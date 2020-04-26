the-great-death-is-real

The current question first: maybe the current lockdown also helps the insects? “Rather not,” says Roel van Klink, “unlike larger animals, they don't care whether we walk around in nature or not.”

But one thing van Klink, who on German Center for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) in Leipzig is working, now, based on a new meta-analysis, it is fairly safe to say that the number of insects living on land is decreasing worldwide. Both their number – i.e. the biomass – and their diversity are decreasing.

This may sound familiar, but has so far not really been proven, but actually only a well-founded presumption. Because the necessary scientific data and their comparability were largely missing. The new study, based on complex statistics to make the existing data comparable, probably delivers the best and most reliable conclusions so far.

They read: In the past three decades, the land insects have become about a quarter less. These are not over 70 percent as in the now world-famous study of the Krefeld Entomological Association. However, the extent is “pretty alarming,” said Roel van Klink, the main author of the current investigation, the Tagesspiegel. And that percentage mean also meant that there were many areas where it “looked much worse.”

Many previously endangered species have recovered

According to the analysis, stocks of water insects have even increased. The latter shows – as Van Klink says, but also other experts such as Axel Hochkirch, Professor of Nature Conservation Biology at the University of Trier and Chairman of the Committee for Invertebrate Protection of the World Conservation Association (IUCN) – that nature and water protection measures and renaturation can have an effect.

In Germany, for example, this has happened more and more in the past decades. As a result, many previously endangered species would have recovered. “The Asian Keiljungfer, for example, was considered extinct in West Germany in the 1980 years, meanwhile this dragonfly occurs again in the big rivers.”

In contrast, the results suggested that nature conservation on land is very often “not currently working well for insects,” says van Klink.

Largest overview of the insect population – and yet less than a patchwork

For the evaluation now published in the scientific journal “Science”, the scientists drew 166 long-term studies in which a total of almost 1700 locations in 41 countries had been examined. In addition to the different overall trends in land and water insects, there are also large regional differences, even between nearby locations. While the number of insects living in trees seems to have remained almost stable, there are fewer insects on the ground, near the ground and in the air today.

The question of the causes of the decline in According to the authors, insects on land can only be answered partially. There seems to be a connection to intensified land use. However, there is no net impact from climate change.

Researchers know much more about domestic bugs, like these on a dandelion in Bavaria, than about insects and their population in … Photo: Nicolas Armer / dpa

This may be simply because losses in hotter and drier areas are offset by an increase in subpolar or mountainous regions . And even with the purely numerically positive trend for water insects, factors that are not so positively assessed could often play a role. Increased nutrient input can make certain species thrive, but overall harm the ecosystem.

For many experts, the strength of the study – including almost all data available worldwide and collected using a wide variety of methods and making it as comparable as possible – is also its weakness. Because there is simply no such data from many areas, and neither from many special environmental contexts.

The world maps on which the study locations are drawn do not even look like patchworks, but look more like scarcely connected loose scraps. Van Klink himself points out: “We have very little data from the global south,” he says, which is why the picture of the situation there is “limited”. In addition, there was often a lack of “data from very intensively used areas and from areas that were converted from natural habitats into arable land or cities.”

spiders, springtails, ants, moths – all “mixed together”

And the at first glance surprising partial result that the declines in agricultural areas seem less dramatic, so previously suspected, could also have very simple reasons. Areas that have long been cultivated have mostly been examined.

This means that “the starting data point” already recorded lower insect numbers “than if the habitat was previously a natural habitat,” says Alexandra-Maria Klein, professor of nature conservation and landscape ecology at the University of Freiburg . In plain language: Where the decrease had already taken place before the measurements began and agriculture has been practiced unchanged for decades, hardly any further decrease is to be expected anyway.

And even the best statistics turn data that may be unreliable and incomplete not good and complete. This complicates meaningful conclusions. “In the study, all kinds of organisms, such as spiders, springtails, ants' nests, water insects and moths, were thrown together,” said Christoph Scherber, head of the animal ecology and multitrophic interactions group at the University of Münster, the “Science Media Center”. It is not surprising that in the end “there is no clearly defined trend.”

Experts like Scherber, who were not themselves involved in the evaluation, see the study – similar to Jens Spahn's preparation of the German one Health system on Corona formulated ambiguously a few weeks ago – as the “best possible” at the moment. But it is therefore not good enough to really answer the crucial questions and to provide the basis for action strategies for general, but also concrete protection of insects in various regions, ecological contexts and with regard to specially endangered subgroups.

Hardly any studies on insect populations in tropical countries

The dragonfly researcher Viola Clausnitzer, who works for the Senckenberg Museum of Natural History, Görlitz, among others, told Tagesspiegel that meaningful individual studies would be “in tropical countries, that is Countries with the highest diversity of insects, practically not carried out ”. Especially in tropical countries, “which are currently both intensifying agriculture and driving industrialization”, they should actually take place increasingly. However, funding for such long-term observations was lacking.

The fact that the analysis paints a less dramatic global picture also attributes Clausnitzer to the fact that “an over-representative proportion of the studies were carried out in protected areas” . “From this one can deduce that a representative study would have seen even greater declines.”

However, that Krefeld study also found in the study area that even protected areas recorded massive insect losses. Van Klink's analysis at least now suggests that protected areas also really protect insects, albeit often far from complete.

Nadja Simons, member of the Ecological Networks working group at the Technical University of Darmstadt, points out that effective measures “to stop or even reverse insect decline” should be designed based on local conditions. “The general results of the study are also heavily influenced by the results from North America, no study on freshwater insects was taken into account for Germany and the results from Western Europe show a decrease in freshwater insects,” said Simons.

Als Katrin Böhning-Gaese, director of the “Senckenberg Biodiversity and Climate Research Center” in Frankfurt am Main describes the partial result as “worrying”, that the rural insects in Europe are declining more and more over the years. The data showed that the loss had been greatest in recent years. “This shows that we currently have an acute problem with the decline in insects in Europe.”

What the study also provides at least clear indications is that a small protected area is better here and there than nothing is, but also not good enough. The larger the contiguous, largely natural or renatured areas, the better not only do large animals get along there, but also insects. This showed, says van Klink, “many large nature reserves, for example in Russia, where apparently not much is changing.”

Experts agree not only that insect death is real and both ecological and is also economically threatening, but also that much more studies would be necessary. This is the only way to understand the situation regionally, globally, but I can learn to understand certain types of insects and groups and then derive strategies for protection. In addition to money, however, help would also be urgently needed to save another species: that of the increasingly rare insect expert.