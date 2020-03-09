Alexander Klitzpera, 42, was a player and sports director at Alemannia Aachen. In January 2004 he was on the pitch at the first ghost game of German football when the Alemannia because of riots of its fans against 1. FC Nürnberg had to compete in front of empty ranks. Aachen won the match 3-2. Klitzpera is now a sports coordinator for the second division Hannover 96.

Mr. Klitzpera, on a scale from 1 to 10: How much fun is a ghost game?

The fun is more in the minus range. Back then, it had nothing to do with a normal soccer game and the typical stadium atmosphere. On the contrary. It was more of a training or friendly game. And it was different again because the acoustics in an empty stadium are completely different.

Due to rioting, the second division match between Alemannia Aachen and 1. FC Nürnberg was canceled. The repetition took place at the end of January 2004 in camera. What do you remember from this first ghost game of German football?

The game was rescheduled a week before the start of the second half of the season . With a win we were able to become autumn champions, which we did.

Aachen won 3-2.

I agree. That's why we were basically very positive, regardless of the circumstances surrounding the game. You also try to hide the events, but you can't. You heard what each player said. You heard what the trainer or coach called in from the sidelines. This also irritates you as a player because you were used to it differently.

The Aachen Tivoli was considered particularly atmospheric at that time. The discrepancy with a normal game must have been even more extreme.

Definitely. At that stage every game was actually sold out, there was extreme euphoria in the city, including in the stadium. Even in the cabin before the kick-off, you heard how the crowds raged in the stands. And suddenly it was the opposite. You didn't hear anything.

Have the special conditions of the game been discussed in advance?

At that time we held our final training more often in the stadium, even without spectators. That's why we knew the situation at least a little. But a game is something else. You should prepare for it, but you won't be able to prepare for it – because you don't know it. And even if you know it, it feels different again. One is knowledge, the other experience. The only advantage was that you still heard your trainer's instructions at the other end of the field. This is not the case with a normal game with spectators.

So it was a bit like in the A-youth, if only there are a few relatives on the edge of the field.

In your youth you don't play in an empty stadium with stands on all sides. Against Nuremberg in the stadium it was different. Simply because it resounded. When I called out to a colleague, there was a slight echo, as if you were hearing yourself twice.

Did that lead to it that you talked less in the game than usual?

One or the other will certainly have spoken less because he has heard his own word permanently. But I was a pretty communicative player. And in such a game you try to somehow hide the circumstances, to focus on your job despite everything.

Was there any cheering from the stewards or the paramedics who were allowed into the stadium?

There were chants, yes. But if they come from a few people, it obviously sounds different. I mean, fans would have met in front of the stadium who tried to create the mood without being able to watch the game.

Above all, one sees the ghost of the encounter that ran around the empty ranks during the ghost game. Was that staged by Alemannia?

Yes, I found out afterwards.

So you know who was under the white sheet.

I know, yes.

And? Tell us?

(Laughs.) You still have to do some research.