“the-lack-of-protective-equipment-for-doctors-and-nurses-is-a-scandal”

Mr. Sattelberger, two weeks ago you made public on Twitter that you would like to send Covid – 19 were ill. How are you today?

Very good ! My own lay medical diagnosis says that I'm through. I have no more symptoms. No fever, no headache, no sweats, no shortness of breath. Everything gone. But in between it was difficult. Twice I was about to go to the hospital myself.

Did you expect that? that it can hit you?

Before the virus was apparently still a few weeks away, a few isolated cases in Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia, that's it. Nevertheless, I was noisy early on, which is related to my time as head of HR at Telekom. Ten years ago, when the swine flu spread, I had to issue pandemic instructions for tens of thousands of employees worldwide and for 20 million euros the flu remedy Tamiflu ordered. In this respect I was aware of how exponentially viruses can spread and that it can affect everyone.

Now just don't say you knew that it comes so …

No I have not. It was only when I dealt intensively with the question of school closings in my role as an education politician almost three weeks ago that I realized that the situation will become serious. Before that, I also thought it would be fine.

But when the cases in Germany soared, initially only to a few hundred, but suddenly, there was clear: it starts. And even then I was still worried most about the shock to the economy that the crisis means. Because somehow I had the firm belief that the health system in Germany would cope with the pandemic in the best possible way.

And you are no longer of this opinion?

No, I don't think so anymore.

As you positive been tested for the virus, how big was your fear?

There was no time for fear. Even before the test result was there, I suffered from severe sweating on the flight home from Berlin to Munich. I was really miserable, I could hardly keep myself on my feet when I walked through the airport terminal. As if the virus had occupied me at that moment.

At home I quickly set up an emergency system with contacts to the emergency service and the hospital, I have together defined a state of health with the doctors that I would have called the hospital for. But in the following days I had the feeling that the virus would behave tame with me.

What many viewers could see up close. You started a video diary on the day of your diagnosis, three minutes each evening of personal descriptions of your state of health and your perceptions of the corona crisis …

That was important to me. With the video diary, I wanted to give an example that the illness can be managed well. To encourage others to take away their fear. And that was exactly the feedback I received: tens of thousands watched my videos, thousands wrote to me. Some wanted to thank them for the authentic communication, for sharing in my ups and downs. Others wrote: You can hear your voice saying how you really are.

That could have quickly turned from an encouraging example to a daunting one if the disease had taken a different course for you !

Such a worst-case scenario I never had in my head. Maybe because it's just not my way. What I've been thinking about, especially on the day I suddenly got bad air: How do I make a video when I suddenly have to go to the hospital?

I had already prepared the sentences that I would have said from the bedside. That would not have become melodramatic, but sober. No downplaying the situation, but optimistic. All the time I was more worried about others than me.

Um who especially?

To my life partner Steven and um my 95 year old mother. I think it's normal that it's not the abstract 30. 000, 40. 000 or 50. 000 are infected to be cared for, but for loved ones in their own environment. At Steven I am concerned that we live in the same household and that as much as I try, an infection can never be excluded. Fortunately, he's been doing well so far.

My mother's defenselessness makes me even more concerned. She lives alone in her apartment in Stuttgart, we have organized her life so that she can do it independently, with a stair lift, with caregivers who help her take a shower, with a physiotherapist, a cleaning assistant and with a family doctor from the old school, who makes house calls.

Many people who can bring the virus into the house …

And this virus can with a biblical age of 95 mean a death sentence. I still remember a phone call two weeks ago when I had a long discussion with my mother. We then decided together that we should let their care continue.

Because the virus, if the doctor and the helper can protect themselves, is the lesser evil than the danger if my mother were left on her own at home. My mother's doctor, for example, only comes with a protective mask, disinfects her hands before touching them, and otherwise stays two meters away.

After all, he has a protective mask …

You are addressing a very important point. My mother's family doctor is one of the lucky ones who has protective gear. I get tons of emails from doctors and nurses reporting a terrifying shortage. These are the voices from the front.

I would never have dreamed that we would have such a situation in Germany: that we people we most urgently need at the moment, who work for the well-being of the sick and the weak, to expose themselves to such a danger. When viewed in the light: a scandal.

