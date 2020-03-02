the-foxes-berlin-hope-for-new-impulses

When major personnel decisions are pending, at Füchsen Berlin they have recently opted for a proven method of the communication age: telephone and video conferencing. For example, Stefan Kretzschmar, the new sports director of the handball Bundesliga club, recently told the story of Lasse Andersson's commitment. The Danish international was in Barcelona in front of his computer, Kretzschmar in Berlin and the future coach, Jaron Siewert, in his current adopted home, Essen. The three chatted for a while, and jagged, the matter was scratched. Andersson signed a contract in Berlin.

There was a conference call last Thursday, again it was about important personnel – but with the subtle difference that this time only the club's decision-makers switched on were, namely: President Frank Steffel, managing director Bob Hanning, sports director Kretzschmar and partner Ulrich Theis. The 30: 32 in the home game against Nordhorn, this revelation of oath against the bottom of the table, left no one to rest, even the connection remained stable at an advanced hour.

The separation from Petkovic was no longer surprising

“I was speechless and empty,” says Kretzschmar, ” and so did the others ”. So the quartet agreed to sleep another night on the momentous decision that they had just agreed upon: the dismissal of coach Velimir Petkovic in the middle of the season. “We didn't want to do that in the mood,” says Kretzschmar, “but it was clear that something had to change after this appearance.” The following day was confirmed: Petkovic had to go, Michael Roth would be there until the end of the season.

The separation from the 63 year old was no longer surprising, it had not only in the most recent three matches until the home win against Logrona in the EHF Cup on Indicated on Sunday, all of which ended in defeats. According to reports, Hanning has already played with the idea of ​​relieving Petkovic of his duties during the season

Two factors spoke against it at the time: on the one hand, Hanning hates it in the middle of the season, especially before the decisive weeks and months to fill one of the most important positions in the club. In the 13 years of the Bundesliga, the Foxes have taken this step: In December 2016, as Petkovic from Erlingur Richardsson took over. On the other hand, the manager could not show the potential successor a great perspective: In the summer 2020, that's been clear for months, Jaron Siewert finally takes over – an immovable decision.

The greatest possible fiasco: EHF Cup without the foxes

The fact that those responsible managed to get Petkovic fired despite their supposedly safe principles revealed various insights: First, how big the gap between team and coach must have become over time. On the other hand, that the decision-makers apparently had lost faith in ending the season in a targeted and successful manner. And last but not least: how big the pressure before the group game in the EHF Cup against Logrona on Sunday afternoon (33: 26) had become. “If we had lost this game, it would have been a fiasco,” said Kretzschmar, referring to the venue of the final tournament for the European Cup: it will take place at the weekend 23 ./24. May in the Max-Schmeling-Halle. It's easy to imagine how embarrassing the scenario would be for the Berliners if they weren't supposed to be there.

“Everyone was aware of the importance of this game for everyone today,” added Kretzschmar. Before every Bundesliga game you might have turned a blind eye and let Petkovic go on, but nobody wanted to imagine an early end in the European Cup, let alone be accused later. With the victory on Sunday, the chances of participating in the final tournament have increased significantly. With two successes in the final two group games, the Berliners would certainly be qualified for the tournament.

For interim coach Roth it is a chance

that the Foxes – measured by the possibilities at this time of the season – have quickly found a successor who has all the prerequisites for a conciliatory end to the season: Michael Roth is a battle-proven handball coach as well as a player, he has 44 International games for Germany and more than 20 years of professional experience in the Bundesliga. “It was all about the impulse, as it is always the case with coach changes,” said Kretzschmar. For Roth, the engagement with the Füchsen Berlin is also an opportunity after almost two years off work to throw his name back into the ring for future engagements. Roth was asked on Sunday whether he saw it that way. He replied meaningfully: “Yes!”