the-great-uncertainty-in-german-football

The players of the Italian second division football team Delfino Pescara took special measures on Sunday. When they entered the lawn at the Benevento Calcio stadium to view the pitch, they were wearing respirators. Exactly when entering before kick-off – to protect your own health and that of your opponent. However, this method is only of limited use as a means of preventing the coronavirus from spreading further. Masks are not allowed in the game itself.

So football has to deal with other options to contain the corona virus. And the solution will probably be that more and more games take place in camera. This has already been ordered for the first matches, including in the Champions League for the round of 16 second leg of Borussia Dortmund at Paris Saint-Germain this Wednesday. The Europa League return leg of Eintracht Frankfurt at FC Basel on 19. March cannot take place in Basel. The cantonal police decided not to approve this soccer game. Because even with a ghost game, it can be assumed that “several hundred fans of the visiting club will travel to Basel and gather in front of the stadium during the game.”

The German Football League (DFL) is apparently going assume that there will be closed games in the Bundesliga already at the weekend. At least that is what a statement from Christian Seifert, the managing director of the DFL, suggests. “We would love to play with spectators the next matchday. Unfortunately, this is not realistic, ”he said in an interview with“ Bild live. ”

Given the tight schedule, however, game cancellations are even less realistic for the DFL. A league break is illusory, said Seifert. He had already made it clear on Sunday that the season had to end as planned in mid-May. The DFL Presidium has now reaffirmed this stance. The games next weekend, according to the DFL, would definitely take place. The only question is whether with or without a spectator. “This is a decision that the authorities have to make,” said Seifert.

In Leipzig, spectators are allowed into the stadium

There will be a next Monday Extraordinary General Assembly of all 36 first and second division clubs, in which the further procedure will be discussed. In view of the great uncertainty, this also appears to be imperative. While spectators for Dortmund's Champions League game in Paris were excluded on Monday, the decision was made in Stuttgart to host the top second division game between VfB at home and leaders Arminia Bielefeld as planned. The Champions League game of Rasenballsport Leipzig against Tottenham on Tuesday should also take place without restrictions.

“I find it inconsistent what we are doing,” said Horst Heldt, the manager of 1. FC Köln. He is probably not alone in this assessment at the moment. On the one hand, there is the recommendation by Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn to suspend events with more than a thousand visitors; The “ultimate goal” is “to slow down the dynamics of the epidemic significantly,” said Spahn on Monday. It must be graded: “What can we do without for several weeks and months? It is certainly easier to do without concerts and soccer games than to go to work. ”

What happens to the Berlin derby?

Heldts Criticism also referred to the uncertainty that affects his own club and its supporters. On Wednesday the unusual Rheinderby between 1. FC Köln and Borussia Mönchengladbach is supposed to be made up for. Whether it actually takes place, whether spectators are allowed into Borussia Park or not – all of this was still unclear on Monday. The city of Mönchengladbach announced that it would not announce a decision until Tuesday.

In the coming weeks there will be some games that are generally of great public interest – and could now take place without a spectator. On Saturday, for example, the Revierderby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04, plus the first competitive appearance of Bayern Munich at 1. FC Union in the Alte Försterei – and a week later the Berlin derby between Hertha BSC and Union, for which all tickets have long been sold.

How it will look at the derby, “We can not seriously answer that today,” said Hertha manager Michael Preetz on Monday. Judging by his facial expression, he does not seem to be currently assuming that the derby will get the usual atmospheric frame.