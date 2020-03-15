the-funeral-of-the-derby-between-hertha-bsc-and-1.-fc-union

Yes, it must actually be the perfect place here, a week before this derby, which will not exist. Here in the green, where tombstones line up with tombstones. Where the Berlin nobility rests in large hereditary burials. Where there is silence except for a little twittering of birds, dead still.

Here, in the Old Luisenstadt Cemetery on Kreuzberg's Südstern. In the ideal place to carry the much anticipated second Bundesliga derby between Hertha BSC and 1. FC Union to the grave after its postponement or even cancellation.

Sensitive and here Oweh, because iron and Hahohe

Actually, the dramaturgy of the whole number was planned a little differently. If one can even speak of planning – fate actually affects it a lot more. After all, everything had happened naturally. This can be explained by looking at the city map of Berlin.

In the far west, just before Spandau, is the Olympic Stadium, the home of Hertha BSC. In the far east, just before Müggelsee, stands the An der Alten Försterei stadium, the home of 1. FC Union. From impact point to impact point it is a little more than 23 Kilometers as the crow flies.

Of course, the question arises: What exactly is in the middle? What is this mystical place where two soccer worlds merge? And where exactly is this sacral site of total football cultural equidistance in Berlin? Well, yes, in a cemetery.

At least that's what the geodata says, if you can use map and measurement tools to calculate the center point between the Olympic Stadium and the old forester's house: 52 ° 29 '10, 0 “North, 13 ° 24 '14, 0 “East – that is the geographic coordinate of the Berlin soccer heart. And this spot is exactly where the heart stopped beating a long time ago. At the Old Luisenstadt Cemetery, one of the four historic cemeteries on Bergmannstrasse.

The Old Luisenstadt Cemetery is

The idea: To take up opposites between the cemetery atmosphere and the derby atmosphere. The journey to the center of the derby, so to speak: here contemplative desert of eternal peace, there eternal unrest desert. Heavenly tranquility here, hell spectacle. Honorary monuments here, men of honor there. Lying here, winning there. Here sensitive and Oweh, there iron and high. Something like that.

Then came the corona virus. Then the first quarantine cases came. Then the first restrictions. The first hamster purchases. Liquidity aids. Short-time work. Then nothing came for a long time. Then the Berlin Senate came. Then the first rejections. Closings. Ghost games. Seasonal breaks. Then nothing came for a while

And then came the German Football League. The interruption of the Bundesliga season. And with that the at least temporary end for the derby. But not for the journey to the center of it. Everything is a matter of dramaturgy.

It is a mild afternoon in March. The city doesn't feel like it has died out yet, but is well on its way there. The corona virus spreads morbid mood everywhere. And at the latest at the two brick pillars that hold the cast-iron entrance gate to the Old Luisenstadt Cemetery, your own transience comes very close.

The center of the Berlin football world

All of this does not want to match the external conditions. Spring, it seems, is the first time this year. The sun was also able to set it up and looks out from among the clouds in the otherwise blue sky. Behind the entrance gate it is already green and blooming.

The full life. “Oah, I love it when it's so sunny in the cemetery,” says a woman in smart sunglasses to her companion. Then they both disappear towards the gate. The companion can also join. “Please respect the dignity of this place and the feelings of the mourners”, it says on a sign directly in the entrance area. Pretty pathetic words just because the derby was canceled. But fine. After all, we want to get to the bottom of the dignity of this place and the feelings of the mourners today.

Walked in: The gate to the Old Luisenstadt Cemetery in Bergmannstrasse. Photo: Brandbeck

If you want to get to the center of the Berlin football world, you first have to walk a bit across the cemetery. It has more than nine hectares and is the largest of the four neighboring cemeteries on the Südstern. Directly from the entrance – the cemetery chapel on the left, the administration building and the nursery on the right – a straight path leads to the inside of the burial ground.

There is a slight slope upwards. The terrain was originally intended to serve as a vineyard. But well, grape harvest in Berlin – you could have tried pineapple growing. From 1831 one buried on site and rather put dead bodies. Now the burial ground is laid out “like an L”, knows one of the few walkers who ventured to the cemetery that afternoon.

Michael Preetz – take over!

The man has buried his hands in a dark down jacket, and with a rolling R he explains how much he appreciates the calm here. “Such oases have to be preserved,” he says, but this probably doesn't mean the center of the derby. Isn't he really interested in football? “No. But for cemeteries.

There is no doubt about that. Nevertheless, he has a creative suggestion of how to bestow this unctuous place of the Berlin soccer community with the highest orders: “You could build a common stadium here,” says the cemetery expert. However, that would be the end of his esteemed oasis. “Maybe you can do something on stilts,” he says. And why not? Hertha BSC would definitely be listening: Michael Preetz, take over!

Like an L: The Old Luisenstadt Cemetery is located around the corner. The derby center is in section 21. Photo: Brandbeck

In general, the club from Westend is well represented in the cemetery. The way to the inside of the area is not yet 50 meters long, you can already see the first tombstone with the inscription “Herta” – you would have spelled it correctly with an H. A bell tower follows (not quite as high as the one on the Olympic site), before the angel of resurrection, over two meters tall, looks down from a stone base. That is supposed to be the center of the cemetery. Well. Can only be meant geographically.

