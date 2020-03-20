“the-hanging-section-is-extremely-stressful”

Former national basketball player Johannes Herber has been the managing director of the athletes' union “Athleten Deutschland eV” since last year. In an interview he talks about a possible cancellation of the Olympic Games.

Mr. Herber, the coronavirus also hit sport with full force. As a representative of the athletes in Germany, do you think that the Olympic Games will take place in Tokyo this summer?

There is always a bit of hope. And at the moment nobody can say how quickly and how well the measures against the virus curb the widespread spread. But it is also clear that the development in the past few days has been very rapid and it is becoming increasingly unlikely that the games will take place. For the athletes we represent, I still hope that there is still this spark of hope.

Almost all big ones Sports events for this year, including the European Football Championship, have been canceled. There is now criticism that the International Olympic Committee IOC has not yet done that with the Olympic Games.

Now the IOC also has more time, the games would only start in late July and not like the European Football Championship in June. So I can understand that the IOC is still waiting. We at Athletes Germany therefore do not call for immediate cancellation. However, the IOC must strictly and comprehensibly follow the principle that it has set itself: to protect the health of all involved and to help contain the virus. We not only look at the athletes, but also at those who have to prepare the games on site and work in the supply chains.

Do the IOC athlete representatives feel sufficiently involved in the communication process?

I can say for ourselves that we hardly notice anything more than is announced in the official announcements. In our view, it would be important to know what the specific criteria are, according to which the IOC ultimately makes its decision. The current hanging section is extremely stressful for the athletes and we therefore want as much clarity as possible.

How specifically are athletes affected in their everyday life?

In many ways. So most training facilities are closed. Many train at home, sometimes in their homes. Then there is shambles when it comes to qualifying. At the boxing competitions in London, for example, it was canceled shortly before the decisions. In addition, it is difficult for the athletes to keep up the tension in these times because there is a lot to be said against the Olympic Games this year. But of course the athletes are aware that all people are currently affected by this uncertainty.

Still, it would be particularly difficult for some to miss the Olympics.

Many athletes have been preparing for this Olympic Games for many years, it should be the highlight of their lives so far. If the imminent goal were suddenly toppled over, it would be incredibly bitter for these athletes. The Olympic Games are very special, if only because they only take place every four years. I am thinking, for example, of our spokesman Max Hartung. For him, these games would surely be the last in his career. If they fail, it would be tough for him. But it is just one case out of many.

How big would the financial damage for the athletes be in the event of an Olympic cancellation?

This is not yet foreseeable at the moment, but for some it could be life threatening . For most athletes from Germany, basic financial security is provided by employment with the Bundeswehr or the Federal Police and by promoting German sports aid. But surely there will be a loss of sponsorship money, which will put athletes with freelance status in financial imbalance. I am thinking, for example, of our beach volleyball players. They finance their training camps and trainers themselves, have high expenses for their trips and medical care.

If Olympia should take place, it would be at all an equal opportunity guaranteed?

This is a good point, because in fact it should hardly be possible. Many qualification competitions have not yet taken place. How should you qualify in athletics, for example, where the norms apply and these norms cannot be achieved if there are no competitions? It's all very difficult. In addition, the first competitions are taking place again in some countries, such as China, while everything has been canceled in this country. If the games were to be held in Tokyo, one would have to get used to the idea that they would not be the fairest games. The distortion of competition would be there and we would have to accept it.

Then a shift by a year, as the European football association Uefa has done with the European Championship, would be the best, wouldn't it?

Certainly a large part of the athletes would be content with a postponement of the games in view of the circumstances. Even if it were a tough nut to reopen the qualification competitions completely. But a year shift would guarantee greater fairness.