the-german-protective-mask-production-is-at-a-disadvantage-here

The wedding dress manufacturers from Tempelhof had imagined it so beautifully. Since there is hardly any marriage in these times, the 40 Bianco Evento employees produce masks and protective coats. But there is no material.

Various manufacturers of nonwovens in Germany were unsuccessfully contacted, and rubber bands were also not available. And so it will not work with 35 for now. 000 Masks and 5000 Smocks that Bianco Evento wanted to make every week.

“Unfortunately, our manufacturing capacities for nonwovens for breathing masks have been completely exhausted,” says the Sadler company in Franconian Schwarzenbach. “We are therefore unlikely to be able to process any new orders until early June.” Sadler primarily supplies the Bavarian automotive supplier Zettl, which has switched to protective masks on behalf of the state government. Sadler is said to supply tiles for around one million masks.

There are too few nonwovens

“The virus-proof nonwovens are the sticking point”, says Diethelm Carius from the Association of German Mechanical Engineering (VDMA). For masks you need ear and nose straps, fleeces and clothing machines that fold and weld using ultrasound.

There are too few nonwoven manufacturers in Germany, and therefore hardly any companies that build nonwoven machines. Last Monday, Carius had around 40 as part of a web meeting gathered who are interested in the production of protective clothing.

Protective masks and the necessary machines have been produced in the Far East for decades. The move should now be reversed, but that takes time. Especially since there are export bans for the required systems in Taiwan, China or Japan.

So the German machine manufacturers, who are world market leaders in most product categories, want to venture into mask technology again. “This is not rocket science,” Carius told Tagesspiegel, but it would probably take two to three months. In its tenders for corresponding systems, the Federal Ministry of Health provides for production to start by mid-August at the latest.

750 000 Masks a day

You are faster in Baden-Württemberg. A consortium called Fight already started production on Friday, and next week hundreds of thousands of FFP2 masks are to be manufactured. The Stuttgart Ministry of Social Affairs and Integration is one of the first customers. The masks are produced by Sporlastic GmbH in Nürtingen, the nonwovens come from the RKW Group in Gronau and the Reicofil production facilities in Troisdorf.

Textile technology institutes from Aachen and Chemnitz, approvals and Certifications are guaranteed by Dekra and the Institute for Occupational Safety. Project and network management as well as purchasing and sales negotiations are handled by the consulting company Gherzi.

“A mask value creation network is currently being formed in Germany,” says Gherzi boss Yves Gloy. The fight consortium's plans are ambitious. In just a few weeks, the amount produced is expected to increase to 4.2 million per week. In winter it could be 750. 000 Masks a day.

Fight is also in discussions with the Berlin Senate about a delivery. Politicians and businesses around the world are preparing for a mask requirement that extends well beyond the current crisis year. Lübeck's Drägerwerk AG has received an order from the United States Department of Health for FFP2 masks with a quantity “in the double-digit million range.”

Dräger is building a new production on the east coast of the United States for this order only which is due to go into operation in September. Lübeck is currently discussing similar investments in Europe with several countries.

Share wins 40 percent

that 1889 founded medical technology company is one of the winners of the corona pandemic. The share price has increased by more than 40 in the last few weeks increased because, among other things, the federal government 10. 000 has ordered ventilators. The delivery of this quantity extends all year round.

“However, at the same time we will still deliver more devices abroad than to Germany,” said Dräger spokeswoman Melanie Kamann on request. All in all, the production of ventilators will be doubled, in Lübeck alone 500

Dräger currently employs 14. 500 people, including 650 service technicians who are on the road in hospitals and who are servicing the ventilators. “We will carry out our services as long as possible,” says Kamann.