Does KLINSMANN stand there?

Because for the real center you have to slowly turn right. The next Herta is already waiting. And what else is there on the tombstone? Wait, that can't be true! It doesn't say … KLINSMANN ?! Get closer! It rustles. A fox sneaks out from between the stones and sits right in front of the grave. He sniffed his cock with relish. And then disappears as suddenly as it appeared. Hahohe, your fox. Kloppmann is on the tombstone.

Hahohe, your fox: The old Luisenstadt cemetery has flora and fauna A lot to offer fauna. Photo: Brandbeck

The melting pot of the derby is getting closer. In the meantime, the great hereditary burials on the back wall of the cemetery can also be seen. And the chirping of birds now also occasionally calls from children. Wasn't it just kicking a ball? A younger woman in a green jacket knows her way around and is here regularly for walks. The sports field Züllichauer Straße is located directly behind the cemetery. “When there are games at the weekend, you can sometimes hear the shouting,” says the woman. “But I think that's nice.”

And indeed: floodlights and a high fence protrude behind the cemetery wall. “100 YEARS AMA “Can be read there as a large lettering made of white pennants. The SC Berliner Amateure trains here, and this year the Kreuzberg district club is celebrating its anniversary. Hertha BSC should also come to the big party. But was probably a bit expensive. Now comes the traditional team of 1. FC Union.

Just next to it: the Züllichauer Straße sports field is located right behind the cemetery. Here the SC Berlin amateurs train … Photo: Brandbeck

“With us in the club it is actually fairly evenly distributed,” explains one of the two youth coaches who, after the training, still a bit on the beer benches fart the clubhouse. His colleague spooned a Tupperdose empty and added: “Kreuzberg is not the district with football fans anyway.” Half Union, half Hertha is the order of the day – as should be the case for a club that, because of its location, is the most neutral football club City may feel.

The Derby-Check

However, the young coaches make no secret of the fact that they themselves belong to the Hertha Group belong to. Short check. The burst derby? “Really bitter.” Klinsmann? “Objectively looked bad.” Windhorst? “Currently taking over the club.” Professional football? “The big clubs only do youth work and their professional teams outsource them. It has nothing to do with a democratic club anymore. ”And the exquisite location of your club site? The coaches get big eyes: “Really? No, we didn't know that. ”

Heavenly greetings: The statue of the Resurrection Angel is the center of the old Luisenstadt cemetery. But of course only in … Photo: Brandbeck

Had the Hertha and Union stadiums been built just a few meters further south – the SC Berlin amateurs should have been declared the city's football hub without any discussion. But it is now in a cemetery. And is getting closer now. The large, grave graves become fewer, and a more playful part of the cemetery begins.

Grave lights are suspended from meter-high branches and swing above the graves like mobiles. Wind turbines, lanterns, dream catchers, colorful stones and pennants decorate the resting places. Personal items are reminiscent of the deceased: photos, cans with soap bubbles, a summer hat. It has to be somewhere here.

The roads have become worse. A man in a blue cap maneuvers a pram past puddles and potholes. “A lot is happening here,” he is sure, while his child is slumbering calmly. “The EU supports any projects here.”

The old forester in the evening light. Photo: Nietfeld / dpa

With his chin he points to a tree on the side of the path, on which a laminated DIN A3 notice dangles with the heading “Qualification of partial areas”. The “qualification” has circled with a black pen and a big question mark. It actually doesn't get much more specific on the paper. “New benches and something like that,” believes the friendly pram pilot.

The dead are happy about other topics

Yes then he drops his hideous mask: “I'm a Dortmund fan,” he says. “The derby does not affect me so much now.” After all, he has another creative idea to honor the center of the derby: “Maybe you can organize a public viewing here,” he suggests. And the grave calm? “Oh, the dead are also happy when something else is discussed.”

Enough said, the dead don't speak. Now it is a matter of burying a derby. The focal point between the Olympic Stadium and Alter Försterei, this fixed star of the Berlin football cosmos, is now very close. 52 ° 29 ' 10, 0 “North, 13 ° 24 '14, 0 “East. A small clearing off the path. Here it is.

52 ° 29 '10, 0 “North, 13 ° 24 '14, 0 “East: These are the coordinates. And exactly in this clearing is the exact … Photo: Brandbeck

Eight graves, two of them with classic tombstones, six of them more colorful, more delicate. An older woman takes care of one of them. She blew her nose several times and settled on a bench. Then she lights a cigarette. The smoke blows across. The ghostly calm is suddenly back.

So here it is, the patch of earth where soccer worlds collide. West and East, Westend and Köpenick, Hertha BSC and 1. FC Union meet here. Here the derby buries itself. On this miserable dead field. Where tombstones line up with tombstones. Where the Berlin nobility rests in large hereditary burials. Where there is silence except for a little twittering of birds, deadly still. Like next Saturday. If the derby should have taken place, there probably won't be.