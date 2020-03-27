the-last-oasis-in-the-dead-football-desert

Football in Belarus shows the red card to the coronavirus. As planned and with spectators in the stadium stands, the small country's clubs between EU member Poland and Russia have started playing for the championship. The Belarusian football association ABFF was unimpressed by the fact that nobody else is playing in Europe. “An oasis in the dead football desert” – that's how football commentators saw it on TV. Also in neighboring Russia, for example, where standstill until 10. April prevails, fans suddenly found themselves in many countries for the otherwise hardly noticed league.

94 Cases of lung disease Covid – 19 were known in Belarus until Friday. The trend – like almost everywhere – is increasing. But President Alexander Lukashenko, criticized as “the last dictator of Europe”, sees no reason for “draconian measures”. The 65 -year-old issued the motto early on that the corona panic could end up being worse than the virus itself.

President Lukashenko calls the coronavirus “a psychosis”

“I do not call this coronavirus any different than a psychosis and do not let myself be put off by it,” said Lukashenko. “The civilized world has gone crazy and the politicians have already started to use the situation for their interests.” It was “absolute stupidity” to close borders.

Hundreds of fans came each time to the games – some with mouth guards. The mood fluctuated between joy and iron loyalty to uncertainty, as the newspaper “Komsomolskaya Pravda” reported in a report on football in the times of Corona under the title “Better in the stadium than in the bar”.

The ABFF football association, led by a former soldier, ensured that the situation was closely monitored. But that she ultimately decides against head of state Lukashenko is ruled out in the authoritarian country. All members of the World Leagues Forum – Belarus is not one of them – have suspended the games.

Nobody in Belarus seems to be concerned about the virus

But the criticism is increasing. “The Belarusian championship with spectators – that's just crazy,” said Sergei Alejnikow, ex-Juventus pro. He accuses the officials of carelessness. Reports on isolated athletes from the national ice hockey team on suspicion of the Sars-CoV-2 virus were promptly denied by the sports ministry of the authoritarian country.

“It is as if nobody cares,” the former Bundesliga footballer Alexander Hleb is quoted by the British tabloid “Sun”. “Everyone knows what is happening in Spain and Italy. That doesn't look good. ”The 39 year old ex-pro had played for VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. He stayed at home with his family, he said. But if he “goes out, the streets and restaurants are still full.”

Other ex-Soviet republics have long since declared a state of emergency, sometimes with fewer coronavirus cases. The Belarusian sports commentator Konstantin Genitsch said that he felt like Yuri Gagarin – the first person in space – that he was still on the ball in this situation. Only when Uefa says a word of power will it probably stop. “I think Belarus would agree. I would be amazed if they kicked further. ”

The Minsk archbishop trusts in God and distributes holy water from the helicopter

But for the time being there are restrictions of public life, such as in the Russian capital Moscow with closed stadiums, swimming pools and fitness clubs not in sight. But even the Orthodox Church in Belarus meanwhile took fears of a possible widespread outbreak of lung disease seriously.

After prayer last Sunday, Minsk Archbishop Pavel rose in a helicopter over the Belarusian capital to get in hand holy water to protect against the corona virus. However, he remained in line with the government: “The panic caused by the spread of the corona virus clouded the mind.” God would protect the country from the deadly epidemic. (dpa)