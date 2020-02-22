the-national-basketball-team-takes-a-step-out-of-the-low-mood

Henrik Rödl was really proud. “The boys did damn well. The week was a lot of fun, ”said the national coach after the surprising start of the German basketball game in the European Championship qualification against France.

Five months after the completely screwed-up World Cup in China, the German team collected at 83: 69 in Vechta again first plus points after it had lost a lot of credit at the World Cup last year due to the embarrassing place 18 , “That was a first small step towards reparation,” said Armin Andres, Vice President of the German Basketball Federation.

Three players make their debut in the national basketball team

In front of 3140 spectators in the sold out Rasta Dome was captain Robin Benzing with 22 points best launcher of a courageously appearing German team. “A win against France is always good,” said Benzing. At the World Cup, the German selection had to admit defeat to the French at the start. “I wouldn't call it a revenge because there were completely different teams on the floor. But of course it is good for self-confidence, ”said Spain legionnaire Benzing.

Because of the dispute between the associations and the Euroleague, both teams had to go back to their players from the teams in addition to the NBA professionals in the European premier class. In addition to NBA star Schröder, Rödl also lacked the Bayern Munich and Alba Berlin players. With Louis Olinde, Leon Kratzer and Bennet Hundt, three players made their debut in the national jersey.

That Germany will not qualify in the qualification because the team is the partial host of the European Championship 2021 is already qualified, you didn't notice the hosts at any stage. “It is always an honor to play for Germany. All guys showed that again today, ”Benzing explained the motivated appearance of the German team. Britain and Montenegro are also opponents. On Monday it will be against the British in Newcastle. Rödl appointed debutants Joshua Obiesie and Jan Niklas Wimberg to replace Robin Amaize and Kratzer for the game.

Biting: Bennet Hundt (right) made his international debut against France. Photo: Carmen Jaspersen / dpa

It will be really important for the German selection in Croatia in June at the Olympic qualification tournament. Then it's about the last chance for a ticket to Olympia in Tokyo. The squad will then look completely different again. At DBB, they hope that as many NBA professionals as possible will be back.

“Of course, the game didn't have much to do with summer today,” Rödl admitted frankly. “Nevertheless, these games are important for us,” said the coach, who was also heavily criticized after the World Cup fiasco. Firstly, because some young players can gain experience at a high level. But above all to improve the recently bad mood around the national team.

“With such euphoria as today, we always want to see the national team,” said Vice President Andres. Next time on Monday in the UK, which will kick off in Montenegro 74: 81 lost.