the-foxes-between-good-morals-and-referee-criticism

Those responsible at Füchse Berlin tried to win the positive from the hard-won 26: 26 draw against Bergische HC. “It doesn't feel negative. It was extremely important for morale because we showed that we can react, ”said sports director Stefan Kretzschmar. The Foxes had caught up five goals in the second half. With the draw on Tuesday evening, the Berliners are fifth in the table, at least further in the chasing field of the Handball Bundesliga. Even if a victory was possible in the end. “But we didn't make the big points there,” said Kretzschmar.

The reason for this was that after some bankruptcies and a change of coach, the sports director recently identified a still existing uncertainty. “Nobody is really keen on going forward. Nobody wants to take responsibility, ”he said. The burden of the creative department is currently almost only on Jacob Holm. “But he didn't have his best day.”

He is also concerned about dealing with newcomer Dainis Kristopans. “I find it very worrying that apparently other rules apply to him,” he criticized the referee's performance. The 2, 15 meter giant was often attacked hard by several opponents, but rarely got a whistle. “Why is he whistling with a different measure?” Kretzschmar asked.

The foxes are still on the way to consolidation. Until the next game on Sunday against the table runners-up SG Flensburg-Handewitt (16 Uhr / Sky), the new coach Michael Roth has now for the first time several days to work with the team. “We are now trying to work up a few deficits. We have to grow closer together as a team, ”announced the trainer. In particular, the team's withdrawal behavior should be worked on. (dpa)