the-most-important-questions-and-answers-for-germany

The world must have been aware of the latest since the weekend, when the new Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus has also been used in Italy: efforts to limit diseases to China and individual countries have failed.

A worldwide spread, a pandemic, can no longer be prevented. Now the question is only what countermeasures are to be taken, writes epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch from Harvard University.

When does the epidemic reach Germany?

It is not yet possible to speak of an epidemic in this country. The recent outbreaks in South Korea, Iran and above all in Italy have created a new situation for the Federal Republic. The reason for the rapid spread of the virus is that apparently already infected people who are not yet sick and do not show any recognizable symptoms such as fever are already infectious.

A study involving researchers from Imperial College London and the WHO Center for the Modeling of Infectious Diseases found that two-thirds of the diseases exported from China have gone undetected, and probably too many previously unknown transmission chains outside of China.

What is happening now in Italy and also in Iran can therefore be expected soon in other countries. The decisive factor is whether such asymptomatic transmissions are rare or frequent. According to Lipsitch, there is some evidence that asymptomatic transmission is more the norm.

Which measures are now necessary?

How to stop such an infectious virus is the “most difficult question to answer at the moment”, says Lipsitch. The closure of entire cities and the decline in new infections afterwards were interpreted by some experts as proof of the effectiveness of this method.

Background about the corona virus:

With face masks against the coronavirus? What really protects against the transmission of germs

Study by Frankfurt researchers: Corona viruses are probably also transmitted by healthy people

Corona viruses are probably also transmitted by healthy people German coronavirus expert says: “We have to prepare for a pandemic”

Coronavirus live blog: The most important development in the ticker

Dramatic situation in northern Italy: “It is as we would be in Wuhan ”

Coronavirus in Germany: Which reaction is appropriate

But you have to be skeptical whether the numbers from China are correct. While it is likely that this will make transmission difficult, it is unclear to what extent.

Is the disease worse than the flu?

The experts use the abbreviation Covid for the current wave of illness – 19 and for the virus itself Sars-CoV-2. Since Sars-CoV-2, like influenza viruses, also affect the upper throat, at least the way of spreading is comparable.

Whether a Covid – 19 – pandemic in the end more or less Illnesses and deaths caused cannot be predicted from the existing data – also because the viruses can always change in the course of the pandemic. However, the similarity to influenza viruses can also be an advantage in order to carry out sensible containment.

A look at research that looked at the effectiveness of 1918 Countermeasures has shown that there were fewer people affected and victims of the influenza virus in cities that had closed churches, theaters, schools and other public gathering places early on.

What makes more sense: hygiene or isolation?

Also containment efforts that a pandemic is not completely stopping are helpful because fewer infections occur in a short time and the health systems are not overloaded in this way. The head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Lothar Wieler, said that efforts are being made to reduce the annual wave of influenza and the feared covid – 19 – to “decouple” the shaft to relieve the hospitals.

In addition, researchers gain time to develop new drugs and vaccines. “Delay is good,” says Lipsitch, but not at any price. One has to take into account that quarantine, closures and other “social distance measures” can save lives, but also have economic and psychological side effects.

How are the clinics prepared?

Should the virus grow into a pandemic in Germany, there should be enough acute beds, but not enough nursing staff to care for all patients. This is the conclusion of Bernd Mühlbauer, who teaches health management at the Westphalian University.

The Carnival in Venice is also affected by the virus. Photo: Manuel Silvestri / REUTERS

„With maximum utilization of all available hospital beds and a isolation period of infected patients from In theory, almost two million patients can be treated in Germany every two weeks, ”explains Mühlbauer. “In fact, it is only a third of this if the patients have to be isolated in single rooms.”

How is the federal government reacting now?

The coronavirus -Crisis team of the federal government will advise on Monday whether further measures are required. “We have the situation in view,” said a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Health on Sunday when Tagesspiegel asked.

The topic in the crisis team is likely to be the expansion of controls on flights, as they already apply to travelers to China. For Italy, from which people also arrive by land, further immediate measures could be considered. In the Federal Foreign Office, a spokeswoman said that travel advice for Italy is kept up to date.