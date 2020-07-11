The global human hair wigs and extensions market is expected to reach USD 5 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 8% during the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026. Hair wigs are artificial hair integrations used to add length or fullness to human hair. Hair extensions are glued, clipped, or sewn on to natural hair by incorporating additional human hair. Weaving additional human hairs can enhance one’s hairline by increasing the length and volume. In addition, it helps in hiding the baldness, and these products can be colored or styled without causing damage to the actual hairs.

The human hair wigs are made from virgin caucasian hair and are preferred over synthetic hair wigs. The advent of latest hairstyling products, increase in net disposable income, changing lifestyle, increased male and female pattern baldness are some of the factors that have to bolstered the growth for human hair wigs, and the extension market. The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market segment. Major vendors present in these regions are investing in R&D to develop natural-looking hair wigs. Countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea have increased the production of these products. Consumers prefer human hair wigs to other alternatives because of various factors such as natural look, easy of styling, comfortable to wear, and low chances of infection. These factors are driving the growth for the human hair wigs and extensions market and is expected to continue the same in the forecasted period.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Ease of styling and maintaining human hair wigs, better quality, durability, changing lifestyle, rising per capita income, and increased expenditure on fashion products are some of the factors driving the growth for human hair wigs and extensions market.

The latest trend in the human hair wigs and extensions market is the male hair patch. These products are made from human hair, it gives a natural look after applying, and can be styled as per the need.

The high cost and hair infection from low-quality wigs are hampering the growth for the market.

The Asia Pacific region provides many opportunities for the growth of these products. Increased brand endorsement by celebrities, marketing and promotion, and easy availability through online stores have accelerated the growth for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global human hair wigs and extensions market are Henen Ruimei Hair Products, Henry Margu, Rebecca, Cardani Wigs, Elevate Style Corp, Xuchang Penghui, HairUWear, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Aderans Co., Ltd., and Artnature Inc. The human hair wig and extensions market is highly dynamic and is mostly dominated by big players. These companies to expand their product portfolio are undertaking various strategies to acquire a leading position in the market. The companies are engaging in strategic acquisitions such as collaborations to gain market share, product launches, investment in R&D, and branding & promotion. Cardani Wigs is a reputed brand in the hair wigs market; it provides customized wigs based on the size, color, and type.

The global human hair wigs and extensions market has been segmented based on

Product Types

Hand Tied Wigs Cap

Basic Wigs Cap

Monofilament Wigs Cap

Lace Front Wigs Cap

Distribution Channels

Online

Offline

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Human Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Overview Global Human Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Human Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Human Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Human Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Human Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Human Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Human Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Human Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Human Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

