the-majority-of-germans-do-not-want-to-share-vehicle-data

Who owns the vehicle data? And who can use them and when? These questions have long been the subject of intensive discussion, and the Federal Government's data strategy, which is to be presented by Chancellor Minister Helge Braun (CDU) by the summer, is supposed to bring more clarity November at the cabinet meeting in Meseberg and at the end of January an expert hearing was held at the Chancellery, the online consultation starts today at 12 , The specialist public and citizens can get involved for five weeks via the website www.datenstrategie-bundesregierung.de. Car manufacturers, suppliers and associations also want to participate – because as large as their interest in the data is, the level of uncertainty in dealing with it is also great.

Modern vehicles are already generating an hour today 25 Gigabytes of data – terabytes will be if cars can drive autonomously. This not only creates innovation potential, but also a growing business area: for manufacturers, but also for insurers and other service providers. Not only the economy, but also drivers and society could benefit if, thanks to the data, traffic flows better and accidents are avoided.

But so far there has been little interest on the part of the driver in sharing the vehicle data, such as A representative survey by Tagesspiegel Background Mobility & Transport in cooperation with the opinion research institute Civey shows: Almost 68 percent of the around 2500 respondents state their Basically not wanting to share data. 24 At least percent can imagine passing on movement data such as goals, pace and downtime. Personal data would only be shared by 7.4 percent.

Pensioners, the unemployed and the self-employed are particularly skeptical

Interesting details: Students would be most likely to disclose their vehicle data (just under 50 percent), however, pensioners, the unemployed and the self-employed (around the 30 Percent) least friend of it. Fanned out according to the preferred parties shows that with 77 percent the AfD voters are most skeptical of data sharing, followed by the voters of the FDP and the left. Among the green voters, around 55 percent have reservations.

When asked who they would most likely make their collected vehicle data available to, around 21 percent of universities give an advance of trust. After all, 18 percent would still share their data with the manufacturers who currently have data sovereignty. The insurers, neutral data administrators and authorities only get values ​​between around eleven and eight percent.

Data should help with innovations

However, business and science are rely on the fact that data will be increasingly shared in the future. Because according to studies, up to 60 percent of future value creation takes place in the software area: “This is an immense development that we are facing,” said Braun as part of the panel of experts End of January: “If we want to maintain our prosperity, we have to share in this added value,” he emphasized. The declared goal of the strategy is to “significantly increase the provision and use of data in Germany in order to tap innovation potential – especially for the economy.

The automotive industry wants to be involved in the development of the data strategy sometimes bring different priorities: “We expect the government to create a level playing field, that is, a level playing field for all market participants,” a spokesman for the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) told the Tagesspiegel Background Mobility & Transport. These conditions should be designed in such a way that data protection is taken into account, so users can be sure that their data is safe: “At the same time, a framework must be created in which innovations can be promoted.”

Association of Electrical Engineering calls for data exchange to be regulated through contracts

The Central Association of the Electrical Engineering and Electronics Industry (ZVEI), through which, for example, supplier Bosch wants to participate in the consultation, refers to three aspects that are important to him in the data strategy of the federal government. First, data are “essential” for industrial value creation in Germany: “We therefore have to make it possible for data in an anonymized form to benefit the common good of society,” said a spokesman.

Secondly, the association wants to work with machine-related data to regulate data exchange and use between partners through contracts, because “the fair exchange of the partners involved can best create digital added value”. Third, companies of all sizes should be able to participate in platforms. Neither should companies be arbitrarily “excluded, nor is a possible switch to another platform hindered.

Daimler said that it would welcome“ further development of responsible and self-determined use of data ”as part of the strategy Volkswagen wants to take part in the consultation. The Wolfsburg speak out against “data silos”. Certain data, such as safety and environmental data, should be shared with third parties at the customer's request, according to company circles. For this reason, the group wanted to “constructively accompany” the discussion about the legal framework for the competitive and non-discriminatory provision of data.

BDI wants to clarify the admissibility of data cooperation

The Federal Association of German Industry (BDI) also wants to take part in the consultation, like Iris Plöger, member the BDI general management, yesterday told Tagesspiegel Background: “We need to reduce existing legal uncertainties,” she emphasized. For companies, “clarifications regarding the legal admissibility of data cooperation and the legally secure anonymization of personal data are particularly important.”

However, the BDI is against a general legal obligation to share data. Therefore, the association supports the general principle of the EU Commission, “to facilitate the voluntary data exchange in order to maintain the innovative capacity of the companies. The German government should follow this approach. ”

The consultation process at EU level is also ongoing

The EU Commission presented its data strategy last week. The consultation process is now also running for them. Interested parties can answer the online questionnaire on the website, which deals with various aspects of the paper and, according to the description, can be completed within approximately ten minutes. However, until now you had to understand at least English in order to be able to fill out the questionnaire in English. However, the answers may be in German.

The EU Commission intends to put the German translation of the questions online in a timely manner. The AI ​​White Paper consultation, which is also not yet available in German, can be found here. On both you can still until 31. May participate.