Silver once had the all-star weekend held from Charlotte to New Orleans because there were no sanitary facilities for transsexual people in Charlotte. Since then, other examples of inclusive thinking have followed.

Even now that the game will be interrupted in the NBA for at least a month, but very likely for a significantly longer period, the league is still alert and shows solidarity . Because the game stop has an impact on the players, coaches and officials, but above all on the staff who work around the games. In the 29 arenas alone, thousands of people work in assembly and dismantling, in service or in hospitality. As is common in the United States, many of them are not permanent employees, but work on account, month after month, and many have been doing this for years. Thousands of them could soon no longer pay their current bills or feed their families.

Rudy Gobert, who was infected with the coronavirus, donated 500. 000 US dollars

Many players and clubs have now started to pay for the living expenses of their employees. For example, Rudy Gobert, the first NBA player infected with the corona virus, donated a total of 500. 000 to his employees Utah Jazz clubs and various aid programs. “It is the first of many steps that I will take to help,” Gobert is quoted in a statement.

Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton from the Milwaukee Bucks also donated 100. 000 dollars among other things to the arena staff. In New Orleans, young star Zion Williamson pays the arena employees' bill, in Cleveland Kevin Love donated 100. 000 dollars. For Adam Silver, a “ gigantic fundraiser” in the form of a benefit game would be conceivable. This could involve a handful of NBA players who previously tested negative for the corona virus, were in isolated quarantine and pose no risk of infection. “People are stuck at home and I think they could use distraction. They need to be entertained, “said Silver to the US sports broadcaster ESPN.

” A big compliment to all the players, clubs and owners who are leading by example in these difficult times, “read Barack Obama align. Donald Trump has yet to say anything about the donations and benefits of the NBA. When Donovan Mitchell, also an infected Utah Jazz player, announced on Monday for food catering for more than 68. 000 Donating to students in and around Salt Lake City, a Twitter user commented under the appropriate message: “That's nice of him. But actually our government should have done that long ago. ”

The NBA is also considering ghost games

Silver would like to know when the league could really play again not judge that he simply cannot at the moment. “I am naturally optimistic and I want to believe that we will be able to save at least some parts of this season.” Games without spectators are conceivable for the time being, but the fans could take part virtually, so possibly even Reactions from the living rooms can be played through the loudspeakers in the halls: “Sometimes even the worst crises open up new opportunities,” says Silver.