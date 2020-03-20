the-journey-into-the-unknown-has-only-just-begun

Everything changes, almost every day. And we face it, we don't know what to make of it. That's the way it is, isn't it? Curfews … Who wants that? Whoever then sees the pictures from Spain and Italy, where the military transports body bags, where bodies are laid out in churches, feels – mind you: feels – challenged like never before.

[Die neuesten Entwicklungen und Hintergründe zum Coronavirus können Siehier in unserem Newsblog mitverfolgen.]

Feeling and ratio come into conflict. And now, since the corona crisis has yet to be overcome. It's easy to say: keep your nerves and calm. As uneasy as everything is around us, so roaring. Retreating into yourself to keep the exterior apart – that would be the greatest challenge of our day. Possibly the largest. Where the enemy remains invisible, is a virus – it is also for the psyche.

Perhaps that is why a new inwardness begins, starting from one inside, towards one's own consciousness, the psychic processes directed observation? The other is the circumcision of what we literally have in terms of space for (free) development.

At present there is nothing left but to be humble, to turn your head into a cosmos in the light of events. This is all the more necessary since the interaction between those responsible – here Angela Merkel, the level-headed Chancellor, since Markus Söder, the very determined Prime Minister – leads to an almost permanent change in the line. That does not only have a calming effect.

Homeopathic doses, in which we, the governed, should be advised by the governing how to proceed, may soon achieve the opposite of what is desired. This does not keep calm.

Did the Chancellor mean that in her speech? Everyone is now being put through their paces and in a way that is not so easy to do. You are your most important management tool, it is said. To be able to guide yourself in these times of felt isolation in such a way that it has a positive effect on others will have a lasting impact on thinking. A journey into the unknown has begun. Only that much is certain. We are learning that every day.