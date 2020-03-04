World

The foxes between good morals and referee criticism

bcc March 4, 2020
the-foxes-between-good-morals-and-referee-criticism

Those responsible at Füchse Berlin tried to win the positive from the hard-won 26: 26 draw against Bergische HC. “It doesn't feel negative. It was extremely important for morale because we showed that we can react, ”said sports director Stefan Kretzschmar. The Foxes had caught up five goals in the second half. With the draw on Tuesday evening, the Berliners are fifth in the table, at least further in the chasing field of the Handball Bundesliga. Even if a victory was possible in the end. “But we didn't make the big points there,” said Kretzschmar.

The reason for this was that after some bankruptcies and a change of coach, the sports director recently identified a still existing uncertainty. “Nobody is really keen on going forward. Nobody wants to take responsibility, ”he said. The burden of the creative department is currently almost only on Jacob Holm. “But he didn't have his best day.”

He is also concerned about dealing with newcomer Dainis Kristopans. “I find it very worrying that apparently other rules apply to him,” he criticized the referee's performance. The 2, 15 meter giant was often attacked hard by several opponents, but rarely got a whistle. “Why is he whistling with a different measure?” Kretzschmar asked.

The foxes are still on the way to consolidation. Until the next game on Sunday against the table runners-up SG Flensburg-Handewitt (16 Uhr / Sky), the new coach Michael Roth has now for the first time several days to work with the team. “We are now trying to work up a few deficits. We have to grow closer together as a team, ”announced the trainer. In particular, the team's withdrawal behavior should be worked on. (dpa)

bcc

Related Articles

“we-have-to-prepare-for-a-pandemic”
February 13, 2020
47

“We have to prepare for a pandemic”

experts-fear-drastic-consequences-for-the-global-auto-industry
February 17, 2020
27

Experts fear drastic consequences for the global auto industry

the-charite's-isolation-station-is-large,-but-too-narrow-in-the-event-of-a-pandemic
January 31, 2020
6

The Charité's isolation station is large, but too narrow in the event of a pandemic

child-in-bavaria-infected-with-corona-virus
January 31, 2020
89

Child in Bavaria infected with corona virus

Close