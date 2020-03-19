“the-gong-has-never-been-heard-in-the-population”

In view of the rapid spread of the corona virus, the SPD health expert and epidemiologist Karl Lauterbach also warned in Germany not to appease or downplay the situation. There was no more time for that, he said on Wednesday evening on the ARD talk show “Maischberger. Die Woche”.

“We have to assume that we have seven to ten times as many infected people as we do is currently known, “said Lauterbach. Due to the delay in laboratory results, the incubation period of the coronavirus and the presumably many sufferers who did not feel any symptoms, the number of infected people in Germany is probably much higher. “I would expect significantly higher unofficial numbers in the six-digit range from the weekend,” warned the SPD health expert.

Background about the coronavirus:

Follow the events of the corona virus in Berlin in a separate live blog

Coronavirus FAQ: Read here 66 important questions and answers about SARS- CoV-2

Die Covid – 19 – Map of Germany: See all coronavirus infections by county and state

with face masks against the coronavirus? What really protects against the transmission of germs

Events are canceled, trips are canceled. What You Need To Know About Refunds.

Cashier About Corona Lockdown: “Today it was worse than ever!”

Day by day: On our interactive map you can see how the virus has spread globally

The fact that the curve of new cases could be kept lower than in Italy, he could no longer imagine without further restrictions, said Lauterbach . In Cologne he had seen people enjoying the spring in the “bombshell mood” in the afternoon. He had the impression “that the gong has not yet been heard in the population, how much we have to limit social contacts” in order to be able to limit the number of infected people. He hoped that Chancellor Angela Merkel's (CDU) speech would have an effect.

Merkel had previously said in a TV address to the nation that the crisis had a historical dimension. “Since German unity, no, since the Second World War, there has been no longer a challenge for our country that is so important to our joint solidarity.”

In view of the dangerous coronavirus epidemic, Merkel warns: “Stick to the rules.” Social contacts should be kept to a minimum so that the virus does not spread too quickly and the health system is not overloaded. Discipline was asked.

Lauterbach admitted on the show that the situation was not always correctly assessed due to the rapidly changing situation. “There is no spike in my crown, I have not seen the rapid flooding of the cases,” said Lauterbach. In general, it was a big mistake to dismiss supposedly harmless courses in younger people as a cold. According to new knowledge, it is known that even this could cause sustained consequential damage in the lungs.

In addition to Lauterbach, NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU), the infectious disease specialist Susanne Herold and Uwe Janssens (chief physician of one Intensive care unit), Markus Gürne (head of the ARD stock exchange editorial team) and the long-time health manager Ute Teichert.