the-most-spectacular-season-in-hertha-bsc-history

My predecessor as the author of this gloss, Marcel Reif, now an “image” commentator, rose a few days ago to the statement that Hertha BSC was the “most boring and insignificant capital city club in the world”. It is an impressive and proud award. But is it justified? Not at all! Irrelevant? Yes, free. But boring? Where and in what situation, Mr. Reif, has my club been boring for even a second in the past few months ?! This season is undoubtedly one of the most spectacular what the history of this club has to offer.

The most exciting season in club history

credit side! The highest financial investment in the history of the Bundesliga! Two layoffs! The sensational obligation of a famous German-American motivational trainer! Its equally sensational departure in record time! Via Facebook! Secret diaries that also turn out to be real! The dismissal of a goalkeeper coach and his immediate reinstatement! The suspension of players from training and the immediate cancellation of this measure! Home games without a shot at the opposing goal! Defeats with five goals difference! At home! A three-goal gap to the break that was caught up! Away!

The fire speech by a goalkeeper who, according to his ex-coach, has “no added value”. A coach who mispronounced the name of his best striker (Piatek) at the press conference! A nationwide media mud battle that is unique, that speaks of lying culture, provincialism and I don't know what. When was there ever something like that? But they would be happy about such a material on “Netflix”. Any bet, they have something in the drawer. The first season of “The Club”. With Brad Pitt and Robert de Niro as Michael Preetz and Werner Gegenbauer.

Every week a new episode

I really think Marcel Reif is his words has chosen very lightly. To accuse my club of boredom in this situation borders on insult. What do these people imagine? We conscientiously assume the legacy of the HSV! Yes, well. We have not yet left the player contracts in a backpack on the Tempelhofer Feld. But the season isn't over yet. Something is coming. Do not worry! We have long known that this sport is more than a game with 22 actors. Football has become entertainment. And in the “Entertainment” category, you can currently find nothing better than Berlin. Worldwide!

The cabaret artist Frank Lüdecke writes on Mondays about the Bundesliga.