I have always believed that our country has camps with protective equipment; not for everyone, but sufficient for doctors and nursing staff. We are now even hearing from the United States that ventilators and intensive care beds for the treatment of coronavirus patients are becoming scarce. I can only hope that we can at least get around this next cliff in Germany.

Is this a scandal that we as a society as a whole have to answer for? Didn't we all rock too safe?

Sure not all of us. Half a decade ago, Bill Gates warned that lethal viruses are biologically what nuclear weapons mean technologically. We have experienced Sars, swine and bird flu, at the latest the politicians should have reacted and put on storage with enough protective clothing.

A doctor in protective equipment takes a dressing test in Brandenburg. Photo: Patrick Pleul / dpa -Zentralbild / dpa

And why doesn't the federal government have flights from crisis areas like Iran or China much earlier stopped? Why weren't the passengers checked for their health? I clearly see this operational sleepiness as a political failure.

But I also say: now is not the right time to assign blame. In the current crisis, I feel myself that the desire to fight politically is zero. At the moment we are well advised to provide all possible support to those who are responsible. But one day we will have to take stock and learn. There was also 2012 emergency planning for the federal government that learned from Sars moved.

Many say that the Federal Republic of Germany will no longer do so after the coronavirus pandemic be old. Do you agree?

Honestly? The question concerns me the least. If we are lucky, maybe a quarter of us are through the first phase of the pandemic, the phase of extremely rising infection rates. And now come the augurs who ramble about it from the world.

I hear that the future belongs to humanistic capitalism, I read about the rediscovery of loneliness and deceleration. The previous economic model has had its day and so on. The hat-string goes up there, these are the benevolent singers that already existed in the Middle Ages, the world improvers who are now presenting their old moth boxes in coronavirus clothing. No, I don't have the time to think about this.

What concerns you instead?

I am concerned with how we can get a balance as quickly as possible between the strict protection needed for a long time of the most vulnerable and the need to ease the massive restrictions on our freedoms again soon.

I am concerned that the women's shelters are overcrowded. Domestic violence grows in isolation, and countless children are also at risk. We have not known that parts of our society have been socially brutalized since the corona virus, but now we are also locking them up in a confined space.

And something else what drives me: How many 1.5 trillion rescue packages, including the entire guarantee framework of the federal government, can this republic actually provide in the worst case? If we go through this most extreme barracking for months now and test the population completely, but have a broken economy afterwards, then congratulations!

We now have to be justifiable Consider exit scenarios from the decommissioning of the economy and from social isolation. These are the questions that concern me. These esoteric post-Corona speakers, who now write blogs about utopian society because they no longer have any speaking assignments, paralyze us as a society, they make us unable to act.

What could an exit scenario, a controlled restart of public life after a few weeks, as the Leopoldina also warned in its recent recommendations, look like?

In South Korea there are now 500 and more test clinics and test drive-ins, similar to McDonald's, where you can be on in minutes the corona virus is being tested. We also need such an infrastructure of mass tests with us. If the tests, which are foreseeable, are then developed so that they deliver a passable hit rate in minutes, then you could decide from day to day who is able to work and who is not.

Why hasn't Germany already carried out representative samples daily to get an idea of ​​how widespread the corona virus is?

The head of the Robert Koch Institute ( RKI) promises that we will be ready soon. For me personally, it has not yet become clear what is standing in the way – apart from too much bureaucracy. Basically, the question arises, on what data basis the Federal Government actually makes its decisions, which mean serious cuts in freedom for all of us.

Of course I am extremely irritated that scientists at Johns Hopkins University have been able to be faster and more accurate in recording infection numbers than the RKI for weeks. In contrast to the RKI, Johns Hopkins probably works with big data. Realistic numbers that we don't have at the moment make all the difference when it comes to assessing the actual risk potential. Incidentally, this is not a purely German problem.

What do you mean?

Other countries, too, if they do representative samples, hardly published, which raises doubts about the internationally distributed statistics. In this context, I venture the assumption that the official data situation in China – almost no more new infections – may also be so positive that people there accept the resumption of economic life.

Germany likes to praise itself as an innovative country. Is the Federal Republic innovative enough to play a decisive role in solving the corona crisis?

