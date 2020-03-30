the-ice-1-fleet-will-be-operational-until-at-least-the-end-of-april

Due to the Corona crisis, Deutsche Bahn AG is now also significantly restricting its long-distance train offer domestically and is temporarily shutting down one fifth of its high-speed trains. The entire ICE 1 fleet is to be put out of service in the next few days. The first of the total 58 red and white speedsters are already being driven on siding and should remain there until at least the end of April. Our editorial team found out from corporate circles where the relevant messages were disseminated internally.

Last week, the train drivers' union GDL had asked for the offer to be reduced to the absolute minimum, also to protect employees. According to its own statements, the state-owned company is still driving 75 percent of connections in long-distance and regional transport. International traffic has been interrupted for some time, the trains end at the borders. The divisible ICE 2 and ICE 3 are sometimes only half-way on the road, sprinter trains are no longer required. )

Due to the tightened exit and travel restrictions, some long-distance trains almost only drive hot air through the area. Passengers report that, for example, on weekends no one was sitting in large, otherwise well-booked large compartments. At some train stations, the doors are no longer opened because nobody gets on or off. Connections to some holiday regions such as Sylt, Rügen and Oberstdorf have meanwhile been canceled due to the massive restrictions for travelers. A DB spokesman said the company is in constant contact with the authorities and is adapting the offer in a targeted manner.

The ICE fleet consists of almost 300 vehicles, last year the long-distance trains (including Intercity) from 151 millions of customers used. Up to 2030 there should be 260 millions per year. The state-owned company has so far secured a broad basic supply of mobility in passenger and long-distance transport, while private competitors such as Flixbus and Flixtrain have completely stopped offering their services weeks ago.

DB boss Richard Lutz also had to temporarily go into domestic quarantine as a suspicious case because a close employee had contracted the virus. The state group published the balance sheet last week for the first time without a press conference, the supervisory board met via video.

Lutz back in the office after quarantine

According to information from our editorial team, Lutz will return to his office high up in the Bahn Tower on Potsdamer Platz this Tuesday. At DB AG with its around 200 000 employees in Germany alone were until Monday 226 Corona diseases registered, as can be seen from internal reports. Already in the middle of last week more than 1300 suspected cases were recorded.

The group wants to use the break for the ICE fleet and the reduced offer to intensify repairs and modernizations . The DB plants are still very busy, not least because the new ICE 4 from Siemens still has problems with door controls and brakes. The ICE 1 is the oldest high-speed train of the DB and has been in use for almost 30 years. On average, the speedsters have around 13 million kilometers on the odometer, but are still considered the most reliable vehicle by train drivers. The ICE 1 will continue to operate for a few years, but its length of around 360 meters will be reduced to nine cars.