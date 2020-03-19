the-mother-of-modern-pandemics

The current coronavirus pandemic is a scenario previously unknown to current societies. A virus that, with this speed and radicalism, transcends all territorial and political borders and keeps the world in suspense, exceeds our present experience.

Whether the SARS virus from 2003 or the swine flu virus from 2009 – viewed on a global scale, the previous pandemics of the 21. Century no comparable reactions promoted. Neither epidemic nor discourse have gone viral in the same way.

The spread of the epidemic is still at the beginning – but it has already triggered a collective trauma that will persist in the minds of global society.

Also the flu waves of 1957 and 1968 had pandemic proportions

An apparently unprecedented event sharpens our gaze for the past. How did previous societies deal with similar events? And can something be learned from dealing with it for our time?

Both the “Asian flu” from 1957 as well as the “Hong Kong flu” from 1968 were pandemic in size and claimed up to two million deaths each. Although many witnesses to these two pandemics are still alive, the major reference event that the debate is currently focusing on is the Spanish flu from 1918 / 19, which killed more people than the fighting at the end of the First World War.

Your Wikipedia article records exorbitant clicks, various media draw more or less serious parallels between the Spanish flu and the corona virus. What happened back then? And can the two pandemics be compared?

The Spanish flu caused by an enormously virulent subtype of the classic influenza virus rolled over the entire globe between 1918 and 1919 in three waves and according to most estimates requested between 25 and 50 millions of human lives.

Every fifth died in Samoa

Some historians even go beyond 100 millions of dead – especially for the hard-hit parts of Africa, Asia and Oceania, there are hardly any valid statistics. The mortality rate was between 0.7 and 6 percent, depending on the care situation, and a fifth of the population died in Samoa, Polynesia, due to the lack of any flu immunity.

Compared to seasonal influenza, epidemics that were far more violent followed the world years later, and many survivors suffered from late neurological consequences.

The virus originated in Kansas

Research is dominated by the thesis that the virus originated in the US Midwest, particularly in Kansas. From pigs or poultry, it jumped over to an American recruit who dragged the disease, now known as the H1N1 influenza A virus, into a US Army training camp as patient zero.

From there it went to France and the rest of the world via troop transports. German soldiers, on whom the virus reached Germany, became infected on the western front.

The name Spanish flu stems from the fact that the Iberian press was the first to report on the disease. As a neutral country, Spain was less subject to censorship than the countries participating in the war, which wanted to suppress any information about a spreading epidemic among the soldiers.

Nevertheless, the Supreme Army Command of the German Empire gave the flu virus a major complicit in the declining morale of the troops and the impending failure of the war.

According to London modernist and Spanish flu expert Eckard Michels, there is no direct causality between illness and war defeat. However, the flu certainly accelerated the process of dissolution of the German army that was already taking place.

Already 1914 the world was globalized

What is also not to be proven is the often tried thesis that the flu could only spread due to the war situation. On the contrary: before 1914 the world was already extreme about international flows of goods and migration globalized – so the virus would surely have been in circulation without troop movements.

The first wave of the Spanish flu infected large parts of the world population, but tended to be harmless compared to the second wave, in which the virus was mutated again. “It wasn't a big upset in the German public,” says Michels. Society was more concerned with the defeat and the direct consequences of the war than with a flu epidemic, which was largely accepted as natural.

It got worse in autumn 2018: Now the virus infected – its genome at the end of the 1990 years after the exhumation of the dead from the Alaskan permafrost soil could be sequenced – due to a partial immunity in parts of the population, although significantly fewer people, but often brought death within two days.

Many people died between 15 and 40

The sufferers suffered from high fever, barking cough, and severe headache and body aches. The skin of the sufferers turned dark blue due to lack of oxygen, some bled from the nose and ears.

A characteristic of the Spanish flu, which distinguishes it from all known epidemics – including the coronavirus – is the fact that they especially people with healthy immune systems of resistant ages between 15 and 40

In research, this is often attributed to an overreaction of the immune system known as the “cyclotine storm”. When trying to neutralize the invading virus, the potent immune systems of the younger age cohorts also attacked healthy cells in the body – their waste material clogged the pulmonary arteries, causing the patients to suffocate, writes medical historian John M. Barry in his work “The Great Influenza”. from 2004.

