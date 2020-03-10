the-future-of-football-is-playing-there

The grandstands will be empty, the German Football League (DEL) will decide that the Bundesliga will continue without spectators. No more fans, no real home advantage, no conflict between Ultras and the German Football Association (DFB) – in the stadium. The games will of course continue on TV or stream. The haptic football takes its leave of virtuality. It is probably the future. Catalyst Corona only accelerates them.

Humanity is becoming more and more careful, the fear and fear of illness has never been as great as it is now, it potentiates itself like a virus. The flood of news in media and social networks is growing. What I want flies to me. Nobody even has to go to the door to go shopping. I can flee from what I don't want. People tend to say goodbye to their own four walls; young people have never done as little sport as they do today. Virtual is more important to many than reality. E-sport is already more important to many young people than the real Bundesliga.

Hertha's manager Michael Preetz recently said that his club would not need such a large stadium in the future, because fewer and fewer Spectators will come to the Bundesliga stadiums. The fan in the curve, the phase-out model? Many arenas in the Premier League are smaller than those in the Bundesliga, but clubs from England are doing more on the Asian market than Bundesliga clubs. Not every supporter of Liverpool FC from China has already been to a home game of their favorite club on Anfield, certainly not.

Given the current discussion, the DFB would not have thought that a few days ago that he for the rest of the season there is no longer a single anti-Dietmar Hopp banner in the stadium curves to fear. Now the club could even set the tone, a lot is possible virtually. Much can be imported and cheated into the broadcasts. Or who knows, maybe Bavaria's CEO Karl-Heinz-Rummenigge just hangs a “Dietmar, thank you” banner in the empty arena of Munich before the game starts.

It will be all over Seriously, a bloodless product, the Bundesliga plays far from its viewers. But it's still better than not playing at all. Networks will certainly continue to argue about the DFB, Hopp and everything. Because big football doesn't just take place in the stadium.