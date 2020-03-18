the-mother-of-all-chickens

Where Belgium is today, the waves of a shallow sea sloshed 66 7 million years ago the shores of a region with a tropical climate. A partridge-sized bird stalked long legs across this beach, the remains of which are now described by Daniel Field from the University of Cambridge, England, and his colleagues in the journal Nature. The skull of this animal resembles in many details that of today's chickens and ducks.

This makes it clear to the researchers: Obviously, relatively modern birds were walking around between the legs of the mighty dinosaurs at the time, the few Hundreds of thousands of years later a giant meteorite struck the Gulf of Mexico.

“This is a spectacular find,” says Gerald Mayr of the Senckenberg Research Institute in Frankfurt am Main, a proven specialist in birds and their evolution. After all, the species discovered by Daniel Field and his colleagues and christened Asteriornis maastrichtensis clearly belongs to the ancient group of chicken and duck birds.

Their development branched off early from the other groups of modern birds. These include all species living today, but also many long-extinct ancestors, but not the so-called “main group birds” such as the primeval bird Archeopteryx.

Predatory dinosaurs were ancestors of the primeval birds

The ancestors of these primeval birds were once predatory dinosaurs that hunted on two legs. Some of them, like the Tyrannosaurus rex, belonged to a length of 15 and a weight of five to eight tons the largest predators that ever lived on land.

There were also many smaller species such as the microraptor, which just 77 centimeters and weighed less than a kilogram. These mini-dinosaurs warmed themselves with deep black feathers on their arms and legs, which they could perhaps use to glide between the tree tops or to the ground.

This skull belongs to a modern one Bird that lived 66 7 million years ago on the beach of today's Belgium. Photo: Daniel J. Field, University of Cambridge

In the age of the Jura developed about 200 to 160 Millions of years ago these predatory dinosaurs became the first primeval birds. So 160 millions of years ago in China today Anchiornis huxleyi was an animal whose body resembled a bird today. The primeval bird Archeopteryx appeared in the Franconian Jura five million years later. However, both species still had many dino properties, such as a long tail and many teeth. Such remains are also found in other primeval birds, such as the Enantiornithes, which developed around 130 millions of years ago and 66 Millions of years ago died out together with the dinosaurs.

“Before 68 to 66 million years ago then lived in the Antarctic with Vegavis iaai, a species that clearly belonged to modern birds and which some scientists assume was closely related to today's ducks and geese, ”says Gerald Mayr, a researcher from Senckenberg.

Just a few million years later, a new species of modern bird appeared in what is now New Zealand with a giant penguin, which Gerald Mayr and his colleagues only discovered in August 2019. “Since other such finds also came from the southern hemisphere, many paleontologists concluded that modern birds had developed in the south,” explains Mayr.

The skull shows the properties of today's chicken birds

This conclusion is probably out of date with Asteriornis maastrichtensis. On top of that, Daniel Field and his colleagues discovered this fossil in the rock layer near the border between Belgium and the Netherlands. It gave the name of the last epoch of the Cretaceous and thus the last millions of years of the dinosaurs – Maastrichtium. “Obviously, the northern hemisphere and what was then Europe also played a role in the development of modern birds in the period before the dinosaurs went extinct,” says Gerald Mayr.

As Daniel Field and his colleagues Holding the find in their hands for the first time, they saw only a few narrow leg bones sticking out of a stone block. Using a computer tomograph, the researchers then scanned the layers underneath and discovered a skull that shows some of the characteristics of today's chicken and duck birds.

It is difficult to make a precise decision between these two orders, Daniel Field and however, his colleagues find some evidence that points more to chicken birds. And the site suggests that this species once sought food on the beach of a tropical sea. Without further ado, the researchers of this species gave the nickname “Wonder Chicken”.

It was not until much later and several millions of years after the dinosaurs went extinct that other groups of modern birds developed that were no longer on the ground but in the tree tops of the trees were at home. This laid the foundation for an animal order that today encompasses more than ten thousand species.