The influenza virus was only 1933 discovered

Bacterial pneumonia was also a common side effect of the disease, which often led to death at that time. So there were no antibiotics that could have rendered the bacteria on the running board harmless.

The influenza virus itself was only discovered 1933, so that you couldn't even dream of effective vaccines. Therapeutics such as invasive ventilation were also not available to the doctors.

“During the autumn wave, displeasure arose in Germany, too, the press reported more than in spring,” says Michels. The public made a connection between the poor supply situation caused by the war situation and the severity of the flu. The historian explains that such a connection can in no way be proven.

On the contrary – if the hypothesis of the cycotin storm is correct, the better-supplied citizens of the victorious powers were particularly at risk because of their powerful immune systems. The US Army lost a total of more soldiers to the Spanish flu than in contact with the opponent of the war.

There were also conspiracy theories then

conspiracy theories declaring the illness to be the devil's work of German agents or the consequential damage caused by the use of poison gas were commonplace in the USA – as well as in France and South Africa.

But how did politics react to the disease? How did the currently much-touted non-pharmaceutical interventions look like? Coordinated steps are out of the question in most countries.

One example is the discrepancy between epidemic measures in the American cities of St. Louis and Philadelphia.

While the The authorities in St. Louis are reacting comprehensively and largely reducing public life – similar to the fact that schools, cinemas, libraries and churches are being closed without further ado – people are relaxed in Philadelphia. At the 28. September 1918 finds a big parade with 200. 000 visitors instead. After a week there are 45. 000 Citizens infected, soon there will be 12. 000 dead.

What St. Louis did right

St. Louis, on the other hand, implements what has become the categorical imperative of health-conscious societies a few days ago: act in such a way that the disease curve flattens out. Since the health system here, unlike in Philadelphia, does not collapse suddenly, significantly fewer people die.

However, there are other regions where comprehensive measures would have brought less, says Eckard Michels. “But this also had to do with the fact that much less was known about the spread of such viruses than today.”

In Switzerland, where there was also a comparatively radical shutdown of the public, there were as many percentages of illnesses and deaths as in Germany, which acted much less in terms of disease policy.

Federalism in the German Reich was even more pronounced

“The Reich and state authorities did not give any binding answers on how to react to the epidemic, but left the decisions completely to the local administrations, ”explains the historian. Federalism was even more pronounced in the German Empire than it is today.

Dresden, for example, immediately reacted to the second wave by closing schools, theaters, cinemas and suspending court hearings. In Leipzig, however, such closings only took place after fierce criticism from the population – the Leipzig trade fair was still taking place at the time.

“Comprehensive school closings like today were not an issue anyway,” says Michels. For many children, school meals were the only way to get food, and in addition, both parents in the working class had to maloke. Factory workers did not have the option of a home office. For hamster purchases, as can be seen these days, there was not only a lack of money, but also simply a lack of food.

The governments did not consider the Spanish flu to be urgent

“All in all, however, the Spanish flu was not seen as an urgent task in Berlin, London or Washington,” says Michels. Many societies have struggled with diseases such as typhus and tuberculosis, because the Spanish flu was not considered to be particularly important despite its high mortality rate – especially since there was no clear expectation of the state to appear as a health policy actor.

There was no collective experience like this these days. Neither is a transnational debate that could not have taken place in the war-torn world anyway.

Due to the incidence of epidemics and the First World War, dying was a normal part of contemporary experience. According to the medical historian Alfons Labisch, the Spanish flu was “a real killer, but not a scandalized illness.”

Today's excitement is also an expression of a privilege

Perhaps it is no wonder that there are hardly any places of memory. It is received more strongly in the USA, where the Spanish flu represents the greatest demographic disaster of the last century, than in Europe, whose memory resources are relatively exhausted with the World War I disasters and especially with the Holocaust.

As bad as the current corona crisis is: Eckard Michels says that the great media, political and social excitement is also an expression of a historical privilege. “The current situation shows that we have been spared real disasters, at least in Europe since the Second World War.”