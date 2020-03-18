the-leader-of-a-generation-leaves

It's been almost 18 years ago. Then Lorenz Funk rumbled as president of the then only third-class capital, a change of his best young striker to East Berlin to the polar bears was nonsense. The André Rankel was not yet ready, Berlin's ice hockey idol claimed and was therefore thoroughly wrong. Moving the 17 year old attacker to Hohenschönhausen was the best thing Rankel could do to become a big player.

He came to the polar bears in the midst of the change phase under coach Pierre Pagé. He built on young players, Rankel became the leader of an entire generation. He was robust, prevailed and even became the most successful striker for Berliners and eventually their captain. What made Rankel so special was his straightforwardness, on and off the ice.

Rankel was perhaps not the greatest technician of all time in the polar bears and in the league, but he was able to prevail. He has been shooting since 2003 246 hit and is with Distance of the polar bear record scorer with whom he won all seven German championship titles. Now he is leaving the club.

Ice hockey is reinvented every ten years, they say. And the game, which is getting faster and faster, the new demands on the players have become a bit of a burden for Rankel. After injuries and with 34 years, he was no longer as effective as before. It is logical that the native of Friedenau leaves the club after almost two decades. The end of a great career in Berlin ice hockey is now near. Incidentally, it was or is a career that he didn't dream of as a young player.

Almost two decades of polar bears. André Rankel won all seven championship titles with the Berliners. Photo: Andreas Geber / dpa

As a child he naturally had he once wanted to be a professional at Capitals. The fans of the polar bears have of course forgiven him. The fact that they cannot celebrate their darling of the audience – that was what he felt to be the successor to Idol Sven Felski – due to the unusual play-offs somewhat dampens André Rankel's departure. But maybe that can be made up for.