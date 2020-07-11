The global polyolefin powder market is expected to reach USD 10 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026. Polyolefin powders contain crystalline polyolefin, which is produced from a simple olefin. These products are made via the process of polymerization and use a catalyst to speed up the reaction. Another method of obtaining this powder is from the reactor stream, by placing the reactants against a stream of liquid. The powdered form of polyolefin is used in various applications such as automotive, paper coating, construction, ink & paint formulation, injection molding, and rubber compounding.

LLDPE, HDPE, and LDPE are the most commonly used forms of polyethylene powder. One of the major applications of Polyolefin Powder is that it is used in the production of plastic resin and due to its low cost, easy process ability, and versatile nature. The piping system is another application of polyolefin; these systems are economically viable and are less toxic compared to other alternatives. Increased investment in R&D, growing usage in different applications, easy availability, and cheaper cost are some of the factors that have fueled the demand for the polyolefin powder market. North America region has the largest number of manufacturing and production industries. In addition, early adoption of technology, increased environmental concerns, increase distribution facilities such as offline and online markets, and lucrative government policies are some of the factors driving the growth for the global polyolefin powder market and are expected to continue the same in the forecasted period.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Increased usage of polyolefin powder in industries such as tank & containers, paints & coatings, automotive & transportation, and toys, increased investment in R&D, growing production capacity are some of the factors driving the growth for the polyolefin powder market.

The latest trend in the polyolefin powder market is its use in 3D printing which is expected to accelerate the demand.

Factors that are hampering the growth for the polyolefin powder market are growing awareness about the negative impacts of plastic in the environment and stringent government policies.

The Asia Pacific region is a massive untapped market and provides many opportunities for growth. There are many automotive and construction industries operating in countries such as China, South Korea, and India, which uses polyolefin powder widely.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players competing in the global polyolefin powder market are Eastman Chemical Company, Lyondellbasell, Goonvean Fibres, Rapid Coat, Axalta Coating Systems Mitsui Chemicals, Ineos Group Holdings S.A., Asahi Kasei, Rowak, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Borealis AG, Moretex Chemical, Merck Kaa, Wacker Chemie AG, Dairen Chemical, INEOS, SABIC, Schaetti, Sinopec Corporation, Abi for, Sumitomo Seika, and Micro Powders. Major strategies followed by these players are partnerships, investment in R&D for developing new products, up-gradation of technology, strategic initiatives, partnerships, joint ventures, and mergers & acquisitions. Sinopec Corporation is investing heavily in R&D to develop advance technology and come up with a diverse range of products to cater to future demand.

The global polyolefin powder market has been segmented based on

Product Types

Thermoplastic Olefin

Polyethylene & Polypropylene

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Applications

Blow Molding

Profile Extrusion

Film & Sheet

Injection Molding

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Polyolefin Powder Market Overview Global Polyolefin Powder Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Polyolefin Powder Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Polyolefin Powder Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Polyolefin Powder Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Polyolefin Powder Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Polyolefin Powder Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Polyolefin Powder Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Polyolefin Powder Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Polyolefin Powder Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

