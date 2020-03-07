the-iaa-defeat-reveals-the-weaknesses-of-red-red-green-in-berlin

For the conflict-averse Christian Amsinck, the wording is remarkable: “It would have needed a Senate to support such an idea,” the boss of the business associations in Berlin and Brandenburg complained about the defeat of the capital in the competition for the international motor show ( IAA). “It's not just a shame about the many jobs and tax revenue that we're now missing. Berlin could have distinguished itself worldwide as a metropolis of modern mobility. ”



On Tuesday, the board of the Association of the Auto Industry (VDA) Munich as The venue was chosen and not Berlin – although the governing mayor Michael Müller (SPD) and trade fair boss Christian Göke had presented the best concept for a new IAA. But in the end there was a lack of trust in the city and its politicians. Would a governing mayor of the Greens soon come to the opening of the auto show in front of the Brandenburg Gate? With Munich, the auto industry has opted for the safe option.



Amsinck, like the colleagues in the chambers, is annoyed about the economic policy of the red-red -green Senate and the responsible Senator Ramona Pop (Greens), who had narrowed down in the IAA application. Which strengthened the impression in the automotive industry that Berlin did not really want the most important German trade fair. “In view of the recent economic policy decisions by the Senate, it is imperative that Berlin work on its charisma as a business location”, IHK President Beatrice Kramm demands consequences of the IAA defeat. Is that possible with the Senate?



Siemensstadt 2.0 as an exception

After the spectacular decision by Siemens to build an innovation campus for the digital world with 600 million euros in Siemensstadt and doing so To revitalize the Berlin mixture of living and working, researching and living, some dreamed of golden 20 years .

Siemensstadt worked because Siemens board member Cedrik Neike and Senate head Michael Müller convinced the group board of the large investment at the old location. Jochen Lang, who is responsible for department coordination at the Senate Chancellery, was also very helpful. In Berlin, where nobody likes to be responsible for anything, an ambitious job.

Lang worked well in the case of Siemensstadt and helped as well as possible to apply Messe Berlin for the IAA . That cannot be said about the Senate administrations for economy and traffic.

Siemens board member Cedrik Neike, Michael Müller, business senator and Ramona Pop and the architect Markus Penell in early January .. . Photo: picture alliance / dpa

Ideology instead of pragmatism

There is talk of a “blockade” in the Berlin application team with regard to the work from the house of the traffic senator. Regine Günther (Greens) embodies, like Urban Development Senator Katrin Lompscher (Left), the image of the ideologically acting Senate. Not just the associations. “Customer threatens with order” – this is the motto in Berlin, according to IG Metall administrations and authorities.

Quite different in other cities, where the public sector sees itself as a service provider for businesses and citizens. “What can we do for you?” This question is asked by politicians elsewhere. In Berlin, people like to deal with themselves and get lost in the undergrowth between districts and the Senate. Or maintain their own electorate in the environmental protection area. The damage is still limited for the city. Politicians can afford to take clientele politics because the city and economy have been growing dynamically for several years.



Berlin is still attractive for young people from all over the world. Maybe the chaotic attracts the young, says Martin Gornig from the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW). Increased by the shortage of skilled workers, companies are increasingly going where the people are. So to the growing city of Berlin. Gornig submitted a study at the end of last year on the strengths and weaknesses of Berlin and also examined the development since 2008: In seven Berlin has improved from eight categories, “Berlin only fell behind in administration”. It's a good thing Rome exists. In comparison to 15 European capitals, the efficiency of the administration is only rated worse in Rome than in Berlin.

Attractive for talents from all over the world

The German capital performs best in the areas of talent and technology. “Last but not least, this should also be a reason for the current good economic performance,” says the DIW scientist. In other words: the attraction to imaginative people more than compensates for the deficits of the local institutions. “In the Administration category, Berlin is ranked far behind 13. Only Budapest, Athens and Rome do even worse. ”Gornig's recommendation to politicians:“ An efficiency offensive for the administration would be a huge thing. ”



This is not expected in this legislative period. The senate members are preparing for the election year 2021, as can be seen from the behavior of the business senator. In the case of the IAA, she did not manage the balancing act between party political ambition – the Greens' candidate for the office of governing mayor – and responsibility for the well-being of the economy. Others can do it better: Green Hessian Minister of Economics Tarek Al-Wazir and Katharina Fegebank, Green Party leader in Hamburg, have promoted the IAA at their door. Pragmatism instead of ideology.



CDU senators without success

The predecessors of Pop were unlucky and disappointed the expectations of the economy, even though they came to the Senate on a CDU ticket. In chambers, associations and unions, people like to remember the Senator for Economic Affairs Harald Wolf, who worked from 2002 to 2011 officiated. A leftist! Berlin was doing badly, and Wolf had no choice but to make a policy for the economy. Today, “the money is raining through the roof,” says one business representative.

The politicians serve their clientele and are less focused on the big picture. Otherwise, the rental cover and public procurement law would not have come. The rental cover is popular and has charm, but why do even high-income tenants benefit from it? And there is no longer any investment in real estate, not even from state-owned housing associations and cooperatives. Who is still building apartments?



Senator Pop made the DGB happy with the minimum wage. The minimum wage for public contracts increases from nine euros 12, 50 Euro. To do this, the contractors must meet social and ecological criteria. As a result, it will be even more difficult for the public sector to find companies that build daycare centers, for example. Well-meant is the opposite of doing well. In Berlin anyway.