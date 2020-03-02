“the-individual-is-not-an-invention-of-western-modernity”

The thesis that contemporary societies are characterized by an extreme degree of individualization has long since become a sociological commons. Whether Alain Ehrenberg's diagnosis of the subject that breaks down in the hamster wheel of self-actualization, Ulrich Beck's analysis of biographical dissection or Andreas Reckwitz's finding of the colorful patchwork of cultural practices and lifestyles: inventories of late modernism characterize us as “hyper-individuals”.

Classic theories of modernization by Georg Simmel, Émile Durkheim or Max Weber – in spite of all their differences – always emphasized a necessary connection between modernization and individualization, which was interpreted as a linear or even targeted process and as a unique selling point of western civilization.

The common assumption: Only when the societies of the Occident lost their traditional character and fanned out socially, culturally and economically – with enlightenment, secularization, expanded division of labor and industrial revolution – did the individual in today's sense Bet on the world stage We hyperindividuals of late modernity, who freely consume their customized identity in a market of worldviews and ways of life, would then be its perfect form.

Against the modernization thesis

A project of the Max Weber College at the University of Erfurt, funded by the German Research Foundation for over ten years, with around a hundred scientists from all over the world has examined and compared religious individualization processes in numerous epochs and on different continents is now systematically opposing the modernization thesis.

The relevant findings of the researchers: Individualization – for example in the sense of increased self-reflection, a pluralization of lifestyles or the moral and legal attribution of personal responsibilities – is not an invention western modernity. At the same time, according to the tenor of the research project, religions in particular are not just an obstacle to the individual, but often their driving force. “We are turning against the popular narrative of the primarily collective character of the religious,” says Erfurt religious scholar and spokesman for the research group, Jörg Rüpke.

In many epochs there were temporary individualization processes. Photo: Bernd Ege

What one understands by the concept of individualization can also be found in pre-modern cultures – not least in the history of peoples like China, who today imagine themselves as a collectivist culture at all times.

Ideas migrated again and again

“In fact, there were temporary individualization processes in many epochs and regions of the world, which were often followed by phases of recurrent activation”, says Rüpke. In Mediterranean antiquity, for example, there were a multitude of religious options and syncretic patchworks as well as a wide scope for creating individual deities and life models.

Travelers who brought their ideas and ideas to other cultures and these, in turn, shaped them, contributed to the interweaving of life forms. “Migration of ideas and cultural transfers do not only take place in the modern age and also beyond Europe, for example in India,” says historian Martin Mulsow, who is also involved in the project. Especially in urban centers, where many people from numerous worlds came together, there were often highly individualized relationships with themselves and the world. The container narrative of the closed cultural space has long been refuted historically.

Unity and Purity Fantasies

Not infrequent in history, however, has been a high degree of pluralization soon countered with an increased need for internal alignment – a phenomenon that is also evident in today's unity and purity fantasies of nationalist groups.

The gradual theological consolidation of Christianity, The establishment of ecclesiastical standards in the late antiquity, for example, can also be seen as such an envelope, according to Rüpke. But also within Christianity, earlier than sometimes assumed, there were diverse individualization tendencies – for example in the mysticism of the high Middle Ages, in which the direct relationship to God became an essential yardstick of faith.

A modern society is not automatically freer

. In the course of history, those phenomena that fall under the concept of individualization would have increased through urbanization and Rüpke believes that the formation of broader middle classes is more widely anchored. Nevertheless, various aspects of individualization – such as self-questioning and a variety of options – could also be found in combination with premodern cultural phenomena.

At the same time, many components of individualization are more or less absent in some phases of modernity. “National Socialism was the opposite of an individualized society. And yet it would be wrong to claim that modernity ended 1933. “A more modern society is not automatically a more colorful and freer society.

