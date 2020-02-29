the-indomitable-emma-hinze

Emma Hinze contested four races in the Velodrom on Friday evening. She won all four, first the two in the semi-final, then the one in the final. And every time with a clear lead. The absolutely earned reward for Hinze: Gold in the sprint at the Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin.

Hinze had to do with Wai Sze Lee in the semifinals. The 32 year old came to Berlin with the recommendation of the World Cup title 2019 in the sprint and Keirin. But she had no chance against Hinze.

That also applied to the Russian Anastasija Woinowa in the final, which Hinze clearly won in front of 4000 enthusiastic spectators.

In the pursuit of one over 4000 meters, the Italian Filippo Ganna first improved his own world record to 4: 01, 934 minutes and later also won the title. Felix Groß was fifth.

In addition, Moritz Malcharek took place on Friday evening 13 in the points race (the 19 year old New Zealander Corbin Strong) and Maximilian Dörnbach ranked sixth in the 1000 m time trial. Gold went to the Dutchman Sam Ligtlee. Yumi Kajihara (Japan) won the women's omnium. There were no German starters here.

Hinze can win a third gold medal on Sunday

Gold in the team sprint, gold in the individual competition – and that has to be done it wasn't all for Emma Hinze at this World Cup. On Sunday the 22 year old competes in the Keirin.

Most recently Kristina Vogel and Miriam Welte had shaped an era for sprinting women , together they won four world titles and 2012 in London gold at the Olympic Games. Vogel has been paraplegic since one training accident in the year 2018, Welte had ended her career last autumn.

“Every time has its athletes, its stars. Maybe I was a couple of years. Now new champions are coming. It's totally fun. Maybe it was the right thing for them that the two old people were gone and made room for new ones, ”Vogel said after the surprising triumph of Hinze and Pauline Grabosch on Wednesday evening.

The prospects in the sprint are brilliant, thanks to Hinze, who finished the fastest final lap in history in second place in the final of the team sprint (13, 392 seconds).

And thanks to Grabosch (22) and Lea Sophie Friedrich (20), who had been used in the qualification for the gold triumph. The next goal for the trio is clear: Tokyo, the summer Olympics.