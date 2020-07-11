The global cardiac assist devices market is expected to reach a considerable value by 2026, expanding at a substantial CAGR during the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026. Cardiac assist devices are mechanical devices that are implanted in the heart to maintain optimum blood flow throughout the body and improve its pumping efficiency. These devices help in continuing the heart functions when it becomes weak. Ventricular assist devices consist of an electric motor and driveline. These devices are implanted in the patient’s chest, and it pumps the blood through the heart to the entire body and has the required force to distribute sufficient blood.

Request for sample@ https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=70409

Intra-aortic is another type of cardiac assist device, which helps in controlling the blood flow through the aorta, which is the largest blood vessel. It gets smaller when the hearth pump, so that blood can flow to the rest of the body and becomes bigger when the heart relaxes to increase the blood flow in the heart. Technological advancement and growing unhealthy food habits that increase the cholesterol level in the body have bolstered the demand for these cardiac assist devices. The Asia Pacific region has the largest number of the geriatric population, and hence countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Indonesia are devolving cardiac assist devices to treat heart-related disease. High blood pressure, state-of-the-art infrastructure in hospitals and clinics, advancement in technologies, and rise in expenditure on healthcare facilities are some of the factors driving the growth for cardiac assist devices market and is expected to continue the same in the forecasted period.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Factors driving the growth for the cardiac assist devices market include advancement in technology, government initiatives, favorable reimbursement policies, growth in the geriatric population, increase in heart disease, and unhealthy lifestyle of people.

Some of the limitations that restrain the growth for the market are the cost associated with these devices and the lack of skilled professionals performing implants.

Vendors are investing in R&D to develop new devices; the latest trend in the CAD market is the development of second-generation ventricular assist device that has enhanced hemocompatibility and durability compared to traditional devices.

The manufacturers are focusing on developing the third generation ventricular assist. It provides many opportunities for growth; these devices have enhanced reliability and durability and are incorporated with centrifugal continuous flow pumps.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the cardiac assist devices market are Cardiobridge GmbH, XENIOS AG, Medtronic PLC, Teleflex Incorporated, Abbott Laboratories, HeartWare, MiTiHeart Corporation, Jarvik Heart Inc., Carmat, SynCardia Systems, LLC., Berlin Heart GmbH, BiVACOR Inc., SynCardia Systems, LLC, Abiomed, CardiacAssist, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KgaA, Braile Biomedica Ltd, Getinge AB. Major strategies followed by these players are partnerships, investment in R&D for developing new devices, tie-ups with hospitals, upgradation of technology, and mergers & acquisitions. The cardiac assist devices market is highly dynamic and is dominated by the big players. Medtronic PLC has launched a new product, The Heart Wave, which is a ventricular assist device. It is an FDA approved device and used for less invasive thoracotomy approach, bridge to transplant, and destination therapy.

Ask for discount@ https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=70409

The global cardiac assist devices market has been segmented based on

Product Types

Intra-aortic Balloon Pump

Total Artificial Heart

Ventricular Assist Device

Applications

Destination Therapy

Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT) Therapy

Bridge-to-recovery (BTR) Therapy

Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC) Therapy

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Enquiry Before Buying@ https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=70409

Why Choose Us:

We offer industry-leading critical reports with accurate insights into the future of the market.

Our reports have been evaluated by some industry experts in the market, thus making them beneficial for the company’s to maximize their return on investments.

We provide a comprehensive pictorial representation of the information, strategic recommendations, outcomes of the analytical tools to offer an elaborate landscape, highlighting the key market players. This detailed assessment of the market will help the company increase efficiency.

The demand and supply dynamics offered in the report give a 360 degree view of the market.

Our report helps readers decipher the current and future constraints in the Cardiac Assist Devices Market , and help them formulate optimum business strategies to maximize growth in the market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Cardiac Assist Devices Market Overview Global Cardiac Assist Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Cardiac Assist Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Cardiac Assist Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Cardiac Assist Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Cardiac Assist Devices Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Cardiac Assist Devices Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Cardiac Assist Devices Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Cardiac Assist Devices Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Cardiac Assist Devices Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

About DataIntelo:

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.

Contact Info:

Name: Alex Mathews

Address: 500 East E Street, Ontario,

CA 91764, US.

Phone No: US: +1 909 545 6473 | IND: +91–7000061386

Email: sales@dataintelo.com

Website: https://dataintelo.com