the-ghost-games-are-getting-closer

D he German football and the authorities struggle to find a uniform line in dealing with the spread of the corona virus. Health Minister Jens Spahn's recommendation to cancel large events with more than 1000 visitors more aggressively is actually clear. Decisions have to be made on Tuesday, especially with a view to the Rhenish derby between Borussia Mönchengladbach and 1. FC Köln. The game is scheduled for 18. 30 on Wednesday.

The staging of the Gladbach home game against Borussia Dortmund at the weekend had already caused criticism. The stadium is less than ten kilometers from the Heinsberg district, which is the most severely affected by the corona virus nationwide. On Monday there was also the first death related to the virus.

Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU), Minister of Health in North Rhine- Westphalia, had announced that it would implement Spahn's recommendation. That would also affect the district derby between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke at the weekend. The health authorities are responsible in NRW.

The Bavarian government wants events with more than 1000 Forbid guests until Good Friday. That should also be formally decided on Tuesday. This would also affect Bayern's knockout round of 16 in the Champions League against Chelsea next week.

As it is, Playing in front of empty ranks, BVB can test on Wednesday when the round of 16 second leg in the Champions League at Paris Saint-Germain is kicked off without an audience. The Champions League home game of RB Leipzig against Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, is to be played in full ranks this Tuesday evening.

do not give any sporting events as of April 3

In France, the authorities have provided more clarity. The ban on gatherings of more than 1000 people up to 15. April also applies to sporting events. Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu had made this clear. There are said to be no sporting events in Italy until April 3, the National Olympic Committee (Coni) recommended on Monday.

Hamburg State Councilor for Sport Christoph Holstein hopes that the German Football League will come to a uniform line. “If the leading sports associations said: We are doing this now – the German Football League could do that – the decision would be taken by the states and local authorities,” Holstein told the radio station NDR 90, 3. (dpa)

