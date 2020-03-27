the-longing-for-mere-banality

On days like this, you should be spartan when it is not really serious. Nevertheless, it should be pointed out at this point that the sports editors do not have it easy at the moment. With few exceptions, there is hardly any news worth mentioning that is not infected by this insidious virus. Games or entire events are canceled, athletes tested positive, existential hardships at clubs, officials criticized, solidary athletes praised. That's how it goes up and down.

The real strength of the sport lies in its triviality. In the fact that he often means nothing outside of his little world. That it is weightless and therefore entertaining. Player X scored the X: X after a corner kick in the umpteenth minute. Or: Trainer X was confident for the game against X.

They are the same sentence equations, applied billions of times. In these times, they are missed, like the reports about the mere banality of sport. Therefore, the news agency dpa is thanked for the following message, which ran on Friday at 13: 39 on the ticker:

” Oliver Reck has extended his contract as coach of the regional league SSV Jeddeloh II. The ex-professional from Werder Bremen and FC Schalke 04 will continue to be responsible for the fourth division team in the coming season, as the Lower Saxony football club announced. ”

There is still hope.