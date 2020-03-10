the-last-cheers

Rasenballsport Leipzig really pampered its spectators before the possible ghost game days in German football and celebrated the greatest international success in its club history with the move into the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The third place in the Bundesliga did not give Tottenham Hotspur a chance in the second round of the second leg against a sold-out backdrop.

Marcel Sabitzer led the 3-0 (2-0) victory with his goals in the 10. and 21. Minute, the immediately substituted Emil Forsberg (87.) Set the end. The Leipzig party among the 42 146 spectators, who had received the green light for the European Cup evening despite the rampant corona virus the day before, celebrated the team for minutes. RB won the first leg 1-0 in London.

The Leipzig fans had reason to be happy early this evening: first chance, first goal. The thigh problems that had forced Timo Werner to watch in the Bundesliga in the goalless draw against VfL Wolfsburg were overcome. The international took off from 14 meters, his shot was blocked, the rebound landed again at Werner's feet, who immediately turned to Sabitzer. A dry right-footed shot from a standing position, a French world champion goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in vain search for form in the goal – and the Leipzig team led. It couldn't have gone better, coach Julian Nagelsmann in the Champions League outfit with a golden tie knew that too.

Without the offensive stars, not much happened at the Spurs

The fact that the somewhat more offensive guests from London than had to score two goals in the first leg did not change anything. The second did, and it wasn't long in coming. At first Werner cheered again. The 24 year old, who had never scored at home in the Champions League, was on the sidelines when he graduated. Tottenham's defense, which earned this name only to a very limited extent, never got a grip on the selective but resolutely attacking Leipziger.

After a long pass from the Leipzig half by Konrad Laimer, Tottenham's Serge Aurier extended the Ball just as unwanted and clumsy with the head. Winter new arrival Angeliño thanked him and flanked the ball from the left into the center, where Sabitzer overtook Lloris with a header this time. 2-0 in the second leg, 3-0 in the overall calculation. Mourinho's facial features slipped for a moment, his round of sixteen curse continuing. The Portuguese have never progressed in the Champions League if they lost the first leg at home.

Without the attacking stars Steven Bergwijn, Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, not much happened in the attack of the guests. Leipzig controlled the game and had a clear increase in chances. And the big spurs of the Spurs didn't come. The people of Leipzig experienced a startling moment when Nordi Mukiele injured himself. After he got a ball in the face, the Frenchman seemed quite dazed, he had to be carried with a stretcher.

Nagelsmann later brought for Sabitzer Forsberg, and the Swede didn't even score half a minute later. Otherwise the Leipzig team could spare themselves for the Bundesliga home game against SC Freiburg on Saturday. It remains to be seen whether RB will have to play his first ghost game. (dpa)