the-(many?)-uncounted-covid-19-cases

Round 130. 000 Covid – 19 – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) last reported for Germany. But these are only people with a laboratory-confirmed infection: Contact people don't always do a laboratory test, even if they show symptoms. Either because of the clinical picture, an infection is obvious and a test seems unnecessary, or because test capacity is lacking.

Nonetheless, these untested but clinically diagnosed infected people would also have to be reported, according to the RKI case definition: If at least two pneumonia cases and one are detected in medical facilities such as old people's homes Context is assumed, or if someone has had contact with an infected person and the clinical picture fits.

It is true not to treat these cases immediately and to count them separately from the laboratory-confirmed cases. However, according to Tagesspiegel research, they have not yet been systematically recorded.

In Kleve every fourth to fifth case has not been tested and falls from the statistics

In most federal states and districts an attempt is made to test all suspected cases, but this is not always possible – as is the case with some people from the Segeberg district near Hamburg. “These are cases from the family environment of positively tested people,” said a spokeswoman. They would be reported to the RKI as “probable cases”.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, it affects every fourth to fifth person in some circles: In the district of Kleve there were in addition to 439 Corona infections confirmed by laboratory diagnostics further 125 epidemiologically confirmed cases.

The situation is similar in the Minden-Lübbecke district. “This week, the reporting of the number of cases across the country will be changed for better national and international comparability,” explains a spokeswoman. Only laboratory-confirmed cases would be reported. However, epidemiologically confirmed cases would continue to be quarantined.

In many places the situation is unclear: the city of Bonn, for example, does not keep any statistics. In Baden-Württemberg, the State Health Office is aware of a few hundred clinical-epidemiological cases, said a spokeswoman: “If there is a further increase in the number of cases, it can be assumed that the proportion of clinical-epidemiological cases will increase without laboratory diagnostics.”

Figures “not meaningful enough” to publish them

The test capacities are sufficient in Germany at the moment, the RKI said on request. A lot is tested in Germany, laboratory-confirmed cases reflect the situation in the country very well. “A further evaluation of the clinically and epidemiologically confirmed cases is currently being prepared, and at the moment there are not enough valid data available,” explained the RKI almost two weeks ago. That has not changed so far. The figures are not meaningful enough to be published.