the-manure-dispute-is-over

Environmentalists and farmers' representatives had argued for years, now the dispute over the stricter fertilizer ordinance has ended.

On Friday, the Federal Council approved the new regulations against the Bavarian protest, which should protect the groundwater from too much slurry and too high nitrate levels. Thousands of farmers have taken to the streets in recent months to prevent the tightening. They have not succeeded in doing this, but they have at least deferred time for the current slurry season.

Farmers have gained time

The core of the regulation must be implemented later than planned.

The designation of so-called “red areas”, in which the nitrate pollution of the groundwater is particularly high, will only become effective on January 1 2021 effective. In these areas, farmers will be allowed to fertilize 20 percent less in the future. The farmers had feared crop losses and had therefore fought against the restriction. Unsuccessful. As a concession to the corona crisis and the associated burdens on farmers, however, the EU Commission had recently agreed to a postponement of several months until the turn of the year.

Brussels puts pressure

Brussels was the driving factor in the fertilizer dispute. Because Germany does not protect its groundwater well enough, the EU Commission had sued the Federal Republic and 2018 got justice before the European Court of Justice. Although the fertilizer ordinance had been changed as a result, the improvement was not enough for the EU Commission. The Commission threatened to try again. In the worst case, this would have fines of more than 850 for Germany. 000 Euro means a day. That is off the table now.

Too many pigs in too small a space: The slurry problem is particularly large in areas with intensive animal husbandry. Photo: imago

Are mainly responsible for the pollution of the groundwater the farms with factory farming. The excretions of tens of thousands of pigs or hundreds of thousands of chickens overwhelm the soils that are close to the facilities. The slurry ends up in the groundwater, which has to be cleaned by water companies. The “red areas” are therefore clustered in areas with intensive livestock farming, Berlin and Brandenburg are practically unaffected by the problem.

Federal Environment Minister Schulze: “It was a real feat”

Federal Environment Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD), who had negotiated with Federal Minister of Agriculture Julia Klöckner (CDU) in Brussels, was relieved on Friday. “It was a real feat,” said Schulze. The new rules are a relief for consumers. “Because the cleaner the groundwater becomes, the less the drinking water treatment costs that each individual household has to pay”.

However, the nature conservation association called for further steps. “Animal husbandry, which is too intensive in parts of Germany, has to be reduced,” says Nabu President Jörg-Andreas Krüger. Krüger considers it necessary to limit the number of animals per hectare.

These are the new regulations

The new fertilizer ordinance provides for longer retention periods in the autumn and winter months in which fertilization is not permitted nationwide. Fertilization on frozen soil is prohibited, fertilizer use near water and on slopes is made more difficult.

The core of the reform, however, is better water surveillance and the designation of “red areas”. In future, there will be uniform national specifications for the measuring points. So far, the countries have measured very differently and often incorrectly. North Rhine-Westphalia's Minister of Agriculture Ursula Heinen-Esser (CDU) had recently reported in a Tagesspiegel interview that a review of the measuring points in her state had resulted in an error rate of ten percent.

The German Farmers' Association criticized the new fertilizer regulation as “technically deficient”. According to President Joachim Rukwied on Friday, it will no longer be possible to fertilize as required. The Brandenburg Farmers Association spoke of a “slap in the face of the farmers”. In contrast, the new farmers' association “Land creates connection” offered support in the implementation of the regulation: “Our task is to work on a concept that takes all concerns into account”, said a statement.

