the-maybe-very-long-hangover-after-the-corona-party

Never before have people around the world literally lived so much in forecasts – and have died in them. It's about what will and could come if it doesn't succeed very, very quickly that significantly fewer people become infected with Sars-CoV-2 than before. And the scenarios are not encouraging.

What prevails is uncertainty – from the population to the people's representatives to the scientists. Perhaps this is also the reason why many are currently sticking to the supposedly safe, also encouraging part of what is known about the coronavirus.

It is the narrative of the mild, cold-like course in practically all younger infected people. This goes so far – if you listen to your friends – that this consistently positive forecast is used by many of those to whom it no longer applies purely on a calendar basis. You are obviously as young and corona-resistant as you feel.

About how ignorant it is to be careful less just because you were in the young, healthy, fit group already more often here in the Tagesspiegel.

There is, however, something important: There are increasing reports that young people who have never had serious health problems are seriously considering Covid – 19 fall ill, even die. And: If you survive the disease, we won't necessarily be completely healthy again.

What could also happen to young people has now been declared by really “highest authority”, personally by the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom.

Here are a few sentences from Saturday's statement: “One of the things we are learning is that while older people are the most affected, younger people are not spared. Data from many countries clearly show that people under 50 years make up a significant proportion of the patients who have to be hospitalized. Today I have a message for young people: they are not invincible. This virus could take you to the hospital for weeks or even kill you. ”

Younger section of intensive care unit increases

While the highest proportion of deaths is documented in the age group of 80 year olds, the proportion of younger people in intensive care units is increasing. The reasons for this are likely to be manifold: more intensive and extensive social contacts (i.e. with more people), and certainly also due to the fact that I am young and fit carefree, infect a disproportionately large number of young people. At any rate, data from Korea, the country that tests most intensively for infections, suggests that.

The fact that some young people become seriously ill while most are not really severely affected can have various causes . For example, it is plausible to explain that children, adolescents and young adults are particularly at risk if they have a pre-existing condition, such as the cardiovascular system, of which they are unaware.

In any case, it happens relatively frequently that young people live with such undiagnosed problems. And pneumonia is very stressful for the heart and circulation. Even overweight is now a well-known risk factor for severe Covid – 19 -.

Virologist Drosten: Like viruses directly get into the lungs

The virologist Christian Drosten also suspects that with intensive social contact – for example if someone suddenly starts to cough in the immediate vicinity – large amounts of viruses without the usual first step of an increase in Pharynx directly into the lungs. “Then the virus multiplies in the deep airways without triggering an immune response in the throat,” Drosten told Zeit Online recently. The immune system is then completely unprepared for the involvement of the lungs, whereas otherwise it had at least a few days to deal with the pathogen.

Anyone who is now careless as a young person is definitely doing well potentially also in danger, quite apart from the older ones he or she could infect afterwards – or perhaps also the stout buddy.

There are also scientific data that already exist for Covid – 19, but also for the first Sars outbreak 2002 / 03 and other viruses that can cause severe bronchitis and pneumonia. They show, for example, that those who survive the disease are often not simply healthy afterwards.

Is the post-corona syndrome imminent?

On on 19. Article published in the “European Heart Journal” in March lists various acute and long-term complications with the cardiovascular system. Sars, for example, had more frequent deaths from acute cardiac arrest, as well as numerous cases of acute and life-threatening heart muscle inflammation and other complications.

The authors of the study also point out that viral pneumonia often has long-term effects, that could increase the risk of cardiovascular disease later on. For example, there is an increased probability of cardiovascular complications for a period of up to ten years after pneumonia.

In addition, Sars survivors often had a disturbed fat metabolism. Increased total inflammation values ​​and an abnormal tendency to clot have also been demonstrated.

In addition, specifically described after the outbreak 2002 / 03, a problem called “Post Sars Syndrome” by many survivors. They show symptoms such as sleep disorders, chronic fatigue, depression and muscle and joint pain in the medium and long term. Importantly, the authors of the current article write in the European Heart Journal, but they are more and better studies on the long-term consequences of such viral infections and diseases be available. In any case, despite all the uncertainty, this is unfortunately a currently very plausible forecast.