A few weeks ago I was at an event organized by BASF and German U 15 together with the BASF CEO Brudermüller, who said accordingly: Ten years ago, 15 years ago his company did most of its research in Germany, today only a third. The rest happen in the USA and Asia. Which also says something about where the smartest people are going today.

We're talking about the core of biotechnology. In addition to artificial intelligence and space travel, life sciences are one of the greatest future fields of humanity, but in Germany we have demonized them since the turn of the millennium, which the Greens in particular, under their then de facto economics minister Jürgen Trittin, have the main responsibility.

That your desire for political struggle is currently going to zero, these are quite hearty words. Isn't it primarily a question of social culture as a whole?

You are certainly right. Germany is the country of machines, systems and cars. Germany was once a country of health research, but that was a long time ago. I just have to take a look at the research budget of the public sector, the vast majority of which goes into technology and machines, a few percent in data and AI and a little more in biotechnology. The vast majority of health research is done by private companies.

But just recently a German company, CureVac, caused a sensation, because apparently it is far with the development of a coronavirus vaccine …

Yes, but with what money did they grow up? With the money of SAP founder Dietmar Hopp, who is constantly insulted by the public, and with the money from the American DARPA. Not German economic development, not any farsighted banks, no, the supposedly insane Dietmar Hopp and the American arms agency DARPA have ensured that CureVac is still alive today. I recently saw how big our cultural problem is at the event with Mr. Brudermüller.

There was a lot going on …

That was one of the most bizarre events I have seen in a long time. As I said, the hosts were BASF and the German U university network 15. With fiery speeches, they claimed that basic research was being talked down in Germany by those who advocate transfer and translation between science and business.

Excuse me, I said, in reality it is exactly the other way round: those who speak the words of transfer and translation are put down! And it ignores the fact that a large part of the high-risk research was chased out of Germany by years of political and media opinion. This is hair-raising.

You don't like to talk about the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, however will the crisis change something?

Then I have to say uncomfortable. Before the wave of infections started, we saw the beginning of an industrial recession. It is now completely overlaid by all the aid packages that are absolutely necessary and that I do not want to question. But a recession always means cleaning up, removing inefficiencies. Market exit of companies that are not sustainable, economists speak of zombie companies.

And this cleaning may now fail and get us back on our feet later. I also have the impression that the shutdown and the related closures in the automotive industry are not so inconvenient for many. So many developments and innovations have been missed over ten years, but since Corona nobody has been talking about electromobility, hydrogen, emissions standards. We need a massive investment program for innovation after the crisis.

So we're pulling at the moment also with those who shouldn't be brought along?

As I said: I see no way to differentiate the relief measures at the moment. In this respect, the deadweight effects are the lesser evil, so that the healthy structures, especially those in the middle class, can be saved.

There is an opportunity in the crisis: could the sentence be true in education? Digitization in schools and universities has been slow for a long time – is there really a big leap forward out of necessity?

There is always a chance. I fear that our economy will be weakened in the long term by the crisis. Digital economies are the winners. With education, public administration and medicine, on the other hand, we could catch up tremendously – if we act quickly.

The first impression was not good, however . The publicly operated learning platforms have buckled in rows among the mass of users, the servers have not packed it. We are actually well positioned in terms of content. The private sector offers are there, but the schools must also be able to use them.

In this respect, I am very happy that the federal and state governments have now agreed, To provide funds from the digital pact for content, i.e. for educational content and licenses from Edutec providers, not just for the infrastructure. But that's still not enough.

What else is needed?

The biggest concern of schools and teachers at the moment is legal security: What can you use for data protection reasons and what not? At the moment, many teachers are using guerrilla tactics, a little zoom here, a little e-mail, in short: everything is possible. The countries are obliged to immediately provide positive lists with reputable platforms and providers instead of lengthy certifications so that schools are out of the dilemma. That Baden-Württemberg of all schools use Office 365 allowed is a bit strange. But at least a first shy step to take political responsibility. If teacher training is now being pushed, if low-threshold online offers are being rolled out as quickly as possible: then the year 2020 no lost education year. We still have it in our hands.

Thomas Sattelberger is a German manager and politician. From … to 2012 he was on the board of Deutsche Telekom. Since October 2017 the 70 – year-old for the FDP member of the German Bundestag.