No play-offs are played in the German Ice Hockey League due to the corona virus. There will be no master with that. Polar bear player Marcel Noebels talks about reasons, financial burdens and the consequences for his club.

Mr. Noebels How do you rate the cancellation of the play-offs in the German Ice Hockey League and the associated end of the season?

In the past few days we have all noticed what is going on. After the games were suspended in Switzerland, we naturally feared that this would also happen here. The fact that we are not playing now is very bitter for ice hockey and also for us as Berlin polar bears. I think we would have had a chance this season. But the decision is what it is. It's tough and sad, and fans are sure to bite their butts like we did. But maybe it's the best for everyone.

In ice hockey, the goal is usually always to win the last game of a season. The polar bears succeeded in doing so, and yet it is ultimately worth nothing.

me didn’t really understand what happened. We prepared for these play-off weeks all year round and were looking forward to this time. And now we are empty-handed and have 10. March vacation.

How did the team take the message on Tuesday?

We had a team dinner last night. The mood was almost as if someone had died. We never laugh so little otherwise, we all had to face reality. Before that there was a motivational video to get you in the right mood for the play-offs.

Would you rather have played without a spectator than not at all? Just as it happens in other sports.

Play-offs without fans ? I find it difficult to prepare for 500 people. I would have understood it anyway. But one should not forget that there are also smaller clubs like Augsburg, Straubing or Nuremberg. They have to pay salaries. But how is that supposed to work if no money comes in from viewer revenue. TV money is the main income in football, but not in ice hockey.

Do you understand why Munich has not been declared a champion?

Of course Munich played the best main round and also had the best starting position for the play-offs. But I wouldn't consider myself a master if I were at RB. Anything can happen in the play-offs. Ingolstadt has already become a champion from ninth place. And halfway master, nobody would say that. Nevertheless, huge respect to Munich for the great seasonal performance.

What's next for the polar bears?

There will certainly be no more training. As after every season, medical examinations and one-on-one interviews are still pending. I think our North Americans will then be sent home. There is no reason to let her sit here on hot coals.

And you personally? As a national player there would still be the World Cup in Switzerland in May …

I think the ice hockey season has ended since Sunday. It would also be reasonable if we stopped playing this year. We are then out for a very long time, and holding out for two more months makes little sense. One should now accept and respect that.

So are you planning your vacation now?

Honestly, I don't have any vacation need yet. I still kind of think there is something coming. That is why I will first let everything sink, including with my colleagues. Then at some point I'll go home and hopefully go on vacation in July.

And then you'll attack again with the polar bears.

I ran at full speed this season. So it's a shame it's over now. But maybe I'll do it again next year. And if we stay together like this with the polar bears, there may be something in it for us again. But now I hope that we can all get out of it well. The small clubs in particular must somehow survive this. It would be bitter if we suddenly had fewer teams in the league in September.