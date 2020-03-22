the-government-should-largely-paralyze-germany-for-three-weeks

The National Academy of Sciences recommends an approximately three-week “Germany-wide temporary shutdown” due to the corona pandemic. This emerges from an ad hoc statement immediately before the Chancellor discussed the further restrictions on public life with the Prime Ministers of the federal states.

The National Academy Leopoldina formulated it cautiously as usual: that such a shutdown “with consistent spatial distance is recommended from a scientific point of view”. But overall the recommendation is very specific.

Necessary and health-preserving activities should continue to be possible, they say. “This would mean no ban on work, no ban on shopping for groceries and no prohibition on walks in the family circle”, is stated in a press release.

In addition, all efforts should be directed towards “that pharmaceutical interventions and Protective measures will become available in public spaces “. In particular, “Capacities for testing suspected cases and immigrants should be available.”

Four protective measures “for particularly vulnerable and systemically relevant groups of people” should have priority. People who are treated on an outpatient or inpatient basis – despite isolation – would have to be provided with medication and bottlenecks prevented.

Nursing services, dialysis centers and other outpatient and inpatient facilities should be kept fit for work. The materials they need are to be ensured and incentives are created for their production.

A broad awareness campaign is missing

In the group of the most vulnerable (better) awareness of one's own need for protection must be created.

Telephone hotlines should be set up and digital advice and support should be offered. These could also “promote low-risk social and physical activities”. This was necessary to “counteract the negative effects of spatial distance and quarantine”. Overall, a broad awareness campaign is needed.

The Leopoldina also makes a number of recommendations for the diagnosis and therapy of the coronavirus. For example, a central data platform should be developed – “for targeted and coordinated testing”.

Above all, there must now be more tests to prevent “system-relevant persons” (such as medical personnel) repeatedly quarantined with non-infectious diseases.

The scientists also give politicians a task during the shutdown to “prepare for the controlled and selective start-up of public life and the economy” meet “.

Prepare now for the time after the shutdown

It should be expected that the development of drugs at least four up to six months that a vaccine lasts at least nine to 12 months, but the extensive decommissioning of public life cannot be sustained over such a long period – because of the serious social and economic, but also possible negative physical and psychological consequences.

Finally, the Leopoldina calls for research on the coronavirus to be intensified and “accelerated” to develop vaccines and medicines, both an appeal in our own ranks, as part of the Leopoldina's responsible working group after all molecular biology and virologists, including Charité virologist Christian Drosten.